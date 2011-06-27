Close

RT 12 Auto Sales - Norwich / Connecticut

2005 Mercedes Benze MlL-500 with 148K Miles for just $5,995! Grey Exterior and Black interior. Seats 5. Convenient features such as Roof Rack, Premium wheels, Navigation, Leather and Towing Package. ONLY $999...EASY APPROVED FINANCING! GIVE US A CALL 860-886-1867 OR STOP IN TODAY!WHY BUY FROM USWhen you're shopping for a car, the experience you have at a dealership can make all the difference~RT 12 Auto Sales hand selects our inventory from the same auctions, lease companies, and wholesalers that the big dealers do, the difference is that RT 12 Auto Sales doesn't have the huge overhead that they do. This means that we can sell that same vehicle to you for less and give you a better warranty than they can! We believe in low pressure haggle free sales. Feel free to browse our lot and feel relaxed and comfortable with no pressure or high energy salesman breathing down your neck!Come in today and see all that we have to offer and why we are the leading used car dealership in southern new england!GREAT SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVSSUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE WHETHER IT'S THE INITIAL MEETING, CAR BUYING PROCESS, OR WELL AFTER THE PURCHASECOMFORTABLE WAITING LOUNGEFULL SERVICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE SAME ROCK BOTTOM PRICES AVAILABLE WHETHER YOU BUY YOUR VEHICLE HERE OR NOTNO CREDIT CHECK, NO PROBLEM!!!COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE AND WATER AVAILABLE!30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED ON EVERY VEHICLE!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGAB75E55A544907

Stock: 544907-24

Certified Pre-Owned: No

