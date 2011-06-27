Vehicle overview

The 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse may trace its roots to the rowdy turbocharged sport coupe of the '90s, but its formula has undergone several revisions over the years. Now in its fourth generation, the Eclipse isn't as racy as in years past, but casual sport coupe shoppers will likely find plenty to like in the Eclipse of today.

An available 263-horsepower V6 not only makes this the fastest Eclipse ever, but also the best at providing the low-end punch Americans find so satisfying. Mitsubishi also gave the Eclipse a fairly relaxed ride for daily commutes, while tuning the suspension and steering for sharp responses in the corners. It's a stretch to call this Eclipse a full-on athlete, but as a long-distance touring car, this front-wheel-drive coupe can be surprisingly enjoyable. The car's interior furthers this impression, greeting occupants with solid-quality materials, supportive seats and an especially nice optional stereo.

Much of this comfort came courtesy of the Eclipse's siblings, the Galant sedan and Endeavor SUV, whose platform underpins the Eclipse. These genetics bring some definite compromises, not the least of which is curb weight, as today's Mitsubishi Eclipse GT weighs as much as a Toyota Avalon. In addition, despite its larger size, the Eclipse retains its perennial problem of having a cramped backseat.

Because of the coupe's weight, the four-cylinder offers meager go-power, and indeed the modest-performing Eclipse GS is a tough sell over hotter sport coupes like the Honda Civic Si and VW GTI. For Eclipse buyers who can afford it, the powerful V6 is our definitive recommendation. The one drawback is that this engine delivers more torque to the front wheels than they can effectively channel to the ground, leaving the coupe's tires scrabbling for traction under full-throttle launches.

Such behavior is inevitable in a front-drive coupe with a big V6, and as a result, the Eclipse is less fun to fling around than rear-wheel-drive coupes like the Ford Mustang, Mazda RX-8 and Nissan 350Z. But when it comes down to it, plenty of people just want an engine that doesn't talk back when asked to perform, a ride that won't beat them up on the freeway, and a body that turns heads. And alongside the larger front-drive coupes in this price range -- including the Nissan Altima, Honda Accord and Toyota Solara -- the 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT does merit more serious consideration. If you're willing to give on interior space, Mitsu's coupe offers more athleticism and style.