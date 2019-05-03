Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me
- 47,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,395$9,824 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Running Boards, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3JB043539
Stock: 38955D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 32,181 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,750$8,353 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4dr GLE 350 4MATIC SUV features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Ginger Beige/Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Lane Tracking Package, Parking Package, Premium 1 Package, 8 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, DVD Player, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V AC Power Outlet, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, eCall Emergency System, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Illuminated entry, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Region Coding, Telescoping steering wheel, 4-Way Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: 3.47 Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB0JB064901
Stock: 064901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 34,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$34,990$7,965 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Orlando East - Winter Park / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC? 4MATIC? 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Moonroof, Navigation System.Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/orlando-east or call us at 407-378-0817.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2JB124922
Stock: 49692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,388$6,467 Below Market
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC Selenite Gray Metallic **NAVIGATION**, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **ONE OWNER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **PANORAMIC ROOF**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **ANDROID AUTO**, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , 115V AC Power Outlet, Active LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG Floormats, AMG Line Interior, AMG Line Interior (P29), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, DVD Player, Front Sport Seats, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated & Cooled Front Cupholders, Interior Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Door Sills, KEYLESS GO , Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Night Package, Night Package Code, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMAND Navigation, Rear Side-Window Sunshades, Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through, Region Coding, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Sport Steering Wheel.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6126 miles below market average!The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8JB066198
Stock: 201711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 66,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$6,587 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT PACKAGE, AMG WHEEL PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, P2 PACKAGE, LANE KEEP, LIFTGATE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LUGGAGE RACK, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HBXJB032473
Stock: 40152G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 14,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,500$5,841 Below Market
Finnicum Motor Company - Leesburg / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 18/22 City/Highway MPG GLE 350 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Black, ***EXTRA CLEAN***, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **https://www.finnicummotorcompany.com/**, **LEATHER**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **ONE OWNER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System/GPS, Power Liftgate, Power Locks, Power moonroof.Odometer is 14600 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8JB150246
Stock: 150246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 29,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,517$5,419 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB0JB002575
Stock: M10346
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 31,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,988$5,469 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont is located at 5760 Cushing Parkway, in beautiful Fremont, California. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HBXJB028696
Stock: M10305
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 50,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,995$8,211 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION SPORT PACKAGE NIGHT PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, AMG Wheel Package, MP3 Player, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA6EB4JB026551
Stock: 40040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 19,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,988$3,921 Below Market
Land Rover Asheville - Mills River / North Carolina
One local owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 9074 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB0JA997560
Stock: LA736005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 11,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,994$6,239 Below Market
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG? 4MaticCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14994 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3.70 Axle Ratio, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio: COMAND Navigation, Aluminum Trim, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Front Sport Seats, eCall Emergency System, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, DVD Player, Heated Front Seats, 4-Way Lumbar Support, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 13 Speakers, Compass, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA6EB5JB017664
Stock: P6417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 35034,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,510
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Premium 1 Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Trailer Hitch Sun/Moonroof Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Eucalyptus Wood Trim Ginger Beige/Espresso; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Porcelain Headliner Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Houston North. This Mercedes-Benz includes: TRAILER HITCH Tow Hitch WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) Wheel Locks PORCELAIN HEADLINER EUCALYPTUS WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System BLACK PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE Keyless Start Smart Device Integration HD Radio Lane Departure Warning Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING BRUSHED ALUMINUM RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 19 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Mercedes-Benz GLE gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This GLE GLE 350 was gently driven and it shows. Find the quickest driving route in this Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB5JB061857
Stock: JB061857
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 23,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,995$8,378 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB6JB017954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,988$4,486 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, we replaced four tires which is a TOTAL VALUE of $1,153. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% FINANCING AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 45 DAYS Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk prides itself on SMART pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call to confirm availability and to schedule a no obligation test drive! Please remember to ask for the complete Pre-owned Portfolio on this vehicle OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE 115V AC Power Outlet, Region Coding, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Tracking Package, Smartphone Integration (14U), Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Radio: COMAND Navigation, 8' color display, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS-GO, DVD Player, harman/kardon LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, TRAILER HITCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE NAVIGATION, PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Camera, Sunroof, Satellite Radio and MUCH MORE! Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with Lunar Blue Metallic exterior and Espresso Brown/Ginger Beige MB-Tex interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-OwnerWas $38,988. This GLE 350 is priced $4,400 below Kelley Blue Book. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains 'Steering is responsive, and the GLE tracks straight and true. The GLE excels on the highway and is quick to accelerate when you need it.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3JB033819
Stock: O70948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 43,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,450$5,112 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4dr GLE 350 features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Polar White 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB6JB025701
Stock: 025701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 27,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,998$4,220 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium 3 Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Eucalyptus Wood Trim Ginger Beige/Espresso; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Polar White Porcelain Headliner Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8JB082546
Stock: JB082546
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 35023,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$36,995$5,630 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of El Cajon - El Cajon / California
Welcome to Mercedes-Benz of El Cajon, we proudly offer this beautiful and super clean 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with the following options:Certified. Black 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5-Spoke Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Crystal Grey Headliner, DVD Player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Premium 1 Package, Radio: COMAND Navigation, Region Coding, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration (14U).Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateWe promise that you'll enjoy your experience with Mercedes-Benz of El Cajon. Whether you live 5 miles away or 500 miles away, you will receive a level of service never experienced before. If you live out of the area, we'll gladly pick you up at the San Diego International Airport or alternatively, buy in comfort and we'll deliver this vehicle to your doorstep.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB5JB116002
Stock: P3518
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 51,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,850$6,537 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 115V AC Power Outlet, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AMG Line Exterior, AMG Line Exterior (P31), AMG Body Styling, Android Auto, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Player, DVD-Audio, eCall Emergency System, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated & Cooled Front Cupholders, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Side Running Boards, Illuminated Star, Interior Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Door Sills, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Night Package, Night Package Code, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panorama Sunroof, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, Parking Pilot, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porcelain Headliner, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 2 Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM w/Single CD, Radio: COMAND Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring, Rear Side-Window Sunshades, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through, Region Coding, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4JB023672
Stock: D3672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
