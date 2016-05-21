Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me
- 106,243 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,960$1,909 Below Market
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*LEATHER SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. MEMORY SEAT. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. 2014 MERCEDES-BENZ ML 350. BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER PACKAGE. FOG LAMPS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. REAR SPOILER. REAR DEFROST. REAR WIPER. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB0EA268409
Stock: EA268409.
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 83,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,922$2,485 Below Market
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Leather heated memory front bucket seats, navigation, backup camera, moonroof, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, 4DR sport utility, 3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine, 7-speed automatic transmission, AWD, COMAND AM/FM/CD/DVD 7" color display / auxiliary input jack / Bluetooth interface for hands-free calling and central controller with high-mounted display, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs, automatic ride control suspension, selective service internet access, trailer sway control, ABS and driveline traction control, light tinted glass, front and rear anti-roll bars, mbrace2 Emergency Sos, tire specific low tire pressure warning, front/rear side-impact air curtains. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Priced to sell! Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2EA269664
Stock: 204451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35050,231 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,688$3,119 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auburn Brown/Black with Leather Upholstery, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19 AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Accessory Chrome Package, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Styling, AMG Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side & Rearview Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Blind Spot Assist, Burl Walnut Trim, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Double Sun Visors, Driver Memory Seat, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Hood Fin Covers, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, KEYLESS GO, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Premium 1 Package, Radio: COMAND Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Sport Package, Surround View Camera System.Certified. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 28178 miles below market average! Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Accessory Chrome Package, AMG Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package, Lighting Package, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, Premium 1 Package, Sport Package, 8 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Sound System, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear-View Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side & Rearview Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Heated door mirrors, Hood Fin Covers, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V AC Power Outlet, AMG Styling, Burl Walnut Trim, Compass, Double Sun Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Surround View Camera System, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 19 AMG 5-Spoke Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.90 Axle Ratio, Rear View Camera Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB0EA395709
Stock: SP1224A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 66,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,695$3,555 Below Market
Northeast Auto Gallery - Bedford / Ohio
*** LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE ***BUY NOW WHILE PRICES ARE LOW! *** NEAG CERTIFIED *** BEST PRICE ON CARFAX CERTIFIED *** BUY THIS CAR FROM YOUR HOME, WE WILL ARRANGE FINANCING AND SHIPPING IN FEW EASY STEPS, RELAX AND ENJOY THIS NEW WAY TO BUY A CAR!*** VIEW OUR WEBSITE WWW.NEAUTOGALLERY.COM TO SEE OUR INVENTORY AND OBTAIN FINANCING!*** OUR VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED, SERVICED AND DETAILED!*** NATIONWIDE WARRANTY!*** NATIONWIDE SHIPPING TO YOUR DOOR!***WE OFFER HIGHER TRADE VALUES!***WE OFFER MUCH SHORTER TRANSACTION TIMES!***OUR FINANCING AND SIGNING ARE SIMPLE- OFTEN UNDER 30 MINUTES!***WE OFFER $200 REFERRAL BONUS TO ALL PRIOR BUYERS!*** - 2014 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC AWD WITH NAVIGATION, CARFAX CERTIFIED, LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING! XENON HEADLIGHTS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER GATE, DUAL MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE DEPARTURE NOTIFICATION! THIS 2014 MERCDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC AWD IS IN VERY NICE SHAPE IN AND OUT! THE EXTERIOR IS VERY NICE AND GLOSSY ALL AROUND. THE INTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN. THIS VEHICLE RUNS AND HANDLES EXCELLENT. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND SAVE! OPTIONS: AWD, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, TINTED GLASS, LUGGAGE RACK, LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODEN TRIM, MEMORY SEAT, POWER GATE, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, SEATS AND DUAL MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE, REAR AIR, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REVERSE CAMERA, CD PLAYER, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, SECURITY, POWER TILT, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO, GARAGE OPENER, LANE DEPARTURE NOTIFICATION, OWNER'S MANUAL. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8EA317653
Stock: 7653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 93,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,850$2,623 Below Market
Centennial Leasing & Sales - Denver - Englewood / Colorado
Please call or text Jerry Civello at 303-946-0155 to check the availability of this vehicle. This all wheel drive (4matic) ML 350 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, blind spot monitoring, navigation, a back up camera, heated leather seats, bluetooth, rear park sensors, adaptive cruise control, running boards, and much more! This vehicle has been in Colorado since new. Financing is available with approved credit and trade ins are welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB6EA317697
Stock: 701020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 79,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,888$3,490 Below Market
Steve White Volkswagen - Greenville / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB0EA393433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,977$1,772 Below Market
Hertrich Buick Chevrolet of Pocomoke - Pocomoke City / Maryland
Sales and Service Open' This Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a 'must have' for any family. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Mercedes-Benz M-Class, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. The M-Class ML 350 BlueTEC has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 75,803mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class: The 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is one of the most refined, most comfortable, and safest luxury SUVs available. It's also surprisingly fuel-efficient -- especially in ML350 BlueTEC diesel guise. The M-Class' interior has much-improved materials and detailing compared to the previous version, and it's now one of the most lavish cabins in its class. An off-road package for several different modes of trail driving is available and allows for ground clearance of up to 11.2 inches and a water-fording depth of 23.6 inches. The package also includes a locking center differential and a 2-speed transfer case. Strengths of this model include world-class safety technology, good fuel-efficiency among sport utilities, Strong, smooth powertrains, comfortable seating for five adults, quiet cabins, and plush luxury feel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA2EB6EA375201
Stock: R0252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 72,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB5EA304658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,999 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,701$2,206 Below Market
VNC - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB7EA330247
Stock: 5090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,205 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,980$2,833 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
Odometer is 25605 miles below market average! 4MATIC . Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB1EA428724
Stock: 079682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 82,067 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,430$2,397 Below Market
USA Auto Sales of Central Florida - Lakeland / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB3EA395722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,985$2,061 Below Market
Cali Auto Experts - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB6EA333425
Stock: 1541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,677 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,985
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN!, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST!, MOONROOF!, 4MATICÂ , Black w/MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 115V AC Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side & Rearview Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminium Running Boards, Double Sun Visors, Driver Memory Seat, Eucalyptus Wood Trim, harman/kardonÂ Sound System, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Premium 1 Package, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment, Radio: COMANDÂ Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB9EA390837
Stock: 390837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 63,525 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,488
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
AMG PACKAGE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..KEYLESS ENTRY..2014 MBZ ML350..BLUE ON BLACK..63K MILES..(SALVAGE TITLE)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB2EA396330
Stock: EA396330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2019
- 79,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,880
Autobahn BMW - Fort Worth / Texas
Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119 for more information. 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Black on Black MB-Tex Rear Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Navigation Call (817) 409-3119 Please contact our Pre-Owned Internet Sales Manager CHARLES GRAHAM. He will be glad to answer questions and schedule a test drive for you. You may also reach him at preownedadvisor@autobahnfw.com Call (817) 409-3119 Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JBXEA387262
Stock: B22275AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 89,640 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,950$2,401 Below Market
MS Motors - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB5EA279587
Stock: 224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,500$1,962 Below Market
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®4MATIC®, 19" Twin-5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Flex Fuel Capability, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND AM/FM/DVD/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, 4MATIC®. 17/22 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB7EA394417
Stock: 3607PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 41,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,411$2,060 Below Market
Rusnak BMW - Westlake Village / California
Diamond White Metallic, Auburn Brown/Black w/Leather Upholstery, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Blind Spot Assist, Brown Satin Ash Wood, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package, Lighting Package, Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats, Panorama Sunroof, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, Premium 1 Package, Radio: COMAND Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Surround View Camera System.Rusnak BMW is proud to offer this good-looking 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 in Diamond White Metallic with Auburn Brown/Black interior. Well equipped with Lane Keeping Assist Package, Lane Tracking Package (Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist), Lighting Package (Bi-Xenon Headlamps and Adaptive Highbeam Assist), Parking Assist Package (PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist and Surround View Camera System), Parking Package, Premium 1 Package (Radio: COMAND Navigation & 6-disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, 115V AC Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Side & Rearview Mirrors, Double Sun Visors, Driver Memory Seat, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Power Folding Mirrors, and Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column), Diamond White Metallic, Auburn Brown/Black w/Leather Upholstery, Brown Satin Ash Wood, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, harman/kardon Sound System, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, KEYLESS GO , Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats, Panorama Sunroof, 19" Twin-5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Flex Fuel Capability, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND AM/FM/DVD/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Weather band radio.Odometer is 38915 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2EA385835
Stock: 24T00488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 2019 Sorento