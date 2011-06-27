Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,423
|$3,361
|$3,880
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,001
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,281
|$2,634
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,561
|$1,803
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,390
|$4,839
|$5,639
|Clean
|$3,018
|$4,321
|$5,035
|Average
|$2,275
|$3,284
|$3,828
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,247
|$2,620
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,238
|$5,635
|$6,411
|Clean
|$3,773
|$5,032
|$5,725
|Average
|$2,844
|$3,824
|$4,352
|Rough
|$1,915
|$2,617
|$2,979
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,751
|$3,987
|$4,668
|Clean
|$2,450
|$3,560
|$4,169
|Average
|$1,846
|$2,705
|$3,169
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,851
|$2,169
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,640
|$3,559
|$4,070
|Clean
|$2,350
|$3,178
|$3,634
|Average
|$1,771
|$2,415
|$2,763
|Rough
|$1,192
|$1,653
|$1,891