- $8,955
2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35081,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Mercedes-Benz M-Class is equipped with all wheel drive. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This vehicle has a 3.7 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size suv emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This unit is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class . The Mercedes-Benz M-Class features cruise control for long trips. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the vehicle can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB57E14A490604
Stock: CS0604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $2,980
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320238,859 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
PRICED TO SELL!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB54E42A300103
Stock: B2426R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML50088,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
-Navigation -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercedes-Benz M-Class is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB75E62A307564
Stock: S2008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35040,583 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC Black 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L V6 SMPI SOHC Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Certification Program Details: 405 Motors Certified Pre-Owned
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB57E85A541646
Stock: P541646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- New Listing$3,500
2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320179,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wine Automotive - Chesapeake / Virginia
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.We are proud to offer one of the best used car warranties in the industry. All vehicles come with fresh oil changes, all fluids are topped off, new VA Inspection, and we are always happy to provide you with a free car fax report. We offer *Top Dollar on all trades. Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WineAutomotive Processing Fee $500.2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 320 4MATIC ML 320 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveProudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Yorktown, Richmond, OBX, Moyock and all of greater Virginia and North Carolina.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB54E61A244003
Stock: 25978R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,995
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500148,339 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RT 12 Auto Sales - Norwich / Connecticut
2005 Mercedes Benze MlL-500 with 148K Miles for just $5,995! Grey Exterior and Black interior. Seats 5. Convenient features such as Roof Rack, Premium wheels, Navigation, Leather and Towing Package. ONLY $999...EASY APPROVED FINANCING! GIVE US A CALL 860-886-1867 OR STOP IN TODAY!WHY BUY FROM USWhen you're shopping for a car, the experience you have at a dealership can make all the difference~RT 12 Auto Sales hand selects our inventory from the same auctions, lease companies, and wholesalers that the big dealers do, the difference is that RT 12 Auto Sales doesn't have the huge overhead that they do. This means that we can sell that same vehicle to you for less and give you a better warranty than they can! We believe in low pressure haggle free sales. Feel free to browse our lot and feel relaxed and comfortable with no pressure or high energy salesman breathing down your neck!Come in today and see all that we have to offer and why we are the leading used car dealership in southern new england!GREAT SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVSSUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE WHETHER IT'S THE INITIAL MEETING, CAR BUYING PROCESS, OR WELL AFTER THE PURCHASECOMFORTABLE WAITING LOUNGEFULL SERVICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE SAME ROCK BOTTOM PRICES AVAILABLE WHETHER YOU BUY YOUR VEHICLE HERE OR NOTNO CREDIT CHECK, NO PROBLEM!!!COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE AND WATER AVAILABLE!30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED ON EVERY VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB75E55A544907
Stock: 544907-24
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900Great Deal | $2,776 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML50075,406 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fletch's Buick GMC - Petoskey / Michigan
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 500 4MATIC 4MATIC Beige CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER!, CD player, Electric Sunroof. Odometer is 60806 miles below market average! 14/19 City/Highway MPG Our family has been committed to serving the Petoskey community for decades, from providing the city's school buses to offering a fantastic selection of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in our Michigan Buick GMC Audi dealership. We strive to be your trusted dealership of choice, and we think we know a thing or two about how to do that thanks to a long legacy satisfying customer needs and being an active participant in the community in Petoskey and beyond.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB75E66A012538
Stock: 4745A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,500Great Deal | $2,721 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350160,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Alfa Romeo of Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E26A064222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,761Good Deal | $1,214 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35077,333 milesDelivery available*
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class . This unit is equipped with all wheel drive. This model is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The vehicle has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Mercedes-Benz M-Class. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. An off-road package is equipped on this mid-size suv.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E56A125434
Stock: EV3380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $9,995Good Deal | $874 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35069,612 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 3.5l Leather. Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHCAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 54182 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E36A046442
Stock: STK046442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,487Fair Deal | $577 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500133,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation INFINITI Tustin - Tustin / California
Premium Pkg Sunroof Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Leather Seat Inserts W/Mb Tex This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM PKG Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Power Liftgate Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release SUNROOF PKG Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Mercedes-Benz M-Class 5.0L comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB75E76A016193
Stock: 6A016193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,980Fair Deal
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500164,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
LUXURY SUV!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB75EX6A051231
Stock: A4257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,850
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350148,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
CLASSY SUV!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E26A139677
Stock: A2264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320188,690 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Naquin Chevrolet - Elkhart / Indiana
This Pre-Owned 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L stock # 12987B has a Brilliant Silver exterior and a Ash Leather interior. Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.2l, 215.0hp engine and automatic transmission, the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L produces an impressive 16.0 city MPG / 20.0 HWY MPG. Desirable installed features include: Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Leather Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Hydraulic Liftgate, Roof / Luggage Rack, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Anti Theft System, Brake Assist, Multi-Information Display, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Tow Hooks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cargo Shade, Traction Control, Wood Trim, Dual Air Bags, Disc Brakes, Tinted Glass, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Gasoline Engine, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, Anti-Lock Brakes, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Reading Lamps, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Center Console, Adjustable Head Rests, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Cassette Player, Trip Odometer, Tachometer, Floor Mats, Digital Clock, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Rear Window Defroster, Inside Hood Release, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s). This 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L also comes factory equipped with: Floor Mats, Tachometer, Power Steering, Reading Light(s), Trip Odometer, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Inside Hood Release, Center Arm Rest, Spare Tire (Small Size), Beverage Holder(s), Cassette Player, Digital Clock.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGAB54E6YA205406
Stock: 12987B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $10,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35098,357 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Major Chevrolet - Long Island City / New York
Black Cloth.Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 3.5L V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4MATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E56A076073
Stock: M55705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $7,988
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350168,158 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Medina Buick GMC - Medina / Ohio
KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,290 Iridium Silver Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. 3.5L V6 DOHC ML 350 4MATIC, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4MATIC, Iridium Silver Metallic, Black w/Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86EX6A099459
Stock: G202174B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$10,998Fair Deal
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35082,034 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz ML350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES HEATED FRONT SEATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Full-time 4-wheel drive-inc: 1-button off-road program, downhill speed regulation, hill-start assist, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Mercedes-Benz 3.5L with 960 exterior and 104 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6000 RPM*. Reduced from $14,198. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Fresh styling inside and out, comfortable for five, extensive array of safety features, surefooted in bad weather, easy-to-use navigation system available on some models.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E96A085407
Stock: 289019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $13,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML50045,055 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Downbeach Auto Outlet - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
Only 45,055 original miles...One owner Mercedes Benz M L 500 4 Matic!!! Black on Black...Navigation...video...full power...leather...moonroof...well maintained...All wheel drive...One of a kind...It is a must see!!! Free warranty with purchase...With only 3000 miles driven per year...this will not last!!! Come and get it today...Let's Roll!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB75E66A078572
Stock: 1272P
Certified Pre-Owned: No