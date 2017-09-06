Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

39 listings
Eclipse Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    77,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    68,290 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,290

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    108,093 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,499

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    123,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,888

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    61,338 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    87,240 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,994

    $1,508 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Orange
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    89,804 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    $615 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Red
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    88,787 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    60,020 miles

    $8,950

    $540 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    108,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    88,204 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    113,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,495

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    145,322 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    $2,599 Below Market
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    39,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,862

    $360 Below Market
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    48,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,650

    $263 Below Market
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    163,012 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,900

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE

    91,183 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse

Overall Consumer Rating
33 Reviews
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Mitsubish Eclipse
Janice Kahn,06/09/2017
GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
This car was listed as an automatic but it's a stick shift. It made a horrible noise when I was driving it and the salesman said they'd have the shop look at it. Although listed with blue tooth, there is no blue tooth. Although listed with a sun roof, there was no sun roof. The stick shift's numbers were all rubbed off. The salesman suggested I write them back on. The car looked well enough cosmetically. Just minor dings and scratches. It was just ok, nothing special. The price was listed at one price and I was going to buy it buy they added on over $2000. for I don't remember what. Bringing the price well over the original price. When I told them that the price was listed much lower they gave me excuses but refused to lower it so I passed on it. As I told them, it was a stick shift, when I wanted automatic, there was no blue tooth, so I'd have to change out the radio. And the car was nothing special to purchase it at the price they wanted. So I passed.
Report abuse
