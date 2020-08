Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas

Premium 1 Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Trailer Hitch Sun/Moonroof Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Eucalyptus Wood Trim Ginger Beige/Espresso; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Porcelain Headliner Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Houston North. This Mercedes-Benz includes: TRAILER HITCH Tow Hitch WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) Wheel Locks PORCELAIN HEADLINER EUCALYPTUS WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System BLACK PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE Keyless Start Smart Device Integration HD Radio Lane Departure Warning Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING BRUSHED ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 19 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Mercedes-Benz GLE gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This GLE GLE 350 was gently driven and it shows. Find the quickest driving route in this Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDA5JB5JB061857

Stock: JB061857

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-10-2020