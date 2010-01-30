Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio

--- ONE OWNER!! --- SUNROOF!!! --- 2 DOOR COUPE!! --- 28 MPG!! --- BLACK ROOF --- CHROME REAR SPOILER --- ROCKFORD FOSGATE SOUND SYSTEM --- 6-DISC CD CHANGER --- DUAL CHROME TIP EXHAUST --- BLUETOOTH ---- KEYLESS ENTRY --- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a great looking, 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport with just 88,204 miles. This 2 door coupe is Northstar White in color with a Blacked out roof and it has a Black leather interior. It's in good condition and AutoCheck shows just one previous owner and zero accidents.This Eclipse GS Sport comes with the 2.4L I4 engine and is paired with the 4 speed automatic transmission and it is front wheel drive, getting you 28 MPG!. It sits on beautiful dark gray and silver 10 spoke, 18" alloy wheels and has a body colored front end, mirrors and door handles, and a Power Sunroof!You also get standard with things like remote keyless entry, power accessories, a leather wrapped steering wheel and you get cruise control on the column, a hands-free Bluetooth phone system, and heated leather bucket seats!!Plus, the Sun & Sound Package not only adds the sunroof but you also get a 9-Speaker Rockford Fosgate Sound System with a subwoofer in the back that features an AM/FM radio and a 6-disc CD changer!!Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. You will want to come in and see this classy, 2 door coupe for yourself!! This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is sporty and luxury - all rolled into one!! Come in for a no pressure test drive today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A31K5DF0BE001565

Stock: 64638A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020