Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

This car was listed as an automatic but it's a stick shift. It made a horrible noise when I was driving it and the salesman said they'd have the shop look at it. Although listed with blue tooth, there is no blue tooth. Although listed with a sun roof, there was no sun roof. The stick shift's numbers were all rubbed off. The salesman suggested I write them back on. The car looked well enough cosmetically. Just minor dings and scratches. It was just ok, nothing special. The price was listed at one price and I was going to buy it buy they added on over $2000. for I don't remember what. Bringing the price well over the original price. When I told them that the price was listed much lower they gave me excuses but refused to lower it so I passed on it. As I told them, it was a stick shift, when I wanted automatic, there was no blue tooth, so I'd have to change out the radio. And the car was nothing special to purchase it at the price they wanted. So I passed.

