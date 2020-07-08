Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
- 87,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,994$1,508 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Coupe ! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rockford Fosgate Audio, CD, Power Drover's Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this is a very clean car inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXBE001881
Stock: 001881C71486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- 89,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,977$615 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr ***manual gs*** features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Sunset Pearlescent with a Medium Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Mitsubishi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF9BE003475
Stock: 20113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 88,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***GS SPORT.........................2011 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE HATCHBACK, RAVE RED PEARL WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, SPORTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF6BE002378
Stock: MAX18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 60,020 milesFair Deal
$8,950$540 Below Market
Northtowne Volkswagen - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF1BE017063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent trade-in. Give us a call at 317-293-8060 for more information! We appreciate you checking out our inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF2BE003902
Stock: W3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F59E021254
Stock: 19142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,495
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T49E011701
Stock: 15539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,204 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,000
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- ONE OWNER!! --- SUNROOF!!! --- 2 DOOR COUPE!! --- 28 MPG!! --- BLACK ROOF --- CHROME REAR SPOILER --- ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM --- 6-DISC CD CHANGER --- DUAL CHROME TIP EXHAUST --- BLUETOOTH ---- KEYLESS ENTRY --- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a great looking, 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport with just 88,204 miles. This 2 door coupe is Northstar White in color with a Blacked out roof and it has a Black leather interior. It's in good condition and AutoCheck shows just one previous owner and zero accidents.This Eclipse GS Sport comes with the 2.4L I4 engine and is paired with the 4 speed automatic transmission and it is front wheel drive, getting you 28 MPG!. It sits on beautiful dark gray and silver 10 spoke, 18" alloy wheels and has a body colored front end, mirrors and door handles, and a Power Sunroof!You also get standard with things like remote keyless entry, power accessories, a leather wrapped steering wheel and you get cruise control on the column, a hands-free Bluetooth phone system, and heated leather bucket seats!!Plus, the Sun & Sound Package not only adds the sunroof but you also get a 9-Speaker Rockford Fosgate Sound System with a subwoofer in the back that features an AM/FM radio and a 6-disc CD changer!!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. You will want to come in and see this classy, 2 door coupe for yourself!! This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is sporty and luxury - all rolled into one!! Come in for a no pressure test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF0BE001565
Stock: 64638A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$984$2,599 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Arcadia Chevy And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need. Arcadia chevy buick is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 863-494-3838 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F08E040793
Stock: 5040793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,862$360 Below Market
Classic Ford of Smithfield - Smithfield / North Carolina
Odometer is 67798 miles below market average!One Owner, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth, 17" x 7.5JJ 5 Spoke Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth.2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Welcome to Classic Ford, your Hometown Ford Dealer and home of Ava Gardner and the Smithfield Ham and Yam Festival! Classic Ford is one of the Premier Ford dealers in North Carolina, servicing Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Durham NC, and Garner, North Carolina. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Ford parts and Ford service departments in the city of Smithfield, North Carolina. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!What Does Classic Ford Offer Drivers from Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Garner NC, Goldsboro NC and Dunn NC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle Here at Classic Ford, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F98E004391
Stock: 20071C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 48,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,650$263 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F58E006686
Stock: 307619709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,012 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr 3dr Coupe Automatic GS features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F88E040458
Stock: AAW-040458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 77,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXCE004541
Stock: 19114707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,290 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,290
Wheels Motor Sales - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF6CE008165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,183 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK64F98E009579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,499
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine will keep you going. This Mitsubishi Eclipse comes equipped with these options: Windshield shade band, Traction control system, Tire pressure monitoring system, Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors, Side impact door protection, Remote keyless entry -inc: remote trunk release, panic alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear tail lamps w/LED stop lamp, Rear coat hook, and Rear cargo cover w/hook. Stop by and visit us at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXCE007679
Stock: YCE007679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 172,306 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse! Look at all the options that come standard on this one! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Tired of the same songs on the radio everyday? You can bring your personal music library with you on the road with this Eclipse's MP3 player! Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! This one also has Rear Defrost! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. When having to slow down in inclement weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T48E030411
Stock: P3145-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,888
AJs Nice Cars - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF2CE005389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
