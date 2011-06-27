  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(143)
2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Safe, comfortable, brisk performance, surefooted in bad weather.
  • On-road handling eclipsed by newer crossover SUVs, gets pricey fast if buyer gets tempted by too many options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's getting a little long in the tooth, the Mercedes-Benz M-Class is still a competent luxury SUV.

2003 Highlights

The M-Class' navigation system enters the 21st century by ditching the old CD-ROM-based design for a much more efficient DVD-based setup. This is the lone change as the MLs received numerous updates last year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

5(62%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
143 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 ML350 Inspiration Edition 225k miles and still going strong
sbushue,06/02/2011
Family bought this SUV used back in 2005 and since then put on 175k miles on it. Been extremely reliable. Of course there is the maintenance. However, it is expected with any vehicle. This has now became my vehicle (3rd owner), and am confident it will get to well over 300k. Has handled well on the road, especially on the curves and in the winter time as well.
164K miles runs like new
Joey,07/26/2010
I have maintained this ML 500 at the dealership since purchase. WOW, the only issue has been brake jobs every 25K miles, a new battery at 100K and of curse oil changes 5k. I take care of it and it has NEVER let me down. My favorite car/SUV ever! maybe, I am lucky but this ML 500 has been bullet proof.
Can you believe
Joey Martin,10/25/2010
I have owned this ML 500 for 6 yrs and it has a total of 174,000 mi. It has been bullet proof! Yes it's hard on brakes, every 22k mi. Tires depending on brand 30-35K. Mechanically, the only major issue? I just had the dealer install a new power steering pump at 171,000 mi. Wow! Great SUV, the best MB I have ever owned. Why get a new one?
Liking it!
AC,06/03/2005
I bought a used 2003 with low miles and just love the way it handles the road, especially in the rain. The sound system and climate controls are superb.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is offered in the following submodels: M-Class ML55 AMG, M-Class SUV. Available styles include ML320 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A), ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A), and ML55 AMG AWD 4dr SUV (5.5L 8cyl 5A).

