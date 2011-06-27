Vehicle overview

Remember a certain defunct American brand that promised "driving excitement"? Well, Pontiac's old tagline wouldn't work so well for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class. Unless you opt for the exclusive ML63 AMG version of this five-passenger midsize crossover SUV, the ML simply doesn't feel very athletic or graceful when going around turns, and its steering is numb and deliberate. The M-Class is heavy for its size, too, and you feel every last Teutonic ounce from behind the wheel. It's not a flattering picture, but for some, this feeling of substance is entirely the point of driving a big Benz like the 2014 M-Class.

There's no denying the M-Class' regal ride quality and imposing presence on the road, either. And unlike its American- and Japanese-brand rivals, this Mercedes-Benz crossover offers a deep roster of engines, ranging from a regular gasoline V6 and a fuel-efficient turbocharged diesel V6 to a pair of formidable turbocharged V8s. As you'd expect from a Mercedes in this price range, cabin quality is second to none, and the ML's extensive options list allows for plenty of personalization. Just keep an eye on the bottom line: The base price is already relatively high to begin with, and adding extras can easily inflate it by another five figures if you're not careful.

If you're shopping for a midsize luxury crossover SUV, there's no shortage of appealing candidates. The redesigned 2014 BMW X5, for example, handles better and provides comparable luxury, power and feature content; it also offers a third-row seat, which Mercedes leaves to the larger GL-Class. If sporty performance is a top priority, the 2014 Porsche Cayenne is a breed apart, while the 2014 Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 are also quite appealing, and less expensive to boot. But for those who prefer to cruise in dignified comfort, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is bound to satisfy, as long as you don't need a third row.