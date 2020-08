Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

Fletch's Buick GMC - Petoskey / Michigan

2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 500 4MATIC 4MATIC Beige CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER!, CD player, Electric Sunroof. Odometer is 60806 miles below market average! 14/19 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBB75E66A012538

Stock: 4745A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020