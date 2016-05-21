Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

593 listings
M-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    106,243 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,960

    $1,909 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    83,549 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,922

    $2,485 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Light Blue
    certified

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    50,231 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,688

    $3,119 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    66,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,695

    $3,555 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    93,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,850

    $2,623 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    79,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,888

    $3,490 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    75,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,977

    $1,772 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    72,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    108,999 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,701

    $2,206 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    45,205 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,980

    $2,833 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    82,067 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,430

    $2,397 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    84,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,985

    $2,061 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    89,677 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,985

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    63,525 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,488

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350

    79,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,880

  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    89,640 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,950

    $2,401 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    89,735 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,500

    $1,962 Below Market
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC®

    41,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,411

    $2,060 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.416 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
A Classic great road car
Charles Ebeling,05/21/2016
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Solid, beautiful, luxurious, quiet, efficient. Little hard to get in and out of, as it sits high, even with running board. Love the ride and handling. Owned it two years and loving it still!
