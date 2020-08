Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

Central Florida Lincoln - Orlando / Florida

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG® Coupe in Blue features: 22" AMG RIMS ****, TWO TONE INTERIOR ***, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AMG eSound, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Coding, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation, Single DVD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Wheels: 22" 2-Toned AMG Twin 5-Spoke. 4MATIC® Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 @centralfloridalincoln.com.Reviews:* Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA060036

Stock: 200602A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020