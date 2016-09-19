Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me
593 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 63,514 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 47,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,990$4,256 Below Market
- 45,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999$3,565 Below Market
- 79,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,600
- 82,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,250$2,591 Below Market
- 98,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999$3,725 Below Market
- 93,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$2,130 Below Market
- 82,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,695$2,355 Below Market
- 79,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,765$2,270 Below Market
- 17,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,998$2,875 Below Market
- 74,305 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,499
- 53,146 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999
- 27,613 miles
$25,988$1,564 Below Market
- 45,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,299$2,587 Below Market
- 56,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,500$1,834 Below Market
- 71,735 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,998$2,426 Below Market
- 62,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998$1,873 Below Market
- 41,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,320
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz M-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.816 Reviews
Report abuse
Jeff M,09/19/2016
ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Not a sports sedan, so I didn't rate it as such. It is an SUV, a road-going one at that, handles well and excellent braking with very good acceleration around town. Highway passing power is as expected with a diesel (lazy), towing the rated 7,200lbs seems like it'd be a stretch in mountains but I haven't tried. Mine is mostly a business/family car, averages 33mpg highway (calculated, since new) and I can get close to 30 around town driven gently. Well-controlled firm but not too firm ride and handling, nice interior and exterior details where good engineering is apparent. Stout suspension and undercarriage. Good interior space for four large adults for business, decent luggage space for travel. Controls are logical and easy to understand. Update: 46,000 miles, no problems except: one piece of wood trim had the finish crack (replaced under warranty), had the engine ECU re-flashed to cure a stumbling problem when very cold out (<15F), buzz in one speaker when using phone. A little disappointed in the tires lasting only around 50k miles (due for replacement now), but otherwise very dependable and reliable. The DEF (for the exhaust treatment) never needs to be touched, I have it filled every 10k miles at oil change time and that's it. People with other brand diesels seem to need to fill their DEF tanks more often. It does tow well. I was a bit concerned that it wouldn't have the power, but pulls my 7,000# boat/trailer out of the water fine, tows on highway well also, I am impressed with how stable it is considering it's not a huge vehicle nor wheelbase. With the Bluetec / diesel not available anymore in the US, I might have this one for a long time. Update 67,000 miles: The car has been semi-retired to personal travel and occasional errands. I installed new Michelin tires, no significant change to ride nor other metrics. I leased a new Explorer (also on Michelin tires) for business travel, which has given me an interesting perspective on the Mercedes however: Even with the 4-cyl Ecoboost (turbo) and the same type of driving, the Explorer only delivers around 21mpg to the Bluetec's 33. The gas engine does have more "pep" however and less lag, so overall better highway acceleration. That's where the new Explorer (8 months & 17,000 miles) ends its advantages. Coing back to my older and higher-mile Mercedes at the end of the week the differences are much more obvious to me. The Explorer's controls are kludgy and cheap feeling, the layout much less well thought-out, touch-screen is nice but Ford's navigation is dismal in comparison to Mercedes', the ride is loud, engine noise louder in the cabin than is the bluetec, and general ride is rough. The Mercedes has a far superior AWD system and is much more stable in gusty winds. That on top of the Explorer's blind-spots that take a second or third glance over my shoulders to change lanes, and there is really nothing nice I can say about the Explorer, ... makes me very happy that I spent the extra for the Mercedes. Hopped in the ML last weekend for a 400mile round-trip to visit relatives and smiled every mile, just so much nicer to drive, everything about the experience is better an it drives tighter with 4X the miles on it, I think it's going to see the 300K mark that my last Mercedes did without a rattle. Waiting for my 2-year Exporer lease to run out, ... but certainly keeping the Mercedes long-term. I would like a little more highway passing power, and to see diesel prices drop, but with 800+ mile range (to the explorer's 350) I'm happy to pay a price between regular and premium gasoline for my diesel.
Related Mercedes-Benz M-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Corona CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class Seattle WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Newport News VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Charlottesville VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Baltimore MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Naperville IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Manassas VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS