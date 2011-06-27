  1. Home
2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong range of engines, extensive array of safety features, comfortable for five, surefooted in bad weather.
  • On-road handling surpassed by newer crossover SUVs, expensive for what you get.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now in its eighth year, the M-Class provides solid on-road performance along with excellent all-weather capability and a safe, feature-laden cabin. Drive it back to back with newer car-based competitors, though, and it's obvious that its road manners no longer set the standard among luxury SUVs.

2005 Highlights

Besides the addition of a Special Edition package that bundles together desirable features, the M-Class is unchanged. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

5(61%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
57 reviews
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still alive
Still alive,09/12/2010
I just replaced my 2003 ML500 with a used 2005 ML500 for one reason only...it fully prtected me, my and dog during a high speed T-bone accident which resulted in a rollover one and half times with a 180 degree spin on it's roof. We all walked away with seat belt bruises which demonstrated the cockpit safety and protection worked well. The 45 MPH crash resulted ion less than 6 inches of body depression at impact. I was almost blind sided but had the instant acceleration to prevent her from hitting my door directly. We had many fine road trips on our 112,000 mile journey with it, reliable and well serviced. I"m happy we found a replacement to keep us safe and on the road.
One of the best cars I've ever owned
richgunzusa,05/24/2015
ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
When I first purchased the car it was used, 2 years old, and already had a whopping 75K miles on it (but It only cost me $20,000 so it was a good deal). A few years later during a routine checkup I had to put $5,000 since the previous owner didnt take care of the car. Ever since that one time $5,000 work (replacing tires, breaks, etc) the car works like a dream. At 125K miles it still runs like a dream. I have been to over 25 states in it. This car handled the mountain roads of Vermont without breaking a sweat, never bogged down in New Mexican deserts, and traversed the shallow streams and rivers in Texas without any problems. No matter the terrain this car can outperform anything else.
Ho-hum
RT,04/13/2008
I'd have to say that overall I am not that happy with this MB product. It is my first and probably last. The cost cutting features become obvious after the cache of driving a Mercedes wears off. Too many typical MB luxury features were cut out of the "special edition" which would have been more aptly named the "lower class" edition. More enjoyable to own and drive that the comparable ford explorer, but I have also experienced the quick wear of dunlop oem tires and the 25k mile brake job. Should not have to replace ball joint and drive train bearings/valve in under 50k miles. Reliability very disappointing for a $40K plus vehicle. Handling better than expected for a virtual road tank!
2005 ML 350 Special Edition
moto,08/05/2004
Our 2005 ML350 SUV is great. Love the Special Edition package,navigation system, and park distance option. The interior is roomy. Can't wait to see how it performs in the snow.
See all 57 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is offered in the following submodels: M-Class SUV. Available styles include ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A).

