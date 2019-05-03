Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me

I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn’t fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn’t understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn’t seem correct to me because cars I’ve had in the past didn’t have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle.

