Consumer Rating
(62)
Appraise this car

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of engines, comfortable for five, sure-footed in bad weather, easy-to-use navigation system.
  • Regular V6 is short on low-end torque, no third-row seat option, expensive for its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class should make a fine choice for shoppers desiring SUV versatility along with the traditional Mercedes traits of quality, prestige and safety.

Vehicle overview

In the late 1990s, Mercedes-Benz was one of the first automakers to recognize America's desire for a luxury-themed SUV. The original ML, while truckish in nature and plagued by early quality problems, was a solid sales success. Last year, Mercedes introduced the second-generation M-Class, and in almost all aspects it's a better vehicle. Still a midsize luxury SUV meant for five passengers, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is now more on-road oriented thanks to a unibody structure and a revised suspension design that combine to provide improved handling and comfort. Other upgrades for the second generation include sleeker exterior styling, a higher-quality interior and new engines.

For the 2007 M-Class, Mercedes-Benz has released two new trim levels. The first, the ML320 CDI, is diesel-powered. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged engine is capable of 215 horsepower and a stout 398 pound-feet of torque and, like most diesels, provides impressive fuel mileage and range -- more than 600 miles between fill-ups is possible, says Mercedes. Buyers should be aware, however, that the ML320 CDI is not for sale in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New York or Vermont due to tighter diesel emissions standards in those states.

For maximum acceleration, there's the new ML63 AMG. A successor to the original ML55 AMG, the ML63 AMG features an all-new 507-hp V8 developed specifically by AMG's engineers. Impressively, this power comes about without the help of supercharging or turbocharging. Zero to 60 mph takes fewer than 5 seconds. This AMG model is also equipped with more powerful brakes and a sport-tuned version of the optional air suspension system. Though the point of fitting a 500-hp engine to a top-heavy SUV weighing 2.5 tons is lost on many driving enthusiasts, there's no denying that the ML63 AMG is impressive for what it is. It also happens to undercut the price of its closest competitor, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, by a significant margin.

When judged against other SUVs in the $50,000 price range, the Mercedes faces some very competent vehicles. The Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and BMW X5 are all-new this year, and the Cayenne, Lexus RX 350 and Volkswagen Touareg continue to be solid choices, as well. Overall, we're impressed with the 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class, and it should make a fine choice for shoppers valuing the ML's versatility along with the traditional Mercedes traits of quality, prestige and safety. Downsides? The lack of a third-row seat is an obvious omission, but Mercedes dealers will no doubt point you to the R-Class or new GL-Class if you truly need six- or seven-passenger capacity. The only other issue that will likely give you pause is price; equipped with a fair number of options, the M can often end up being one of the more expensive vehicles in this segment.

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is a midsize luxury SUV that seats five. There are four trim levels available: ML350, ML320 CDI, ML500 and ML63 AMG. The ML350 and 320 CDI are equipped similarly and come standard with 17-inch wheels, heated exterior mirrors, Tele Aid, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, maple wood interior trim, the COMAND interface and a CD player with an auxiliary input jack. The ML500 has this equipment plus 18-inch wheels and heated front seats. The ML63 AMG features special interior and exterior styling details, as well as a sport-tuned air suspension, 20-inch wheels, stronger brakes and sport seats.

For the regular MLs, a large collection of options -- most of which are bundled in packages -- are available for further customization. Highlights (depending on the trim level) include an AMG sport appearance package with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, park assist, adaptive cruise control, adaptive xenon HID headlights, a sunroof and a power liftgate. For the interior, MB offers tri-zone climate control, deluxe multicontour front seats with heaters, leather upholstery, a premium Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

Two new trim levels, the ML320 CDI and the ML63 AMG, are available this year. The ML320 CDI has a diesel-fueled engine for enhanced fuel economy while the ML63 AMG is modified for performance and comes equipped with a 503-horsepower V8.

Performance & mpg

Each trim level has a distinct engine. The ML350 has Mercedes' corporate 3.5-liter V6; it develops 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is found in the ML320 CDI. It provides 215 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque and has EPA fuel economy estimates of 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway. The 5.0-liter V8 in the ML500 is capable of 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. For the ML63 AMG, Mercedes installs a 6.3-liter V8 that makes 503 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. All models are fitted with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Maximum tow capacity is 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front side-impact bags and full-length head-protecting side-curtain airbags. Hill descent control and hill assist features are also included. The ML's performance in NHTSA crash testing was impressive, as the Benz posted perfect (five star) scores in both frontal- and side-impact testing. The IIHS gives the SUV a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal-offset crashes.

Driving

Steering is precise, but doesn't offer much feedback and feels a little dead in the center. The brakes, however, supply a sure-footed pedal and stop this SUV quickly. Despite some body roll, the 4,788-pound, all-wheel-drive ML is a predictable and stable handler. In terms of acceleration, the ML350 possesses plenty of passing power, but feels a bit shy on torque from a stop. The new ML 320 CDI, being diesel-powered, is almost the opposite. If you want more punch off the line, spring for the V8-powered ML500 or ML63 AMG. The latter is capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in fewer than 5 seconds.

Interior

Large helpings of bird's eye maple wood and brushed aluminum trim help define the handsome instrument panel. Storage space is adequate, and the front console features very large cupholders. In the back, passengers have more than 39 inches of legroom to stretch out in, which is nearly 6 inches more than the RX 350 offers. Folding down the rear seat provides a maximum 72 cubic feet of cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

5(73%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the ML, hate the expenses
flaML320CDI,10/31/2010
Great car, not much to whine about. Exterior still looks great with regular care & good wax. However, at 3.5 yrs (no abusive driving) 78,000 miles transmission had to be replaced (no repair options) @ over $7,500. Changing headlight bulb $150 vs. $50 for local mechanic. Basic oil changes @ dealer $150+ on A maint, usually $500+ on B maint. Like a inkjet printer, it appears most of the profits come after the sale. Saved $$$$ with local tire store vs. dealer, oil changes also at the Jiffy Lube (just more than usual for Mobil 1).
My 2500 mile report
TommyA931,12/13/2006
Quality of workmanship seems on par with expected from MBZ, though I did have some initial reservations from 2004 and 2005 owner reviews. This SUV is very comfortable, handles and has the power of a sports car, and averages over 25MPG so far! I opted for the AMG pkg, P02, HID's, NAV, wood steering wheel and hitch (for bike rack). My wife has an E320CDI, and we love them both! I have owned many Mercedes,Porsches and Jags, but this ML is my favorite. It's really a pleasure to drive. Hey, maybe it doesn't park itself, but a man likes to do some things himself anyway! If Mercedes has a nemises, it would be electronics. The Command System is complicated, and takes some time and study to master.
One Great ML 500
ranvcn,12/06/2006
One great SUV. My husband and I had the 2004 ML350 for about a year. My husband was pleased with the ML350 stating it was a truck and was suppose to drive like a truck. My opinion was a little different, I hated everything about the ML350. Well..whenever the 2006 ML came out we went to the dealership to test drive. My husband was in shock with how different the ride. Of course, I was sold after riding for a block. We purchased the ML500 and we are in love with the ride, sleak style, comforts in seating space, the great speed on the highway and much, much more.
A pretty good vehicle
woriax,12/26/2006
Recently purchased a new CDI ML. Interior is great, as qulaity workmanship stands out. Diesel is quiet, capable, and seems initially reliable. The outside could look a little more modern, but I enjoy it looks (we were comparing the new Acura MDX and ML). Ride is supple and sure-footed, with the all-wheel-drive. My only bark about the vehicle is the navigation. I was spoiled with the Acura's, as you say "Find the nearest..." and it's spot-on. With the Merc, not so. I couldn't find many local places like Wal-Mart, which was seriously disappointing in a $50K vehicle. This is seriously something Mercedes needs to improve. Also, if you opt for NAV, include voice-activation. Overall, a great car.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
215 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

AMG didn't build its reputation for constructing manufacturer-warrantied engines with near racecar levels of output by going "easy." In 1999, an AMG-powered 349-horsepower ML55 held the super sport-utility crown alone — and many thought it was an absurd exercise in over-the-top engineering.

Now, in the ML63, AMG has produced a 503-hp all-wheel-drive sport-utility that has less than a handful of rivals: the 520-hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, 420-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and, to a lesser degree, the 355-hp BMW X5 4.8is and 320-hp Infiniti FX45. Where does the 2007 ML63 AMG stand in this unlikely super-ute spectrum?

What your money buys
When it's released this coming August, expect the five-seat all-wheel-drive ML63 AMG to fetch around $70,000. As of this writing, pricing, options and fuel-economy figures are not yet available. What we can tell you is that the naturally aspirated 503-hp, 6.2-liter V8 found in the ML63 is just one of the applications for this first ever AMG-designed engine, also found in the CLK63, CLS63, E63 and R63, with various output levels from 475-507 hp.

For a start, the big-bore, all-aluminum 6.2 shares no parts or dimensions with Mercedes-Benz-designed/supplied production V8 engines. Borrowing from AMG racing engine technology, the cylinder heads use bucket tappets instead of rocker arms and the engine block is a closed-deck design that includes cast-in steel reinforcements and a rigid "bedplate" instead of individual main bearing caps. According to AMG, the 6.2 features a first for production engines with its "twin-wire-arc-sprayed" cylinder walls that are twice as hard as conventional cast-iron liners. This really is the stuff of exotic racing engines.

The new V8 also includes the usual list of modern engine optimizations like an electronic throttle, four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing and variable-length intake runners. This is not a common engine, so don't expect to pay a common price for a vehicle that carries it, including the ML63 AMG.

All ahead full
Going on supplied specifications, the ML63 AMG boasts a 10.1 pound/hp weight-to-power ratio, nearly identical to the recently released 520-hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo S at 10.0 pound/hp. The comparison is a natural one; what that means is that AMG's claim of a 4.8-second run to 60 mph exactly matches the claim by Porsche, and both are completely within the realm of the possible. Coincidence? Our experience has shown both of these rivals' estimates are a bit conservative, and having driven both of them, we believe our inevitable full test of each will prove them even quicker.

But what distinguishes the ML63 from the Cayenne Turbo S is that AMG makes power the old-fashioned way — with more displacement, higher compression and a higher-revving V8 minus turbochargers. While the two super-utes offer the same results, they differ in the ways to get there. The power produced by the ML63's engine and taller gearing feels more like a slow but inevitable pull toward its 7,000-plus redline, whereas the Cayenne Turbo S surges like a pit bull tugging at its leash as each upshift occurs.

Coupled to the AMG-tuned seven-speed automatic transmission in Sport mode, the ML63 clicks off upshifts with the regularity of a metronome and the immediacy of a mouse click. If you'd prefer the Manual mode, the large buttons on the backside of the steering wheel work well for both up- and downshifting, as well. In normal conditions, the ML63's all-wheel-drive system distributes 40 percent of the driving power to the front axle and 60 percent to the rear, giving it a slight performance bias, and generally that works.

Damned Newton
Despite having large 295/40R20 Continental Cross Contact UHP tires, a sophisticated driveline and three-way-selectable suspension damping system, nothing can alter the fact that the ML63 is a tallish, 5,000-plus-pound vehicle that would prefer not to turn. Combine that reality with its slow-ratio steering and the AMG SUV is, indeed, better in a straight line than it could ever be around corners.

Admittedly, a thin layer of chalky silt dusted most of the winding roads for our drive so the conditions weren't racetrack-perfect, but the stability program's telltale yellow triangle was blinking like a third turn signal on most corner entries. The ML63 understeered resolutely into, through and even exiting sharp corners. Only when the front wheels were pointed more or less straight did the stability system relax its stranglehold on the progress of the ML63. Luckily, its vented and cross-drilled disc brakes complement the high-performance engine and scrub speed prior to those inconvenient corners.

And if you were wondering if the ML63 was a capable off-roader as well? In a word, no. There's no off-road package, low-range transfer case or skid-plate package.

A good deal?
If the $112,000 price tag of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S is the standard for a 500-plus-hp midsize sport-utility that runs sub-5-second 0-60 times, then the ML63 is a deal. Or if the looks of the new 2006 M-Class are already too common, the AMG package distinguishes itself from a $48,500 ML500 with a unique grille, front- and rear-end fascias, flared fenders and (silly) stainless-steel running boards, along with special sport seats, an AMG steering wheel, napa leather upholstery and stainless-steel sport pedals.

Oh, and also included is a 503-hp V8. So there's that. As with any AMG-built vehicle, the engine is the product for which a customer pays, and whatever surrounds it is merely the wrapper. This new AMG-designed engine is a jewel to be proud of, and we believe it's only the beginning of more 6.2-liter variants on the way. We're also told the 6.2 fits under the hood of the C-Class. Can you imagine what AMG could do with a turbo- or supercharged version of an engine that starts with 475 hp? Going on its previous record, expect the E63 and CL63 to be the big guns carrying the maximum horsepower rating later this year. Now there's a story worth waiting for.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is offered in the following submodels: M-Class SUV, M-Class ML63 AMG, M-Class Diesel. Available styles include ML350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), ML500 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A), ML320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 78424 and78424 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 M-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 78424 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,612.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,860.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,739.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,213.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

