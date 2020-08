Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

Check out this very nice 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Coupe ! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rockford Fosgate Audio, CD, Power Drover's Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this is a very clean car inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A31K5DFXBE001881

Stock: 001881C71486

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-29-2019