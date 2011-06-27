  1. Home
1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, comfortable front seats, great cargo space, and barn-storming performance.
  • Puny back seat and harsh ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has been giving budget-minded enthusiasts style and performance at bargain prices. Last year's redesign of the Eclipse improved on this great idea.

The RS, GS and GS-T have front-wheel drive, but different engines. A twin-cam Chrysler motor powers the RS and GS, while the GS-T gets a potent turbo version of a Mitsubishi 2.0-liter engine. The top-of-the-line GSX gets the Mitsubishi powerplant, and an all-wheel drive system that's ideal for less than hospitable climates.

Prices have crept up a bit and the Eclipse faces stiffer competition in the sport coupe class than it did when it was first introduced in 1990. Still, with all-wheel drive, good looks, and fantastic performance, the GSX is worth consideration at $25,000. The GS and GS-T must duel with competitors that offer the same level of refinement and power, often at lower prices. Mitsubishi improves on this already outstanding car by updating the front and rear styling and adding a new interior color scheme.

The Eclipse is essentially the same car as the Eagle Talon, but the Mitsubishi looks much better, to our eyes. The tail is tidier, and the roof of the Eclipse is painted the same color as the rest of the car, unlike the Talon's all-black roof treatment. Dual airbags are standard for this sleek sportster, but antilock brakes are optional on all models. The interior is a nice place to spend time, with an organically shaped dashboard that sweeps in front of the driver and between the seats, putting all controls within easy reach.

Shop carefully for a sport coupe, but definitely consider the Eclipse, especially over its less sophisticated sibling, the Talon.

1997 Highlights

Revised styling makes the attractive 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse drop-dead gorgeous. New interior fabrics and paint colors debut as well. Antilock brakes are now available on the GS model, and a CD player joins its standard equipment list. Two new exterior colors, new seat fabrics and a new interior color combination round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best $7000 I ever spent
Luke L,11/09/2008
It was completely stock a 56 year old owned it, it had 87000 miles on it. I am the second owner! I get 20 mpg usually, LOL I am a lead foot. Make sure you replace your timing / balance shaft belt, tensioners, and water pump every 60k miles with oem parts. I would as a precaution if buying from a dealer go ahead and fork the 350 over to get it put on. The reason I rated the interior design an 8 is because the cup holder is not usable with a 5 spd with a 20 oz bottle. Don't buy ebay aftermarket turbos, get the real mhi evo 3 big 16g, 550cc injectors, walbro 255, apexi afc, and fuel pressure regulator. Set boost to 18psi, and then you will really feel the power. Stock clutch going at 90k
You're gonna like it.
aLzA~,04/26/2006
I have owned my Eclipse almost 2 years now. This car is really good and fun to drive. I use it for everyday driving so don't be afraid to do so youeself.
Beautiful car and very fun to drive
moore11,01/06/2010
I brought this car with only about 110,000 miles and the only thing I had to replace was a valve cover gasket. The power on the car is ok just enough for passing. With the amount of performance parts out there, theirs a lot of potential for the 420A. It really shines in handling. The low stance makes it fun to drive when going around sharp corners or mountain passes. The cabin noise is a tiny bit loud, but it is a sports car so you can expect that. The outside is just simply amazing to look at. I fell in love with it once I seen it.
Great buy
gwood,12/27/2009
Wow, this car is great! Awd turbo, it's just awesome. Great exterior design, from the bubble spoiler to the stock 17 alloy rims. But they should have designed the cup holders a little better.
See all 57 reviews of the 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback, Eclipse GSX, Eclipse GS-T. Available styles include RS 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.

