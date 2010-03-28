Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia

VA inspection passed! Drives excellent.. Rebuit Title...2003 MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS Rear Wheel Drive with powerful 5.0L SOHC SMPI 24-valve aluminum-alloy V8 engine and driven 86274 miles!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBNG75J63A363489

Stock: CAG4120

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020