  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, comfortable front seats, great cargo space.
  • Back seats are for small pets only. Base engine does not live up to the impression given by the car's looks.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$714 - $1,644
Used Eclipse for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has been giving budget-minded enthusiasts style and performance at bargain prices. 1997's redesign of the Eclipse improved on this great idea.The RS, GS and GS-T have front-wheel drive, but different engines. A twin-cam Chrysler motor powers the RS and GS, while the GS-T gets a potent turbo version of a Mitsubishi 2.0-liter engine. The top-of-the-line GSX gets the Mitsubishi powerplant and an all-wheel drive system that's ideal for less hospitable climates.

Prices have crept up a bit and the Eclipse faces stiffer competition in the sport coupe class than it did when it was first introduced in 1990. Still, with all-wheel drive, good looks and fantastic performance, the Eclipse is worth consideration.

Although prices have risen for 1999, the standard equipment list has also grown. New items include white-face instrumentation (standard on the GS-T and GSX and available on the GS as part of the Sports Value Package), AM/FM/CD player (RS), power glass sunroof (GS-T), security system with keyless entry (GS-T), antilock brakes (GSX), limited slip rear differential (GSX), and a black leather interior selection. Available with the GS trim level is a new Sports Value Package that includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tip, A/C, AM/FM/cassette with separate CD player, leather front seats, power door locks/windows, cruise control, security system with remote keyless entry and white-faced instrumentation.

To our eyes, the Eclipse is stylistically pleasing. The tail is tidy and the roof is painted the same color as the rest of the car. Dual airbags are standard on this sleek sportster, but antilock brakes are optional on all models except the GSX. The interior is a nice place to spend time, with a sloped dashboard that sweeps in front of the driver and between the seats, putting all controls within easy reach.

Shop carefully for a sport coupe and definitely consider the Eclipse, but test how it competes against other cars in its class, especially the Honda Prelude.

1999 Highlights

The 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse gets a host of new standard equipment, and there is a new Sports Value Option Package for buyers of the GS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow.
Mr. Mitsubishi,04/03/2002
I bought my GSX brand spankin new off the lot in 1999, and wow- what a car. This baby packs a wallup- if you know what I mean. The AWD system allows you to hook up all those ponies when you step on it, and makes it much safer in the winter as well. I got more speeding tickets in this thing than any other car, ever. However, they never caught me top-speed testing her, and that's a good thing. 133 is way fast enough for me. Oh, and it's a very comfortable car at speed, or just crusing around in as well.
Great first car!
lawrence,08/28/2010
For the two years which I've had my car its been great, especially because it has hardly cost me much on repairs. With 18" rims the look is great and sporty, and a loud exhaust to top it off, love the way it turns heads, it's been a great first car and hope to keep it till it dies out!
Love this car!
Frank,04/24/2009
I bought this used car in 2001 with 20k mileages. I drove it for almost 8 years without major problem. The several minor problems: Remote Locker on the left door not work well, sometime would not unlock or lock. I had 1 accident due to rain wet road, crashed the left tire and front bumper after slipped into the shoulder of road. Fixed and runs good. Right now it is 74k and still runs good. I would want to keep it until 200k but due to my wife can't drive 5 speed manual so I have to give it up.
Eclipse Turbo - Great Car
ga2co2gamw,07/07/2004
Fabulous Car. Has not caused a single problem. Only reason I plan to sell is that this car is not suited to a family of four. Even my wife, who does not like to drive with manual trasmission, loves to drive the Eclipse.
See all 57 reviews of the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback, Eclipse GSX, Eclipse GS-T. Available styles include RS 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, and GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,732.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,855.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles