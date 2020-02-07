Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

Showroom Auto - Long Island City / New York

PANOROMIC SUNROOF!!! AUTOMATIC PARKING SYSTEM!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! SMART DEVICE INTERGRATION!! SUPERCHARGED!! NAVIGATION!! SPORT PACKAGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!!! HARD DISK STORAGE SYSTEM!! PREMIUM STEREO SYSTEM!!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! REAR PARKING AID!! SATELLITE RADIO!! WHITE/BEIGE COLOR COMBINATION!! CLEAN CARFAX!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGED6EBXHA083557

Stock: 1648

Certified Pre-Owned: No

