  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Safe, comfortable, brisk performance, surefooted in bad weather.
  • On-road handling eclipsed by newer crossover SUVs, gets pricey fast if buyer gets tempted by too many options.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$4,000
Used M-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still a competent SUV after all these years, the M-Class provides solid on-road handling along with excellent all-weather capability and a safe, luxurious cabin.

2004 Highlights

Late in 2003, the ML350 replaced the ML320, meaning a larger (3.5-liter) V6 with 232 horsepower supplanted the 215-horse, 3.2-liter V6 used previously. The AMG-tuned ML55 has been discontinued, while a DVD-based navigation system is now optional for the ML350.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

5(63%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 ML500
TGI an '04,07/20/2010
It's no secret the early MLs were plagued w/problems. By '04 Merc was trying to win back consumers and my ML was a great value. All the bells and whistles, no defects, price reflected poor reputation and turned out to be a solid performer! From formal outings to hauling kids, lumber, furniture and landscape rock - still looks good as new.
Pushing 160000 miles
dancemom23,06/20/2015
ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
I enjoy driving this car. It has a lot of power and gets around in the snow and ice really well. We bought this for our daughter 3 years ago, and we've had to replace a water pump, and the brakes, and the tires, of course...but it's dependable and zippy. Does require premium gas. It's a good little car.
Great family car
Crocker Highlands,09/09/2009
We purchased our ML with 42000 miles as a CPO vehicle nearly two years ago. Since then we've been to the dealership only twice for scheduled maintenance. The car is incredibly dependable, performs well on most surfaces, handles well, and hauls just about anything you can throw at it. We love it and would buy another in a heart beat.
My favorite vehicle in 35 years
Denver commuter,03/08/2010
I bought my '04 ML350 in june '05 with 18,000 miles on it. I commute about 50 miles per day. I've taken it on about 6 long-distance road trips too. 107,000 miles as of March '10 It is the most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Poor MPG (avg. 17.5). Wears out tires every 25,000 mi. Best mechanical reliability I've ever had, despite chronic "clunking" tranny on downshift from day one. I spent $1500 and many dealer visits trying to get that fixed to no avail. Interior plastic skirts around front seats broke early on from pressure of sitting. Coating on all dark exterior metal rapidly deteriorated. I would buy another one if they still made them.
See all 72 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is offered in the following submodels: M-Class SUV. Available styles include ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 193576 and193576 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 M-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 193576 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,385.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,911.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz M-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,085.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,906.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz M-Class lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles