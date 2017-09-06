Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
- 77,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
- 68,290 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,290
- 108,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,499
- 123,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,888
- 61,338 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 87,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,994$1,508 Below Market
- 89,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$615 Below Market
- 88,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 60,020 miles
$8,950$540 Below Market
- 108,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 88,204 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
- 113,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,495
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984$2,599 Below Market
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,862$360 Below Market
- 48,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$263 Below Market
- 163,012 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900
- 91,183 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Report abuse
Janice Kahn,06/09/2017
GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
This car was listed as an automatic but it's a stick shift. It made a horrible noise when I was driving it and the salesman said they'd have the shop look at it. Although listed with blue tooth, there is no blue tooth. Although listed with a sun roof, there was no sun roof. The stick shift's numbers were all rubbed off. The salesman suggested I write them back on. The car looked well enough cosmetically. Just minor dings and scratches. It was just ok, nothing special. The price was listed at one price and I was going to buy it buy they added on over $2000. for I don't remember what. Bringing the price well over the original price. When I told them that the price was listed much lower they gave me excuses but refused to lower it so I passed on it. As I told them, it was a stick shift, when I wanted automatic, there was no blue tooth, so I'd have to change out the radio. And the car was nothing special to purchase it at the price they wanted. So I passed.
