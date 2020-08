Close

Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee

The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Mercedes-Benz M-Class is equipped with all wheel drive. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This vehicle has a 3.7 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size suv emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This unit is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class . The Mercedes-Benz M-Class features cruise control for long trips. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the vehicle can handle it all.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGAB57E14A490604

Stock: CS0604

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020