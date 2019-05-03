Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me

GLE-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    47,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,395

    $9,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    32,181 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,750

    $8,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    34,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $34,990

    $7,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    21,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,388

    $6,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    66,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,995

    $6,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    14,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,500

    $5,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    29,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,517

    $5,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    31,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,988

    $5,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    50,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,995

    $8,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    19,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,988

    $3,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    11,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,994

    $6,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350

    34,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,510

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    23,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $8,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    35,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,988

    $4,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    43,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,450

    $5,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    27,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,998

    $4,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350

    23,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $36,995

    $5,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC®

    51,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,850

    $6,537 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Write a review
Several frustrating issues, constantly in the shop
DF,03/05/2019
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I do like the overall appearance and performance of the car. However, this car has been in for (mostly minor) repairs several times. The 3rd day I drove the car (brand new) there was a mechanical failure and it was in the shop for over a week. That was fixed and then I noticed the heating steering wheel did not work. I have taken it in 2-3 times and the steering wheel is not able to be fixed. Now for the last few months the Low Coolant Warning has been coming on. I took the car in and they topped it off but this didn’t fix the warning alert. I realize these are all minor issues, but with a new $85k+ car I did not expect to be in the shop so often, especially with problems that are not resolved. Also, the remote start does not work with this car. They should not advertise remote start if it does not work. After less than a year of owning the car it needed entirely new brakes and rotors, over $3000. I am not an aggressive driver and I drive on flat land and rarely exceed 60 mph. I didn’t understand why this was necessary but was told it was common due to the driving features. This didn’t seem correct to me because cars I’ve had in the past didn’t have this issue so early. I eventually traded the car after about a year. It was in the service department overnight on 5-6 different occasions, one time for an entire week. I felt like I was driving a loaner more than my own car. I would not recommend anyone purchase this vehicle.
Report abuse
