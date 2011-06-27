Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $7,991Great Deal | $1,660 below market
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350127,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E28A401278
Stock: 8A401278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $6,990Great Deal | $2,679 below market
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350124,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Source - Kenosha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E38A306695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,950Good Deal | $1,446 below market
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350136,441 milesDelivery available*
Qually's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86F28A411891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999Fair Deal
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350128,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
Final Price drop before vehicle goes to Auction! Priced to Sell! Navigation! Power Sunroof! All Wheel Drive! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! 2008 Mercedes ML350 - OVER 200 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! You do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E98A391798
Stock: 391798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,495Fair Deal
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35088,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Black 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY.Odometer is 29666 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E78A358900
Stock: 7083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- $7,990
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI168,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB22E08A365044
Stock: 9824A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $8,998
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI157,805 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
Mercedez Benz M-Class ML 320 4MATIC Navigation, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Premium Package. $8375 In Options Our spectacular 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 4MATIC is shown in Alpine Rain Metallic lets you drive close to high performance while packing sufficient power. Fueled by a dependable 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 268hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV rewards you with nearly 20mpg on the open road. The exterior shows off unique alloy wheels, roof rails, privacy glass, and fog lamps. With its sporty nature and ultra-comfortable ML320 cabin, it's easy to forget this is still an SUV. The roomy cabin showcases power front heated seats, beautiful wood-grain trim, full-color navigation, and a huge sunroof. Turn on the tunes from the premium sound system, grip the multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel and know you made a wise choice. All the standard safety features are on board with Mercedes-Benz, and our ML320 offers a backup camera, airbags, ABS, high visibility along with a secure safety cage to provide peace of mind. You could be driving this one home today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB22E08A331265
Stock: 331265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- $13,000
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350106,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midnight Racing Auto LLC - Leetsdale / Pennsylvania
2008 MERCEDES BENZ ML350 4MATIC - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH READY - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - SUNROOF - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - MEMORY SEATS - FOLDING MIRRORS - ELECTRONIC TILT / TELESCOPIC MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRIC OPEN AND SHUT TRUNK - RUNNING BOARDS - PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY - ALARM SYSTEM - VERY CLEAN AND PA STATE & EMISSION INSPECTED...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E78A403298
Stock: 8W403298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,888Fair Deal
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350142,139 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Silver 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 **4 WHEEL DRIVE** **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** Ash w/AMG Premium Leather Upholstery Navigation System. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E58A434467
Stock: 1250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class undefined98,248 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 3.5L with 98,248mi. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Capri Blue Metallic 2008 4WD Mercedes-Benz M-Class 3.5L. The M-Class 3.5L is well maintained and has just 98,248mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class: The Mercedes-Benz 2008 M-Class is on-road friendly and a good family hauler, with improved ride and handling, while still maintaining its off-road ability. The ML320 CDI is notably frugal as well as luxurious, while the ML550 adds more luxury and power, and the ML63 AMG leads the pack in exclusivity, at about double the price of the ML350. Interesting features of this model are fuel-efficiency (ML320 CDI), Comfortable ride and seating, acceleration (ML550 and ML63)., and off-road ability Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E08A378230
Stock: 8A378230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,999
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550104,327 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Auto Loan - Fontana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB72EX8A405403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,800
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class undefined170,997 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
White, Macadamia w/Full Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!White 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 4MATIC /Harmon Kardon Stero Leather, Sunroof ML 350White, Macadamia w/Full Leather Seat Trim, **ABS BRAKES**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REAR AIR CONDITIONING**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E68A387983
Stock: K387983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$9,195
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class undefined95,755 milesDelivery available*
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E78A366138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class undefined160,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2008 Mercedes Benz. This vehicle is automatic 4 doors AC alloy wheels AM/FM automatic climate control 6 cylinders power heated leather memory bucket seats bluetooth CC driver passenger side airbags fog lights keyless entry luggage rack back-up camera power locks mirrors steering & windows rear air rear defrost sun roof tilt wheel & tinted windows. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales persons Curtis Kenny or Quinton a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86E98A359627
Stock: 18162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML35091,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at sales@threeamigosautocenter.com for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB86EX8A407264
Stock: 18412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2016
- New Listing$9,995
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI189,000 milesDelivery available*
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, 4MATIC 4-wheel drive, Diesel, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Turbo, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER HITCH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, 4MATIC 4-wheel drive, Turbocharged, Diesel, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRAILER HITCH, RUNNING BOARDS. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Fresh styling inside and out, comfortable for five, extensive array of safety features, surefooted in bad weather, easy-to-use navigation system available on some models." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $45,000*. WHO WE ARE: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB22E48A367072
Stock: FM3924A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $8,495
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI143,893 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 CDI with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB22E28A401719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550155,783 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBB72E68A398790
Certified Pre-Owned: No