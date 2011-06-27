Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Consumer Reviews
Several frustrating issues, constantly in the shop
I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn’t fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn’t understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn’t seem correct to me because cars I’ve had in the past didn’t have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
lux vehicle with the dim headlights
The standard halogen headlights on this vehicle are horrible. very very dim. Toyota corolla come with the new HID/LED headlight system leaving this lux vehicle in the dark. everything else about the vehicle seems great so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Moving to Luxury
I have personally driven Toyota 4-Runners for 20+ years. I finally decided I wanted something a little more upscale with an emphasis on comfort. It rides like a dream and the ability to select between driving and riding modes is fun and reasonable. I pretty much stay in comfort mode but get inclined at times to switch to sport mode when I want to connect to the road. Apple CarPlay and Surround View Cameras add to the versatility and convenience of this great vehicle. I have an advanced degree (as my wife says “over-educated) I love all the electronic and vehicle gizmo’s and gadgets. They make this vehicle safer, interesting and down right fun. I got mine in Lunar Blue with the two-tone expresso interior. It stands out from the usual black, white and silver ones that represent 80% of the ones I see. At this price point I get the colors I want, not what are in the lot. My wife did the same thing with her red GLK. Bottom line: Could not be happier my last 4-Runner was traded in after 11 years and 225,000 miles. After 5,000 miles I think I might try for another 11 year adventure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mercedes Mamma
The comfort (sound/quiet) is superior to any car I’ve owned. I am not happy with the electronics as they take a while to get accustomed to and as Edmonds stated, the appleplay is nice but Mercedes steers clear of any touch screen for automotives due to potential liability issues I’m sure. The voice control is not great...lags & cuts off, still trying to figure this one out. The great news is these cars are rock solid and safe! I was hit directly in the side in downtown Dallas drivers side of vehicle with no injuries at 30 mph impact from an F-150 truck. Costly repair at 40k but kept me safe!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Value received for the price paid just isn't there
When you pay for what you expect to be the best, then you should get the best...in every area. Unfortunately, I have found out otherwise. I have owned many other vehicles, foreign and domestic, for at a far lesser cost, that put the Mercedes to shame. The navigation and Mercedes Me Apps are worthless, and nothing can be done to improve them. Mercedes employees at dealerships can do nothing but agree with me. These are two functions on a vehicle that I use daily, so of course it turns me sour on the entire vehicle. I purchased two new 2018 Mercedes this year to the tune of $150,000 as retirement gifts for my wife and myself. How disappointing! Mercedes used to be top of the line...the cars everyone dreamed about. No longer!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLE-Class
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles