Consumer Rating
(72)
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds' review of the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(82%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love my Eclipse
Marilyn Jacob,04/02/2010
I'm a mature woman and love this car but young at heart! It handles very well in all weather conditions, I was mostly impressed as to how it plowed right through the snow and did so well on icy roads. My previous car was heavier but didn't handle well with icy conditions as it seemed to hydroplane, but not my eclipse. I got used to driving with the mirrors more and had no problems seeing other vehicles. Have no fear if you're considering purchasing an Eclipse.
Took Me a Month to Adapt
Larry in Boston,12/09/2006
This is the first two seater I've ever owned. I had always driven sedans. This car is a good value. Its styling is to my taste and the interior design is well thought out. This car is enjoyable to drive although not a high performance sports car by any measure. I am getting 27 plus miles to the gallon with only 2,000 miles on car so far. I am still adapting to the driver's seat. It took me one month to find a comfortable driving position. Getting used to the passenger side blind spot is no big deal.
The poor mans porche
Stephen,09/02/2015
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
This is an amazing car, I call it the poor mans porche because it has the looks and speed of porches but is affordable. I haven't had any issues with it other than a few minor ones. Its a fast beautiful car, it does't have alot of space but that is easy to live with.
Suprised and Pleased
Mark,08/28/2006
My wife and I were searching for a sporty car that gets decent gas milage at an affordable price. The '07 Eclipse fits the bill very nicely. We love the "new" body styling. It had always been my dream to own a Porsche 911 someday. But let's face it, the average person will never be able to afford that. You can get a similar look for 1/4 of the price with the new Eclipse. The performance of the 4-cylinder engine is really suprising. It has plenty of power for the average driver. We took it for a 150 miles trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this past weekend, and it ran and handled like a dream. I am 6' 3" and weigh 220 at 52 yrs old. I can get in and out of the car with no problems.
See all 72 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A), SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

