Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

593 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 593 listings
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC

    103,089 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,945

    $2,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    98,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    115,323 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,795

    $2,326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    138,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC in Gray
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC

    129,865 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,777

    $1,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    106,915 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,477

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    59,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,962

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    112,730 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $1,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    104,311 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,896

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    107,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,142

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    136,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    102,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,887

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    87,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,950

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    92,744 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    141,337 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    86,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,953

    $548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    122,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,450

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    106,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz M-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 593 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.712 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Great used buy but poor gas mileage
Shawndh,02/11/2018
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I was originally looking for a wagon but not many choices in the US. I really don’t like SUVs but this one was such a beautiful vehicle! I love the styling inside and out. It’s classy, masculine (especially with the black interior), and has good cargo space. I love the fact that the rear seats fold completely flat. It is cumbersome to do in comparison to having a lever in the back, but it doesn’t bother me because they fold flat this way. Unlike most German cars I’ve owned, it has decent cup holders too. Everything in the interior just feels solid and well put together. The ride is very smooth but it doesn’t take rough roads really well at low speed; kinda bumpy. The transmission shifts silky smooth. The car is not sporty handling but rather very relaxed and smooth. I love most things about it except for the crappy gas mileage, but it’s about average for a gas vehicle of its size and weight. The command system has too many menus and switching back and forth to use. I can imagine an older person being very frustrated with this system; especially the voice command system. It’s just exasperating! The windshield wipers do not have a regular slow interval setting; they use a rain sensor and it just doesn’t get it right. If you leave it on auto, it will eventually burn the motor out or wear out you blades. It will run full speed with a light drizzle. I end up activating them manually. You have to turn traction control off on ice and snow or you can’t drive the thing at all! No BT streaming for 2011 is a pain but you can buy a plug in module that will do it. On the other hand, I like the sound system, phone BT works well, passenger room and comfort is very good, utility is great. I cross shopped the RX350(too small and feminine), Outback(not refined enough), and the Q7(not reliable at all),and the Venza(just as good but already have one and I didn’t want two of them) and this was the winner. It’s not perfect but it’s a good deal of buying preowned and well taken care of.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
M-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz M-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings