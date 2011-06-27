  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, balanced ride and handling, comfortable front seats, rockin' Rockford Fosgate stereo, cargo-friendly hatchback body.
  • Weak performance with four-cylinder, torque steer with V6, heavy for a sport coupe, big turning circle, small backseat.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,470 - $4,243
Used Eclipse for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse is a fine sport coupe for anyone seeking a middle-of-the-road mix of performance, comfort and style.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse may trace its roots to the rowdy turbocharged sport coupe of the '90s, but its formula has undergone several revisions over the years. Now in its fourth generation, the Eclipse isn't as racy as in years past, but casual sport coupe shoppers will likely find plenty to like in the Eclipse of today.

An available 263-horsepower V6 not only makes this the fastest Eclipse ever, but also the best at providing the low-end punch Americans find so satisfying. Mitsubishi also gave the Eclipse a fairly relaxed ride for daily commutes, while tuning the suspension and steering for sharp responses in the corners. It's a stretch to call this Eclipse a full-on athlete, but as a long-distance touring car, this front-wheel-drive coupe can be surprisingly enjoyable. The car's interior furthers this impression, greeting occupants with solid-quality materials, supportive seats and an especially nice optional stereo.

Much of this comfort came courtesy of the Eclipse's siblings, the Galant sedan and Endeavor SUV, whose platform underpins the Eclipse. These genetics bring some definite compromises, not the least of which is curb weight, as today's Mitsubishi Eclipse GT weighs as much as a Toyota Avalon. In addition, despite its larger size, the Eclipse retains its perennial problem of having a cramped backseat.

Because of the coupe's weight, the four-cylinder offers meager go-power, and indeed the modest-performing Eclipse GS is a tough sell over hotter sport coupes like the Honda Civic Si and VW GTI. For Eclipse buyers who can afford it, the powerful V6 is our definitive recommendation. The one drawback is that this engine delivers more torque to the front wheels than they can effectively channel to the ground, leaving the coupe's tires scrabbling for traction under full-throttle launches.

Such behavior is inevitable in a front-drive coupe with a big V6, and as a result, the Eclipse is less fun to fling around than rear-wheel-drive coupes like the Ford Mustang, Mazda RX-8 and Nissan 350Z. But when it comes down to it, plenty of people just want an engine that doesn't talk back when asked to perform, a ride that won't beat them up on the freeway, and a body that turns heads. And alongside the larger front-drive coupes in this price range -- including the Nissan Altima, Honda Accord and Toyota Solara -- the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT does merit more serious consideration. If you're willing to give on interior space, Mitsu's coupe offers more athleticism and style.

2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse models

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Coupe comes in GS, GT and limited-edition SE and SE-V6 trim levels. Even on the GS, standard equipment is generous with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, air-conditioning, a six-speaker MP3-capable CD stereo, split-folding rear seats, keyless entry, and power windows, locks and mirrors. The GT adds the V6, 18-inch alloy wheels, bigger vented disc brakes, traction control, an outside temperature display and compass.

The Eclipse's key options come in two major packages. Optional on both the GS and GT is the Sun & Sound Package, which includes a glass sunroof, a 650-watt Rockford Fosgate stereo with six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, outside temperature display and compass. Exclusive to the GT is the Premium Sport Package, which includes all of the above plus a power driver seat, heated leather front seats, heated mirrors, automatic climate control and aluminum pedals. The SE is essentially a Sun & Sound package-equipped Eclipse GS with cosmetic upgrades inside and out, 18-inch wheels and the GT's firmer suspension. The SE-V6 adds stability control and the cosmetic upgrades to the Eclipse GT equipped with the Premium Sport package.

2008 Highlights

All 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse models ordered with the optional stereo now get satellite radio as part of the deal. The Eclipse's top-end GT model receives the formerly optional 18-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Mitsubishi Eclipse GS and SE have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 162 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Putting power to the wheels is either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic with manual shift mode. The 3.8-liter V6 in the Eclipse GT and SE-V6 kicks it up to 263 hp 260 lb-ft, as well as one extra gear in each transmission. An Eclipse GT with a six-speed manual gearbox can hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds and provides strong response from any speed.

Safety

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse offers lots of standard protection, at least to the first two occupants. Standard side and head curtain airbags protect front riders only, and the rear seat lacks head restraints. Every Eclipse features antilock disc brakes as standard, with the GT adding traction control. The SE-V6 is the only model to come with stability control.

Driving

Despite its frontal weight bias and hefty curb weight, the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT is still an entertaining partner on twisty roads thanks to eager turn-in, a short wheelbase and a general feeling of composure. A well-sorted suspension strikes a successful compromise between buttoned-down handling and a smooth-enough ride. Weak points include average braking distances and a wide turning circle. We recommend skipping the four-cylinder in favor of the V6, as its muscular power band does a much better job of motivating the heavyweight Eclipse.

Interior

The current Eclipse's interior rates about average in materials but above-average for style. The dash flows in a soft wave; ice blue backlighting decorates the instruments; and there are unusual details such as door releases shaped like flip phones. The Rockford Fosgate stereo arguably has best-in-class sound quality, though unfortunately lacks an MP3 player jack. Front seats are comfortable and supportive on long trips, though passengers in the cramped rear fare far worse in every way. The Eclipse does shine as a cargo hauler, however, thanks to a hatchback body style that allows for 15.7 cubic feet of cargo even before folding the backseats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(66%)
4(34%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect Sports Car for the Money
INDIANA,10/14/2008
Great little car. No complaints. The interior is a lot nicer than the last three Chevys I owned. Limited view when looking over your shoulder, but not a big problem. After all, this is a sports car. Seems to be easy to get in and out of. Well laid out dash and controls. VERY comfortable seating.
Eclipse Design Saved My Teen Driver
Eppie,02/01/2009
My daughter was in a horrible accident yesterday in her 2008 Eclipse. I bought the car for the safety rating and airbags. She and her passenger flipped end over end 3 times before coming to a rest 50 ft from the highway on the roof of the vehicle. They were going 75 (the speed limit on this hwy). They both walked away with minor scratches. THANK YOU Mitsubishi for your excellent car - it saved my kid's life.
We Love It But There Are Problems
argentum,09/08/2007
This car reminds me in some ways of the pony cars of yesteryear. It's heavy, wide and long and low to the ground. But of course it's way better. The 6 cyl is more responsive than most of the old 8s. The car handles far more sweetly and the inside is quiet. Even though the ride is tight, its not too hard. And all around mpg is always over 20. There are problems though. During fairly hard cornering on right turns there is a noise from the left side that sounds like a blown cv joint. Slowing down at highway speeds produces some serious vibration especially in the steering wheel.Interior fit and finish is awful.
22, second car ever, it was made for me!!
Seira,04/25/2019
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Mitsubishi Eclipse’ were way ahead of their time. The most underrated car I know. No complaints. Simple and perfect. Comfortable. Hatchback, sunroof, premium sound system, firm steering and control. Heavy, durable. I feel so elegant and futuristic in this 11 year old car. I don’t know how the world missed out on this car.
See all 29 reviews of the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs
More about the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M), SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and SE-V6 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,207.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,350.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles