Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas

2015 Mercedes ML250 BlueTec *DIESEL* Black on Black 63Kmi Clean Carfax.This is an exceptionally clean Mercedes with great optional features including: LANE TRACKING PACKAGE ($875.00) Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE ($1290.00) Back-Up Camera DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ($2800.00) Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE ($4030.00) HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System CD Player Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Adjustable Steering Wheel CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 250 BlueTEC is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Black AWD Mercedes-Benz enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDA0EB0FA473579

Stock: FA473579

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020