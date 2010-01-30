Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 113,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,495
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984$2,599 Below Market
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,862$360 Below Market
- 48,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$263 Below Market
- 163,012 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900
- 91,183 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 172,306 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 137,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 69,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 87,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,994$1,508 Below Market
- 89,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977$615 Below Market
- 88,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 60,020 miles
$8,950$540 Below Market
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 108,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 88,204 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Overall Consumer Rating4.616 Reviews
Chas,01/30/2010
This car is the best performance and style value on the market. I looked at many others before deciding on the Eclipse GT Spyder. This car is hands down the most fun to drive for the money you can buy. Why this car doesn't get more respect from the "Professional Reviewers" is beyond me. Buy one, you will love it!
