Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple available powertrains make each model distinct
  • Interior is quiet, upscale and roomy
  • Abundant list of standard safety, tech and luxury features
  • AMG variants are seriously quick
  • Base V6's acceleration is merely adequate
  • Ride quality with the standard suspension isn't as comfy as we expect
  • Punishing ride on AMG models, with little benefit to handling
  • Not many places to store small personal items
List Price Range
$34,995 - $50,000
List Price Range
$34,995 - $50,000
Used GLE-Class for Sale
Which GLE-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though the GLE-Class comes in many versions, we think the standard GLE 350 is the way to go. It lacks the shot of adrenaline offered by the AMG models, but it's still strong enough to hustle this big SUV up to speed when needed. Also, we've found that even the relatively mild AMG GLE 43 has a stiff ride quality that's a little off-putting. For options, we recommend getting the Premium 1 package to further burnish the GLE's luxury credentials. Also consider the optional air suspension if ride comfort is a priority for you.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

In some ways, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a bit unusual for a luxury crossover SUV. It's bigger than the typical compact crossover (think Mercedes' GLC) but lacks a third row of seats like many rivals offer. Instead, the GLE provides plenty of room to transport four adults in supreme comfort. And while many crossovers come in just one version, Mercedes offers four distinct GLE models.

The non-turbocharged V6 under the hood of the base GLE 350 provides enough thrust for everyday driving and is rated to tow up to an impressive 7,200 pounds. To really get up to speed quickly, though, check out one of the two performance-focused GLEs. The turbocharged engines in the AMG GLE 43 and the AMG GLE 63 transform the GLE from a laid-back cruiser to a hard-charging bruiser. There's also a GLE 550e plug-in hybrid. It offers a paltry 12 miles of electric-only range, but its mix of power and fuel economy is the best of the GLE lineup.

Whichever model you choose, you'll be impressed by the GLE's beautifully constructed interior. A wide variety of luxurious leathers, rich trim pieces and high-quality plastics line every conceivable touch point, making each variant feel as if it's worth the money. With so many versions available, there's surely a 2018 Mercedes GLE-Class to match your needs.

Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a five-passenger SUV that slots between the GLC compact crossover and the three-row GLS. It's offered in five trims, each with a distinct powertrain. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the GLE 350, while Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is optional on that model and standard on all others.

Powering the GLE 350 is a 3.5-liter V6 (302 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque) and a seven-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive (4Matic) is optional. The generous list of standard features starts with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a power liftgate.

Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment and memory functions), simulated leather upholstery, Mercedes' COMAND electronics interface (with an 8-inch display) and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and two USB ports. Standard advanced safety features include a rearview camera, a forward collision warning system and Mercedes' Mbrace telematics system.

There are three optional packages that encompass many of the features available for the GLE-Class. The Premium 1 package is one of the most comprehensive for the GLE 350, adding keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system, a touchpad controller for the central display, satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane departure warning system.

The Premium 2 package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, heated and cooled front cupholders, interior ambient lighting, illuminated doorsills, rear-window sunshades and a fold-down pass-through behind the rear-center armrest (not available on the GLE 550e). On top of that, the Premium 3 pack features a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, an automated steering system, a collision avoidance system, lane departure intervention and an automated parking system.

Upgrading to the GLE 550e not only includes the plug-in hybrid powertrain — a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and electric motor provide a combined 436 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — but also adds leather upholstery and the contents of the Premium 1 package.

The first of the performance-oriented models is the AMG GLE 43. It features a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch wheels, an AMG-tuned adaptive air suspension, a sport exhaust, exterior styling upgrades, a flat-bottom steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery and the contents of the Premium 1 package.

Next up is the AMG GLE 63, which adds a stout turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (550 hp, 516 lb-ft), upgraded brakes, summer performance tires, active stabilizer bars, front and rear parking sensors, a sport steering wheel, a 10-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar and memory functions), ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a faux-suede headliner and the contents of the Premium 2 package.

Finally, there's the top-dog AMG GLE 63 S, powered by a tuned version of the turbo V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft). It also adds 21-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber engine cover and faux suede steering-wheel inserts.

Many features included in the upper trims or packages can be added separately. Notable stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, a trailer hitch, tri-zone climate control, multicontour front seats with massage, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon or a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 (turbo 3.0L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current GLE-Class has received some revisions, including the GLE 43's increase in horsepower from 362 horsepower to 385 hp. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GLE-Class.

Driving

7.5
The AMG GLE 43 is not a true AMG but has the fun and playful nature that most buyers want. Rough city streets are not its forte; the open road or mountain pass is where the GLE shines.

Acceleration

7.5
For the most part, the AMG GLE 43 accelerates smoothly and willingly. Quick, small gas pedal changes (such as when hesitating while crossing an intersection) lead to sluggish responses as the transmission and turbocharged engine figure out what to do.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal's travel is long and soft, which doesn't inspire much confidence in the brakes, but actual stopping performance is good. And there's still a lot of steering ability even when braking aggressively; this lets the GLE navigate more easily around obstacles in panic situations.

Steering

7.5
Steering is responsive, and the GLE tracks straight and true. Sport and Sport+ driving modes progressively add more weightiness. There's decent feedback when the front wheels are loaded up, allowing a surprising amount of driver confidence.

Handling

6.5
Handling is a mixed bag. The stiffly tuned suspension makes the GLE feel sporty around town, but hard driving reveals a lot of body roll and lack of vehicular balance. In Sport+, the suspension is too firm, and the front end loses traction.

Drivability

8.0
The GLE excels on the highway and is quick to accelerate when you need it. The transmission's shifting can seem excessive in certain situations, such as when driving up grades.

Comfort

8.0
Once you get the myriad seat adjustments sorted (and stored in memory), the GLE is a fantastic way to travel long distance. Heck, go ahead and take a road trip with your family or friends. There's plenty of room in back.

Seat comfort

9.0
The driver's seat is very adjustable, except when bolstering the thighs. Because of that, the bottom half of your body doesn't feel as secure as the top half. Padding is stiff, but the massage feature works very well.

Ride comfort

6.5
In a word, the AMG GLE 43's ride is harsh. While you expect firmness from a sport-tuned model, it seems excessive in this vehicle. The regular GLE 350 rides more comfortably.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Oddly, wind noise is the main intruder. Tire and road noise levels are minimal.

Climate control

The optional three-zone system is quiet and responsive. We like the easy-to-use controls and the enhanced ways to distribute air flow. The rear vents are well-placed and move a good amount of air. The seat heaters are effective, even through thick winter layers.

Interior

7.5
The best feature of the GLE is its high-class interior. There are multiple choices for seat and interior materials, as well as the trim. The options will overwhelm many and delight some. The two-pane panoramic sunroof is a must-have.

Ease of use

7.5
Aside from the ambiguity of the COMAND knob versus touchpad to control the audio and navigation system, the rest of the controls are intuitive and easy to use. The only sore spot is the number pad, which looks out of place in the otherwise modern cockpit.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
You'll find large door openings in the front and rear, and the just-right height makes it easy to get in and out.

Driving position

The GLE has an excellent driving position, and the seat offers a wide range of adjustments that make it perfect for tall and short drivers. The thick-rimmed AMG steering wheel might be uncomfortable for drivers with smaller hands.

Roominess

7.5
Passengers will not feel claustrophobic inside the GLE. There's ample room in all dimensions, although those narrow of hip may feel as if they're swimming in the front and rear seats.

Visibility

8.5
There's very good visibility all around, and typical blind-spot regions are mostly remedied by the 360-degree parking camera. However, the camera is difficult to access on demand; you must either put it in reverse to inspect your surroundings or go through a convoluted vehicle menu.

Quality

9.0
The GLE features excellent build quality. All the numerous interior pieces fit together perfectly, without any creaks or rattles. The exterior body gaps and paint were excellent, as was the leather quality on the seats and dash.

Utility

8.0
Nothing too crazy. This AMG GLE 43 is still a GLE, after all. The cargo area features nice loops to secure items, but the center seat pass-through is an optional extra. With the adjustable suspension and the optional Class III hitch, the GLE would make a great weekend toy hauler.

Small-item storage

Interior storage is just barely adequate, limited to the inside of the center console, an odd recess underneath the center stack and door pockets. You expect a little more in a luxury SUV.

Cargo space

Cargo space is about what you'd expect for this segment. The cargo area is taller than it is wide, and the load floor is surprisingly high. The rear seat bottoms fold up, making an additional cargo area, and the seatbacks then fold down flat, although you have to lower the headrest to get everything to fit.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four LATCH anchors are located prominently on the rear seats, with three mounts on top. This allows for three car seat positions: two outboard and one inboard. The top mounts are easy to access from the trunk, and the anchors are easily accessible in their own little pockets.

Towing

7.5
The GLE is rated to tow up to 7,200 pounds, but you need to opt for the proper Class III hitch.

Technology

We're happy to see Apple CarPlay make its debut, but the lack of a touchscreen makes it all but unusable. The control and adjustability are beyond what the COMAND interface can handle. The touchpad and dial are two separate systems, and actions and motions don't carry over.

Audio & navigation

Our tester's Harman Kardon audio system sounds good and is easy to use. Inputting destinations is straightforward, and the system provides sufficient directions. The biggest challenge will be in getting into the proper mode by jogging and spinning the dial controller.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth pairing is quick, and both USB ports in the center console can be accessed by the head unit. The lower of the two USB ports is dedicated to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, but accessing that mode is tremendously difficult.

Driver aids

Adaptive cruise control works great, and the function is easy to access via the cruise control stalk. Blind-spot detection is just about perfect, and lane departure feedback is gentle. Lane-centering is fine for extremely intermittent use.

Voice control

The voice recognition system doesn't recognize plain text inputs via the touchpad. The system has a specific order and way of inputting commands. This can get tricky since the system is a bit laggy, so you can find yourself repeating and mistiming commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

5(53%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.1
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Several frustrating issues, constantly in the shop
DF,03/05/2019
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn’t fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn’t understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn’t seem correct to me because cars I’ve had in the past didn’t have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle.
lux vehicle with the dim headlights
Charles Williams,01/15/2019
GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
The standard halogen headlights on this vehicle are horrible. very very dim. Toyota corolla come with the new HID/LED headlight system leaving this lux vehicle in the dark. everything else about the vehicle seems great so far.
Moving to Luxury
Jon,04/30/2018
GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I have personally driven Toyota 4-Runners for 20+ years. I finally decided I wanted something a little more upscale with an emphasis on comfort. It rides like a dream and the ability to select between driving and riding modes is fun and reasonable. I pretty much stay in comfort mode but get inclined at times to switch to sport mode when I want to connect to the road. Apple CarPlay and Surround View Cameras add to the versatility and convenience of this great vehicle. I have an advanced degree (as my wife says “over-educated) I love all the electronic and vehicle gizmo’s and gadgets. They make this vehicle safer, interesting and down right fun. I got mine in Lunar Blue with the two-tone expresso interior. It stands out from the usual black, white and silver ones that represent 80% of the ones I see. At this price point I get the colors I want, not what are in the lot. My wife did the same thing with her red GLK. Bottom line: Could not be happier my last 4-Runner was traded in after 11 years and 225,000 miles. After 5,000 miles I think I might try for another 11 year adventure.
Mercedes Mamma
Janet Williams Leon,04/02/2019
GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
The comfort (sound/quiet) is superior to any car I’ve owned. I am not happy with the electronics as they take a while to get accustomed to and as Edmonds stated, the appleplay is nice but Mercedes steers clear of any touch screen for automotives due to potential liability issues I’m sure. The voice control is not great...lags & cuts off, still trying to figure this one out. The great news is these cars are rock solid and safe! I was hit directly in the side in downtown Dallas drivers side of vehicle with no injuries at 30 mph impact from an F-150 truck. Costly repair at 40k but kept me safe!!
See all 15 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
550 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GLE-Class models:

Blind-Spot Assist
Illuminates a light on the mirror when a vehicle enters the GLE's blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.
Surround View System
Displays a 360-degree, bird's-eye view of the GLE, making it easier to park.
Displays a 360-degree, bird's-eye view of the GLE, making it easier to park.
Guides the GLE into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC, GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC, GLE-Class SUV, GLE-Class Hybrid, GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC. Available styles include GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A), and AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC is priced between $34,995 and$49,990 with odometer readings between 4008 and46892 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC is priced between $50,000 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 38340 and38340 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 is priced between $44,888 and$44,888 with odometer readings between 9725 and9725 miles.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2018 GLE-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,995 and mileage as low as 4008 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,681.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,829.

