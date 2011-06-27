Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,230
|$44,398
|$48,029
|Clean
|$40,317
|$43,408
|$46,932
|Average
|$38,492
|$41,428
|$44,740
|Rough
|$36,667
|$39,447
|$42,547
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,352
|$37,000
|$40,034
|Clean
|$33,592
|$36,175
|$39,120
|Average
|$32,071
|$34,524
|$37,293
|Rough
|$30,550
|$32,874
|$35,465
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,880
|$69,240
|$73,113
|Clean
|$64,421
|$67,696
|$71,445
|Average
|$61,505
|$64,608
|$68,107
|Rough
|$58,588
|$61,519
|$64,770
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,754
|$35,365
|$38,355
|Clean
|$32,029
|$34,576
|$37,479
|Average
|$30,579
|$32,999
|$35,728
|Rough
|$29,129
|$31,422
|$33,977
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,047
|$45,754
|$48,864
|Clean
|$42,094
|$44,734
|$47,749
|Average
|$40,188
|$42,693
|$45,518
|Rough
|$38,282
|$40,652
|$43,288
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,515
|$72,234
|$75,386
|Clean
|$67,976
|$70,623
|$73,666
|Average
|$64,899
|$67,401
|$70,224
|Rough
|$61,821
|$64,180
|$66,783