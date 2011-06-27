This review is for a previously owned 2017 I purchased in 2018. I'd give it a 4.5 stars but couldn't see how to do that so I filled out the subratings to help. I traded a 2010 RD E350 Sport for this essentially 7 month old 350 GLE 4matic a little over 9000 miles on it. My other car is a beloved 2014 Audi Q5 TDI (still the best power plant on the planet). The 350 GLE is big, heavy (4600 lb) 5 passenger SUV. It has a large cargo area (much larger than the Q5) and with the rear seats folded down at least twice as much. This review is based on the road trip of 200 miles to pick it up at an out of town dealer and trips around our hometown (mixed driving). I was motivated to do this because I felt the Edmunds video review was unfair assessment compared to the written write-up. The author in the video commented negatively on the ride, lack of road feel in the steering and the blind spots due to the pillars. This is not an off-road SUV though it has a "setting" for it. This is your classic MBZ ride (firm but not jarring with an overall soft feel that still leaves you in control). It is the car you would take on the long trip because of that and the excellent front seats. Yes the steering is like butter but what you expect from this class of vehicle. It is not hazardous soft. It goes where you point it and you don't have to work to park this large vehicle. I don't see the issue for the segment and target audience (more mature drivers looking for luxury ride and appointments). Yes compared to the Q5 the GLE side mirrors are smaller, but the side blind spot warning is excellent. So even if the car alongside me was not in the mirror, it was noted in the mirror via the warning lights. It is not a safety issue. I can see already that gas mileage is going to be 19-20 mph on the highway at the 70+ mph I'm usually going. Moving 4600 lbs will do that. Acceleration is more than adequate. I have played with changing to the Sport setting and it appears to make for smoother starts because in the Comfort mode you have to work the accelerator carefully to start smoothly. Sport starts in 1st gear rather than 2nd the acceleration is cleaner, at least to me. Braking is good, you just have to apply it harder than I am used to. Either the Q5 diesel deceleration or the E350 lighter weight required less braking to coast to stop. Just a learned skill for this larger car. While the screen icons are updated compared to the 2010 E350, the overall layout of the controls is essentially the same as the 2010 system but the system seems to respond better perhaps because of a better processor. The "mouse" pad is not my favorite so far as I use the control knob in the joystick mode to move around the screen. One comment on CPO versus non-CPO cars. We got this SUV before it was CPO'd. There was nothing stopping it getting CPO'd other than it was ready for sale. The dealer said if it had been CPO'd, it would have added around $2500 to the sale price. What you get for that is one year more of warranty without a mileage limit. Yes there is a checklist but the elements of the overall warranty remain exactly the same in either case. Given this vehicle had almost 3.5 years left on the warranty, I did not feel that it was worth the CPO. You should search and read the Edmund's article on CPO versus non-CPO. They pretty much lay out the reason to not worry about buying a pre-owned vs. CPO pre-owned under the right conditions. This car met them and I ended up saving the cash getting the car for $15K below its original MRSP. Car had P1, P2 and Parking assist packages, 20 inch tires with special rims and a towing hitch (which I won't use). You really must get the Parking Assist package because the surround view is well worth it.

