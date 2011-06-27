2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong range of engines, extensive array of safety features, comfortable for five, surefooted in bad weather.
- On-road handling surpassed by newer crossover SUVs, expensive for what you get.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,991 - $3,219
Used M-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Now in its eighth year, the M-Class provides solid on-road performance along with excellent all-weather capability and a safe, feature-laden cabin. Drive it back to back with newer car-based competitors, though, and it's obvious that its road manners no longer set the standard among luxury SUVs.
2005 Highlights
Besides the addition of a Special Edition package that bundles together desirable features, the M-Class is unchanged. The complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Still alive,09/12/2010
I just replaced my 2003 ML500 with a used 2005 ML500 for one reason only...it fully prtected me, my and dog during a high speed T-bone accident which resulted in a rollover one and half times with a 180 degree spin on it's roof. We all walked away with seat belt bruises which demonstrated the cockpit safety and protection worked well. The 45 MPH crash resulted ion less than 6 inches of body depression at impact. I was almost blind sided but had the instant acceleration to prevent her from hitting my door directly. We had many fine road trips on our 112,000 mile journey with it, reliable and well serviced. I"m happy we found a replacement to keep us safe and on the road.
richgunzusa,05/24/2015
ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
When I first purchased the car it was used, 2 years old, and already had a whopping 75K miles on it (but It only cost me $20,000 so it was a good deal). A few years later during a routine checkup I had to put $5,000 since the previous owner didnt take care of the car. Ever since that one time $5,000 work (replacing tires, breaks, etc) the car works like a dream. At 125K miles it still runs like a dream. I have been to over 25 states in it. This car handled the mountain roads of Vermont without breaking a sweat, never bogged down in New Mexican deserts, and traversed the shallow streams and rivers in Texas without any problems. No matter the terrain this car can outperform anything else.
RT,04/13/2008
I'd have to say that overall I am not that happy with this MB product. It is my first and probably last. The cost cutting features become obvious after the cache of driving a Mercedes wears off. Too many typical MB luxury features were cut out of the "special edition" which would have been more aptly named the "lower class" edition. More enjoyable to own and drive that the comparable ford explorer, but I have also experienced the quick wear of dunlop oem tires and the 25k mile brake job. Should not have to replace ball joint and drive train bearings/valve in under 50k miles. Reliability very disappointing for a $40K plus vehicle. Handling better than expected for a virtual road tank!
moto,08/05/2004
Our 2005 ML350 SUV is great. Love the Special Edition package,navigation system, and park distance option. The interior is roomy. Can't wait to see how it performs in the snow.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the M-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz M-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons