Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,230$44,398$48,029
Clean$40,317$43,408$46,932
Average$38,492$41,428$44,740
Rough$36,667$39,447$42,547
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,352$37,000$40,034
Clean$33,592$36,175$39,120
Average$32,071$34,524$37,293
Rough$30,550$32,874$35,465
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,880$69,240$73,113
Clean$64,421$67,696$71,445
Average$61,505$64,608$68,107
Rough$58,588$61,519$64,770
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,754$35,365$38,355
Clean$32,029$34,576$37,479
Average$30,579$32,999$35,728
Rough$29,129$31,422$33,977
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,047$45,754$48,864
Clean$42,094$44,734$47,749
Average$40,188$42,693$45,518
Rough$38,282$40,652$43,288
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,515$72,234$75,386
Clean$67,976$70,623$73,666
Average$64,899$67,401$70,224
Rough$61,821$64,180$66,783
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $32,029 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,576 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class ranges from $29,129 to $38,355, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.