Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Consumer Reviews

Several frustrating issues, constantly in the shop DF , 03/05/2019 AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn't fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn't understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn't seem correct to me because cars I've had in the past didn't have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

lux vehicle with the dim headlights Charles Williams , 01/15/2019 GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The standard halogen headlights on this vehicle are horrible. very very dim. Toyota corolla come with the new HID/LED headlight system leaving this lux vehicle in the dark. everything else about the vehicle seems great so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Moving to Luxury Jon , 04/30/2018 GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I have personally driven Toyota 4-Runners for 20+ years. I finally decided I wanted something a little more upscale with an emphasis on comfort. It rides like a dream and the ability to select between driving and riding modes is fun and reasonable. I pretty much stay in comfort mode but get inclined at times to switch to sport mode when I want to connect to the road. Apple CarPlay and Surround View Cameras add to the versatility and convenience of this great vehicle. I have an advanced degree (as my wife says "over-educated) I love all the electronic and vehicle gizmo's and gadgets. They make this vehicle safer, interesting and down right fun. I got mine in Lunar Blue with the two-tone expresso interior. It stands out from the usual black, white and silver ones that represent 80% of the ones I see. At this price point I get the colors I want, not what are in the lot. My wife did the same thing with her red GLK. Bottom line: Could not be happier my last 4-Runner was traded in after 11 years and 225,000 miles. After 5,000 miles I think I might try for another 11 year adventure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mercedes Mamma Janet Williams Leon , 04/02/2019 GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The comfort (sound/quiet) is superior to any car I've owned. I am not happy with the electronics as they take a while to get accustomed to and as Edmonds stated, the appleplay is nice but Mercedes steers clear of any touch screen for automotives due to potential liability issues I'm sure. The voice control is not great...lags & cuts off, still trying to figure this one out. The great news is these cars are rock solid and safe! I was hit directly in the side in downtown Dallas drivers side of vehicle with no injuries at 30 mph impact from an F-150 truck. Costly repair at 40k but kept me safe!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value