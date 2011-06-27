My wife and I were searching for a sporty car that gets decent gas milage at an affordable price. The '07 Eclipse fits the bill very nicely. We love the "new" body styling. It had always been my dream to own a Porsche 911 someday. But let's face it, the average person will never be able to afford that. You can get a similar look for 1/4 of the price with the new Eclipse. The performance of the 4-cylinder engine is really suprising. It has plenty of power for the average driver. We took it for a 150 miles trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this past weekend, and it ran and handled like a dream. I am 6' 3" and weigh 220 at 52 yrs old. I can get in and out of the car with no problems.

Read more