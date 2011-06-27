Close

Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York

Final Price drop before vehicle goes to Auction! Priced to Sell! Navigation! Power Sunroof! All Wheel Drive! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! 2008 Mercedes ML350 - OVER 200 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! You do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBB86E98A391798

Stock: 391798

Certified Pre-Owned: No

