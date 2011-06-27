  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,423$3,361$3,880
Clean$2,157$3,001$3,465
Average$1,626$2,281$2,634
Rough$1,095$1,561$1,803
Sell my 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,390$4,839$5,639
Clean$3,018$4,321$5,035
Average$2,275$3,284$3,828
Rough$1,531$2,247$2,620
Sell my 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,238$5,635$6,411
Clean$3,773$5,032$5,725
Average$2,844$3,824$4,352
Rough$1,915$2,617$2,979
Sell my 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,751$3,987$4,668
Clean$2,450$3,560$4,169
Average$1,846$2,705$3,169
Rough$1,243$1,851$2,169
Sell my 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,640$3,559$4,070
Clean$2,350$3,178$3,634
Average$1,771$2,415$2,763
Rough$1,192$1,653$1,891
Sell my 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,178 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz S-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,178 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,350 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,178 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges from $1,192 to $4,070, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.