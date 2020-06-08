Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me
593 listings
- 72,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,421
- 71,061 miles
$17,980$2,351 Below Market
- 140,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,329$1,826 Below Market
- 86,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,490$1,734 Below Market
- 88,227 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,193$2,650 Below Market
- 103,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,950$1,756 Below Market
- 90,218 miles
$17,444$1,781 Below Market
- 112,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,814$1,534 Below Market
- 108,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,790$1,532 Below Market
- 83,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495$1,555 Below Market
- 80,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,995$997 Below Market
- 16,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,420$515 Below Market
- 75,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 63,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,490$1,766 Below Market
- 87,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,490
- 85,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,180$1,402 Below Market
- 82,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,558$867 Below Market
- 104,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$357 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating421 Reviews
Report abuse
RCA,10/07/2015
ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The safety features on this car are fantastic. It aces the NHIS safety tests and scored Top Pick in safety, which is one of the main reasons I even looked at the Mercedes brand (which I had otherwise always associated with an older generation). I'm glad I looked though! I was very close to buying a 2013 X5 (last in that generation/platform; 2014 model is noted on review sites as having lots of electrical issues), but heard from a MB-owning friend that he's come to like his ML above the more expensive BMW he also drives (which, he admits, is a more fun driving experience). So I looked at MBs.... first the GL (too big for us), then the ML350 (certified pre-owned from dealer, 2013 bluetec model) . Felt that the gas version lacked torque, felt a little sluggish. So I was *about* to go back to the BMW dealer when MB dealer suggested I test drive the diesel. Wow. WOW! The car grips and feels like you've strapped a booster rocket to your back as it accelerates. As they say, "you read about horsepower, but you feel torque." And, MPG is much better... Ok, back to safety: aside from pre-safe and some of the other standard safety features one would expect from a luxury SUV, I have the driver assistance package on mine which is excellent. Blindspot, for example, doesn't just light up a triangle on the mirror like the Volvo XC90 does, the car notices if you're planning on moving over and if there is someone still in your blindspot an audible alert beeps at you. It's like having a co-pilot drive with you. It also has lane-keeping assist, drowsiness detect, etc etc. Being new to the MB family I find new things every day that the dealer didn't even tell me about that I've come to love ... for example, I have keyless entry which also lets me close window and pano (and lock doors) by touching a special spot on the handle; no need to start the car back up to close forgotten windows! My only complaint is the COMAND system. It's ok, but certainly not great. The new X5 screen (or the new GLEs for that matter) is *much* better. Nav works fine but I still find I just use my iphone & google maps to get me to where I need to go (to be honest, I did that in the '16 model X5s I rented as well...). Overall I couldn't be more satisfied with this vehicle. Highly recommended as a safe, comfortable SUV that feels like it can take you up a snowy mountain on a winding dirt road, cruises great on highway, and looks good while doing it.
