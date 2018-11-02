Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me
593 listings
- 103,089 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,945$2,874 Below Market
- 98,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,748 Below Market
- 115,323 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,795$2,326 Below Market
- 138,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,855 Below Market
- 129,865 miles
$9,777$1,981 Below Market
- 106,915 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,477
- 59,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,962
- 112,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,998$1,590 Below Market
- 104,311 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,896
- 107,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,142$510 Below Market
- 136,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$552 Below Market
- 102,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,887$1,175 Below Market
- 87,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950$1,459 Below Market
- 92,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,000
- 141,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 86,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,953$548 Below Market
- 122,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,450$1,420 Below Market
- 106,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Shawndh,02/11/2018
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I was originally looking for a wagon but not many choices in the US. I really don’t like SUVs but this one was such a beautiful vehicle! I love the styling inside and out. It’s classy, masculine (especially with the black interior), and has good cargo space. I love the fact that the rear seats fold completely flat. It is cumbersome to do in comparison to having a lever in the back, but it doesn’t bother me because they fold flat this way. Unlike most German cars I’ve owned, it has decent cup holders too. Everything in the interior just feels solid and well put together. The ride is very smooth but it doesn’t take rough roads really well at low speed; kinda bumpy. The transmission shifts silky smooth. The car is not sporty handling but rather very relaxed and smooth. I love most things about it except for the crappy gas mileage, but it’s about average for a gas vehicle of its size and weight. The command system has too many menus and switching back and forth to use. I can imagine an older person being very frustrated with this system; especially the voice command system. It’s just exasperating! The windshield wipers do not have a regular slow interval setting; they use a rain sensor and it just doesn’t get it right. If you leave it on auto, it will eventually burn the motor out or wear out you blades. It will run full speed with a light drizzle. I end up activating them manually. You have to turn traction control off on ice and snow or you can’t drive the thing at all! No BT streaming for 2011 is a pain but you can buy a plug in module that will do it. On the other hand, I like the sound system, phone BT works well, passenger room and comfort is very good, utility is great. I cross shopped the RX350(too small and feminine), Outback(not refined enough), and the Q7(not reliable at all),and the Venza(just as good but already have one and I didn’t want two of them) and this was the winner. It’s not perfect but it’s a good deal of buying preowned and well taken care of.
