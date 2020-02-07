Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,495$7,778 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, AMG WHEEL PACKAGE*, PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, P2 PACKAGE*, LANE KEEP*, LIFTGATE*, BLIND SPOT ASSIST*, REAR VIEW CAMERA*, HEATED SEATS*, VENTILATED SEATS*! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB7HA065131
Stock: 39296GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 46,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,477$11,490 Below Market
Central Florida Lincoln - Orlando / Florida
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG® Coupe in Blue features: 22" AMG RIMS ****, TWO TONE INTERIOR ***, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AMG eSound, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Coding, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation, Single DVD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Wheels: 22" 2-Toned AMG Twin 5-Spoke. 4MATIC® Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 @centralfloridalincoln.com.Reviews:* Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA060036
Stock: 200602A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 36,791 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,995$4,247 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PREMIUM PACKAGE II PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Lane Keeping Assist, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB2HA064033
Stock: 40130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 30,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,991$4,713 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4dr AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Selenite Gray with a Black Leather Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB4HA081948
Stock: HA081948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 44,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,499$5,631 Below Market
RPM Motorsports of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB9HA055099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$59,900$5,032 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Active Curve System Black Pearl/Black; Nappa Leather Seat Trim Premium 3 Package Carbon Fiber/Black Piano Lacquer Trim Wheels: 22" 2-Toned Amg Twin 5-Spoke Obsidian Black Metallic Brushed Aluminum Illuminated Running Boards Trailer Hitch Soft Close Doors Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Organizer System Air Ionization W/Air Filter Accessory Chrome Package Laminated Acoustic Glass For 1St Row Lockable Rear Compartment Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Headliner Front Sport Seats Tirefit Mobility Kit Tires: 22" High Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB2HA051234
Stock: HA051234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 5,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$73,999$2,286 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $114,050.00, DISTRONIC PLUS, Premium III PKG, AMG Performance Exhaust, 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, Blind Spot, Lane Keeping Assist, DISTRONIC, Traffic Sign Assist, Driver Assistance PKG, & so much more............. 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Coupe 4Matic 577HP *Selenite Grey on Black Exclusive Nappa Leather/Grey Stitching *ONLY 5,148 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $114,050.00 *Premium III PKG ($1,600): - CMS Rear -Distance Pilot DISTRONIC -DISTRONIC PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist -PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition -BAS PLUS -Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function -Active Blind Spot Assist -Active Lane Keeping Assist -Traffic Sign Assist -CMS Pedestrian -Driver Assistance Package *AMG Performance Exhaust ($625) *Heated Steering Wheel ($250) *21" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels *Harmon/Kardon Sound System w/Dolby 5.1 *Powered by a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. *The GLE AMG 63 S includes: -Active stabilizer bars -Bigger brakes -Leather upholstery -Upgraded front seats -An adaptive air suspension -A Panoramic sunroof -Adaptive LED headlights -A power liftgate -Dual-zone automatic climate control -Power-adjustable steering wheel -Heated & A/C Ventilated power front seats -Bluetooth -The Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel-parking system and a surround-view parking camera. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED7FB1HA075044
Stock: 20641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$56,000$3,021 Below Market
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Mercedes-Benz... GLE 43... AMG... 4MATIC... 3.0 Bi-Turbo V6... Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats... Navigation... 360 Camera... Blindspot... High Performance LED Headlights... Keyless Go... Parking Package... Sport + Transmission... Blind Spot... Harman Kardon Logic Surround Sound System... Clean Autocheck. Country Buick GMC Big City Selection and Savings. Small Town Integrity and Hospitality. Completely Transparent - No Hassle Sales Experience. Check out our Huge Inventory and Super Savings.Great Selection To Choose From... Chevrolet... GMC... Ford... Nissan... Honda... Toyota. Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA066547
Stock: P6388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 26,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$53,999$2,809 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $78,000.00, Premium II PKG, Lane Tracking PKG, Parking Assist PKG, Ambient Lighting, PARKTRONIC, Surround View System, Blind Spot Assist, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, 21" AMG Wheels, & so much more................ 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43 Coupe 4Matic *Selenite Grey ($720) on Black Leather Interior ($1,620) *ONLY 26,796 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $78,000.00 *Premium II PKG ($650): -Heated & Cooled Cup Holders -2nd Seat Row Pass-Through -Ambient Lighting *Parking Assist PKG ($1,290): -Parking Assist Package Code -PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Assist -Surround View System *Lane Tracking PKG: -Lane Tracking Package Code -Blind Spot Assist -Lane Keeping Assist *Illuminated Star ($550) *Wheel Locking Bolts ($150) *Heated and Ventilated Front Seats ($570) *Trailer Hitch ($575) *Anthracite Poplar Wood ($160) *Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment ($170) *Heated Rear Seats ($620) *MAGIC VISION CONTROL ($350) *5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents 21" AMG Twin *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB4HA074899
Stock: 20647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$56,987$2,742 Below Market
Autohaus on Edens - Northbrook / Illinois
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC Polar White CARFAX One-Owner. UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY, PANO ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, SUNROOF/MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION/NAVI/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Lane Tracking Package Code, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Code, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Assist, Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 21" 2-Toned AMG Twin 5-Spoke.Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable WarrantyWhy Autohaus on Edens? Why should Mercedes-Benz drivers make Autohaus on Edens their dealer of choice? We pride ourselves on our dedication to world-class customer service. We offer an extensive inventory of Mercedes-Benz CPO sedans, coupes, and SUVs, which our customers can browse from the comfort of our state-of-the-art indoor showroom in Northbrook, IL. Simply speak to one of our expert Mercedes-Benz Service Advisors to have all your questions answered. Reach out today to learn more about our Certified Pre-Owned collection by calling (847) 272-7900, or filling out our contact form.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB5HA062745
Stock: 61-015A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 25,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,852$1,808 Below Market
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 4MATIC 6-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 **LOW MILES**, **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, 2nd Seat Row Pass-Through, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Accessory Chrome Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Lane Tracking Package Code, Leather steering wheel, MAGIC VISION CONTROL, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Code, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Assist, Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium 2 Package, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Soft Close Doors, Speed control, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 21" 2-Toned AMG Twin 5-Spoke.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 8201 miles below market average!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB3HA078670
Stock: SHA078670P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 29,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$55,850$951 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 14 Speakers, 2nd Seat Row Pass-Through, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Air Ionization w/Air Filter, Aluminum Trim, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, AMG eSound, Android Auto, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.69, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Brushed Aluminum Illuminated Running Boards, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Coding, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 2 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Side Air Bags, Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single DVD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Wheels: 22" 2-Toned AMG Twin 5-Spoke.Recent Arrival!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA063597
Stock: WD3597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 44,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$49,894$2,777 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA064815
Stock: m46064815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 40,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$53,888$3,460 Below Market
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Certified. designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 2nd Seat Row Pass-Through, Ambient Lighting, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Illuminated Star, Lane Tracking Package Code, Premium 2 Package, Wheels: 22 AMG Multi-Spoke.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB7HA087016
Stock: HA087016
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 30,745 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$67,894$1,246 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED7FB0HA060339
Stock: HA060339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 27,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$54,891$1,238 Below Market
Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York
CHECK OUT THIS VEHICLE ON THE YOUTUBE LINK! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXTR3r6Jwpc 3 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS FOR QUALIFIED BORROWERS!!! SO JOIN US AND FIND YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE TODAY AND SAVE THOUSANDS!!!!! FLAWLESS CONDITION!! PANOROMIC SUNROOF!!! AUTOMATIC PARKING SYSTEM!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! SMART DEVICE INTERGRATION!! GREAT COLOR COMBINATION!! SUPERCHARGED!! NAVIGATION!! SPORT PACKAGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!! HARD DISK STORAGE SYSTEM!! PREMIUM STEREO SYSTEM!!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! REAR PARKING AID!! SATELLITE RADIO!!! COMPLETELY LOADED!! COMPLETELY LOADED AT AN AMAZING PRICE!! FLAWLESS CONDITION!! WHITE/BEIGE COLOR COMBINATION!! NO CREDIT SCORE 0 CREDIT WE GUARANTEE TO GET YOU APPROVED!! DON'T MISS OUR 2020 STRONGER TOGETHER SPECIALS!!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!! GUARANTEED APPROVALS!! AT SHOWROOM AUTO IF YOU WORK YOU DRIVE!!! WE at Showroom Auto know the Hassle of negotiating and unfortunate sales tactics are the most exhausting things that shoppers and consumers have to deal with when buying a vehicle. We know that a low price is not everything you look for that's why we work hard to make sure that all our vehicles meet ours and your expectations: highest quality and of course a great price but customer service is also one of our highest priority so each member of our staff is deeply committed to your complete satisfaction. We take great pride in our facility our vehicles our appearance and serving our customers. Showroom Auto offers America's best-selling and most reliable vehicles. Our customers always enjoy their new vehicles and humongous savings on the overall cost of ownership. Showroom Auto is an indoor heated and air conditioned showroom housing more than 60 top quality and flawless pre-owned vehicles we offer some of the best cars in all of NYC because we know that all buyers deserve to drive home in a reliable pre-owned vehicle so we are confident that any and all vehicles we sell will pass any mechanical or safety inspection that all potential buyers are welcome to bring the mechanic of his or her choice to look at the vehicles in the showroom before finalizing the purchase. However if you're unable to bring a mechanic don't worry Showroom Auto is a NIADA certified dealer offering 10 years 100000 miles limited warranty Showroom Auto only sells Certified Pre-Owned vehicles so you're buying with complete confidence and if you have a problem come right back and we will take care of it! SALES PRICE LISTED DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION TRANSPORTATION TAX AND DMV!!!! PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS!! so if you are tired of spending hours at dealerships looking at dirty cars in the rain sun and snow along with aggressive sales people give us a try and see the difference. We encourage you to contact us at 718-349-9600 once you experience the way we do business you'll understand why our customers are so satisfied and always refer their friends and family!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA083557
Stock: 1648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$60,495$1,558 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
4MATIC! Low Mileage! Rare Colors! Rare COUPE! MSRP $84,080! Distance Pilot DISTRONIC and Steering Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, AMG Carbon Fiber/Black Piano Lacquer Trim, Premium 3 Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, BAS PLUS, Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, CMS (Collision Mitigation System) Pedestrian, Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through, PRE-SAFE Brake with Pedestrian Recognition, Heated and Cooled Cupholders, Traffic Sign Assist, Multi-Color Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Door Sills, Parking Assist Package, Surround View Camera System, Parking Pilot, Wheel Locking Bolts, Heated and Ventilated Leather Front Seats, ACTIVE CURVE SYSTEM, Black Headliner, Trailer Hitch, 22" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, harman/kardon Sound System w/Dolby 5.1, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment, and much more! Diamond Silver Metallic exterior with a Crystal Grey/Black Leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB5HA064074
Stock: X2993
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$54,500$4,078 Below Market
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB2HA068082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
