  • $8,955

    2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    81,008 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee

    The satellite radio system in the vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Mercedes-Benz M-Class is equipped with all wheel drive. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This vehicle has a 3.7 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size suv emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. This unit is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class . The Mercedes-Benz M-Class features cruise control for long trips. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the vehicle can handle it all.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB57E14A490604
    Stock: CS0604
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $2,980

    2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

    238,859 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    PRICED TO SELL!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB54E42A300103
    Stock: B2426R1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999

    2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    88,331 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California

    -Navigation -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mercedes-Benz M-Class is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB75E62A307564
    Stock: S2008A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995

    2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    40,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington

    2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC Black 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L V6 SMPI SOHC Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Certification Program Details: 405 Motors Certified Pre-Owned

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB57E85A541646
    Stock: P541646
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2019

  • New Listing
    $3,500

    2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

    179,250 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wine Automotive - Chesapeake / Virginia

    Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.We are proud to offer one of the best used car warranties in the industry. All vehicles come with fresh oil changes, all fluids are topped off, new VA Inspection, and we are always happy to provide you with a free car fax report. We offer *Top Dollar on all trades. Check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WineAutomotive Processing Fee $500.2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 320 4MATIC ML 320 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveProudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Yorktown, Richmond, OBX, Moyock and all of greater Virginia and North Carolina.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB54E61A244003
    Stock: 25978R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $5,995

    2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    148,339 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    RT 12 Auto Sales - Norwich / Connecticut

    2005 Mercedes Benze MlL-500 with 148K Miles for just $5,995! Grey Exterior and Black interior. Seats 5. Convenient features such as Roof Rack, Premium wheels, Navigation, Leather and Towing Package. ONLY $999...EASY APPROVED FINANCING! GIVE US A CALL 860-886-1867 OR STOP IN TODAY!WHY BUY FROM USWhen you're shopping for a car, the experience you have at a dealership can make all the difference~RT 12 Auto Sales hand selects our inventory from the same auctions, lease companies, and wholesalers that the big dealers do, the difference is that RT 12 Auto Sales doesn't have the huge overhead that they do. This means that we can sell that same vehicle to you for less and give you a better warranty than they can! We believe in low pressure haggle free sales. Feel free to browse our lot and feel relaxed and comfortable with no pressure or high energy salesman breathing down your neck!Come in today and see all that we have to offer and why we are the leading used car dealership in southern new england!GREAT SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVSSUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE WHETHER IT'S THE INITIAL MEETING, CAR BUYING PROCESS, OR WELL AFTER THE PURCHASECOMFORTABLE WAITING LOUNGEFULL SERVICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE SAME ROCK BOTTOM PRICES AVAILABLE WHETHER YOU BUY YOUR VEHICLE HERE OR NOTNO CREDIT CHECK, NO PROBLEM!!!COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE AND WATER AVAILABLE!30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED ON EVERY VEHICLE!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB75E55A544907
    Stock: 544907-24
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,900Great Deal | $2,776 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    75,406 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Fletch's Buick GMC - Petoskey / Michigan

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 500 4MATIC 4MATIC Beige CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER!, CD player, Electric Sunroof. Odometer is 60806 miles below market average! 14/19 City/Highway MPG Our family has been committed to serving the Petoskey community for decades, from providing the city's school buses to offering a fantastic selection of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in our Michigan Buick GMC Audi dealership. We strive to be your trusted dealership of choice, and we think we know a thing or two about how to do that thanks to a long legacy satisfying customer needs and being an active participant in the community in Petoskey and beyond.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB75E66A012538
    Stock: 4745A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $3,500Great Deal | $2,721 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    160,733 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Southern Alfa Romeo of Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E26A064222
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,761Good Deal | $1,214 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    77,333 miles
    Delivery available*

    Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington

    Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class . This unit is equipped with all wheel drive. This model is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The vehicle has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Mercedes-Benz M-Class. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. An off-road package is equipped on this mid-size suv.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E56A125434
    Stock: EV3380
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $9,995Good Deal | $874 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    69,612 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 3.5l Leather. Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHCAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 54182 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E36A046442
    Stock: STK046442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,487Fair Deal | $577 below market

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    133,105 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation INFINITI Tustin - Tustin / California

    Premium Pkg Sunroof Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Leather Seat Inserts W/Mb Tex This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM PKG Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Power Liftgate Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release SUNROOF PKG Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Mercedes-Benz M-Class 5.0L comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB75E76A016193
    Stock: 6A016193
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $6,980Fair Deal

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    164,381 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    LUXURY SUV!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB75EX6A051231
    Stock: A4257
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,850

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    148,612 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    CLASSY SUV!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E26A139677
    Stock: A2264
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,995

    2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

    188,690 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tom Naquin Chevrolet - Elkhart / Indiana

    This Pre-Owned 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L stock # 12987B has a Brilliant Silver exterior and a Ash Leather interior. Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.2l, 215.0hp engine and automatic transmission, the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L produces an impressive 16.0 city MPG / 20.0 HWY MPG. Desirable installed features include: Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Leather Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Hydraulic Liftgate, Roof / Luggage Rack, Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Anti Theft System, Brake Assist, Multi-Information Display, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Tow Hooks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cargo Shade, Traction Control, Wood Trim, Dual Air Bags, Disc Brakes, Tinted Glass, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Gasoline Engine, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, Anti-Lock Brakes, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Reading Lamps, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Center Console, Adjustable Head Rests, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Cassette Player, Trip Odometer, Tachometer, Floor Mats, Digital Clock, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Rear Window Defroster, Inside Hood Release, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s). This 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML320 4dr AWD 3.2L also comes factory equipped with: Floor Mats, Tachometer, Power Steering, Reading Light(s), Trip Odometer, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Inside Hood Release, Center Arm Rest, Spare Tire (Small Size), Beverage Holder(s), Cassette Player, Digital Clock.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGAB54E6YA205406
    Stock: 12987B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $10,995

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    98,357 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Major Chevrolet - Long Island City / New York

    Black Cloth.Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 3.5L V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4MATIC

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E56A076073
    Stock: M55705
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2020

  • $7,988

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    168,158 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Medina Buick GMC - Medina / Ohio

    KBB Fair Market Range High: $7,290 Iridium Silver Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. 3.5L V6 DOHC ML 350 4MATIC, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4MATIC, Iridium Silver Metallic, Black w/Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim. We are Ohio's #1 Buick GMC Cadillac dealer & Ohio's fastest growing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer. Come see why we have the #1 deals in Ohio! Nobody can beat a Medina Price. We have the best lease deals in Cleveland Ohio. You HAVE TO check out our lease specials. We advertise with TAX included! NO HIDDEN FEES! We know you are SICK of the hidden lease fees so we INCLUDE THEM unlike other dealers! We are #1 in OHIO for a reason! Medina Buick GMC Cadillac - Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina Auto Mall www.medinaautomall.net - Check out our 1500 car inventorY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86EX6A099459
    Stock: G202174B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,998Fair Deal

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    82,034 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts

    SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz ML350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES HEATED FRONT SEATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Full-time 4-wheel drive-inc: 1-button off-road program, downhill speed regulation, hill-start assist, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Mercedes-Benz 3.5L with 960 exterior and 104 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6000 RPM*. Reduced from $14,198. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Fresh styling inside and out, comfortable for five, extensive array of safety features, surefooted in bad weather, easy-to-use navigation system available on some models.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB86E96A085407
    Stock: 289019A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $13,995

    2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500

    45,055 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Downbeach Auto Outlet - Cape May Court House / New Jersey

    Only 45,055 original miles...One owner Mercedes Benz M L 500 4 Matic!!! Black on Black...Navigation...video...full power...leather...moonroof...well maintained...All wheel drive...One of a kind...It is a must see!!! Free warranty with purchase...With only 3000 miles driven per year...this will not last!!! Come and get it today...Let's Roll!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4JGBB75E66A078572
    Stock: 1272P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

