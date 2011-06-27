Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has been giving budget-minded enthusiasts style and performance at bargain prices. 1997's redesign of the Eclipse improved on this great idea.The RS, GS and GS-T have front-wheel drive, but different engines. A twin-cam Chrysler motor powers the RS and GS, while the GS-T gets a potent turbo version of a Mitsubishi 2.0-liter engine. The top-of-the-line GSX gets the Mitsubishi powerplant and an all-wheel drive system that's ideal for less hospitable climates.

Prices have crept up a bit and the Eclipse faces stiffer competition in the sport coupe class than it did when it was first introduced in 1990. Still, with all-wheel drive, good looks and fantastic performance, the Eclipse is worth consideration.

Although prices have risen for 1999, the standard equipment list has also grown. New items include white-face instrumentation (standard on the GS-T and GSX and available on the GS as part of the Sports Value Package), AM/FM/CD player (RS), power glass sunroof (GS-T), security system with keyless entry (GS-T), antilock brakes (GSX), limited slip rear differential (GSX), and a black leather interior selection. Available with the GS trim level is a new Sports Value Package that includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tip, A/C, AM/FM/cassette with separate CD player, leather front seats, power door locks/windows, cruise control, security system with remote keyless entry and white-faced instrumentation.

To our eyes, the Eclipse is stylistically pleasing. The tail is tidy and the roof is painted the same color as the rest of the car. Dual airbags are standard on this sleek sportster, but antilock brakes are optional on all models except the GSX. The interior is a nice place to spend time, with a sloped dashboard that sweeps in front of the driver and between the seats, putting all controls within easy reach.

Shop carefully for a sport coupe and definitely consider the Eclipse, but test how it competes against other cars in its class, especially the Honda Prelude.