2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review
Other years
List Price
$4,850
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Marilyn Jacob,04/02/2010
I'm a mature woman and love this car but young at heart! It handles very well in all weather conditions, I was mostly impressed as to how it plowed right through the snow and did so well on icy roads. My previous car was heavier but didn't handle well with icy conditions as it seemed to hydroplane, but not my eclipse. I got used to driving with the mirrors more and had no problems seeing other vehicles. Have no fear if you're considering purchasing an Eclipse.
Larry in Boston,12/09/2006
This is the first two seater I've ever owned. I had always driven sedans. This car is a good value. Its styling is to my taste and the interior design is well thought out. This car is enjoyable to drive although not a high performance sports car by any measure. I am getting 27 plus miles to the gallon with only 2,000 miles on car so far. I am still adapting to the driver's seat. It took me one month to find a comfortable driving position. Getting used to the passenger side blind spot is no big deal.
Stephen,09/02/2015
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
This is an amazing car, I call it the poor mans porche because it has the looks and speed of porches but is affordable. I haven't had any issues with it other than a few minor ones. Its a fast beautiful car, it does't have alot of space but that is easy to live with.
Mark,08/28/2006
My wife and I were searching for a sporty car that gets decent gas milage at an affordable price. The '07 Eclipse fits the bill very nicely. We love the "new" body styling. It had always been my dream to own a Porsche 911 someday. But let's face it, the average person will never be able to afford that. You can get a similar look for 1/4 of the price with the new Eclipse. The performance of the 4-cylinder engine is really suprising. It has plenty of power for the average driver. We took it for a 150 miles trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway this past weekend, and it ran and handled like a dream. I am 6' 3" and weigh 220 at 52 yrs old. I can get in and out of the car with no problems.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 5750 rpm
