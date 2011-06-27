2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review
- Safe, comfortable, brisk performance, surefooted in bad weather.
- On-road handling eclipsed by newer crossover SUVs, gets pricey fast if buyer gets tempted by too many options.
Used M-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it's getting a little long in the tooth, the Mercedes-Benz M-Class is still a competent luxury SUV.
2003 Highlights
The M-Class' navigation system enters the 21st century by ditching the old CD-ROM-based design for a much more efficient DVD-based setup. This is the lone change as the MLs received numerous updates last year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sbushue,06/02/2011
Family bought this SUV used back in 2005 and since then put on 175k miles on it. Been extremely reliable. Of course there is the maintenance. However, it is expected with any vehicle. This has now became my vehicle (3rd owner), and am confident it will get to well over 300k. Has handled well on the road, especially on the curves and in the winter time as well.
Joey,07/26/2010
I have maintained this ML 500 at the dealership since purchase. WOW, the only issue has been brake jobs every 25K miles, a new battery at 100K and of curse oil changes 5k. I take care of it and it has NEVER let me down. My favorite car/SUV ever! maybe, I am lucky but this ML 500 has been bullet proof.
Joey Martin,10/25/2010
I have owned this ML 500 for 6 yrs and it has a total of 174,000 mi. It has been bullet proof! Yes it's hard on brakes, every 22k mi. Tires depending on brand 30-35K. Mechanically, the only major issue? I just had the dealer install a new power steering pump at 171,000 mi. Wow! Great SUV, the best MB I have ever owned. Why get a new one?
AC,06/03/2005
I bought a used 2003 with low miles and just love the way it handles the road, especially in the rain. The sound system and climate controls are superb.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
