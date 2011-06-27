2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Safe, comfortable, brisk performance, surefooted in bad weather.
- On-road handling eclipsed by newer crossover SUVs, gets pricey fast if buyer gets tempted by too many options.
Other years
List Price
$4,000
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still a competent SUV after all these years, the M-Class provides solid on-road handling along with excellent all-weather capability and a safe, luxurious cabin.
2004 Highlights
Late in 2003, the ML350 replaced the ML320, meaning a larger (3.5-liter) V6 with 232 horsepower supplanted the 215-horse, 3.2-liter V6 used previously. The AMG-tuned ML55 has been discontinued, while a DVD-based navigation system is now optional for the ML350.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
TGI an '04,07/20/2010
It's no secret the early MLs were plagued w/problems. By '04 Merc was trying to win back consumers and my ML was a great value. All the bells and whistles, no defects, price reflected poor reputation and turned out to be a solid performer! From formal outings to hauling kids, lumber, furniture and landscape rock - still looks good as new.
dancemom23,06/20/2015
ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
I enjoy driving this car. It has a lot of power and gets around in the snow and ice really well. We bought this for our daughter 3 years ago, and we've had to replace a water pump, and the brakes, and the tires, of course...but it's dependable and zippy. Does require premium gas. It's a good little car.
Crocker Highlands,09/09/2009
We purchased our ML with 42000 miles as a CPO vehicle nearly two years ago. Since then we've been to the dealership only twice for scheduled maintenance. The car is incredibly dependable, performs well on most surfaces, handles well, and hauls just about anything you can throw at it. We love it and would buy another in a heart beat.
Denver commuter,03/08/2010
I bought my '04 ML350 in june '05 with 18,000 miles on it. I commute about 50 miles per day. I've taken it on about 6 long-distance road trips too. 107,000 miles as of March '10 It is the most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Poor MPG (avg. 17.5). Wears out tires every 25,000 mi. Best mechanical reliability I've ever had, despite chronic "clunking" tranny on downshift from day one. I spent $1500 and many dealer visits trying to get that fixed to no avail. Interior plastic skirts around front seats broke early on from pressure of sitting. Coating on all dark exterior metal rapidly deteriorated. I would buy another one if they still made them.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 5600 rpm
