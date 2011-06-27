Vehicle overview

For almost two decades, the Mitsubishi Eclipse has been a mainstay of the affordable sport coupe market. Originally known for its turbocharged and all-wheel-drive performance, the Eclipse has become more comfort-oriented in recent years. But thanks to available V6 power and a sporty design inside and out, the Eclipse continues to be a solid choice.

The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse represents the car's fourth generation, on sale since 2006. This year, Mitsubishi has given the car a freshened look that takes styling cues from more expensive sports cars. The most noticeable aesthetic change is the large trapezoidal front grille, which is reminiscent of the latest Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Nissan's GT-R supercar. The 2009 Eclipse also gives up its "light focusing" headlamps in favor of projector beams, with high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps standard on the GT version. The powertrain and interior stay the same, although the GT trim level sees an extra 2 horsepower thanks to a new dual exhaust system.

These changes are minimal, however, and the 2009 Eclipse faces increasingly stiff competition from other sporty models in the $20,000-$30,000 range. The rear-wheel-drive Ford Mustang coupe gives V6-powered Eclipses a run for their money, although the Eclipse is more refined. Other moderately priced models with comparable or superior all-around performance include the Honda Civic Si and the supercharged Scion tC as well as "hot hatches" such as the Mazdaspeed3, Subaru WRX and Volkswagen GTI.

Don't get us wrong -- we still think the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse is a good choice for buyers prioritizing good looks and decent performance at an attainable price. But we do recommend that you shop around a bit before making a final decision.