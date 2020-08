Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

Maintenance included for 1 year or 15,000 miles. Kendall Toyota of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class. This is sold AS IS an inspection report can be provided. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. On almost any road condition, this Mercedes-Benz M-Class 5.0L offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz M-Class 5.0L. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Mercedes-Benz M-Class 5.0L. The M-Class 5.0L is well maintained and has just 139,645mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class: While the new 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class isn't the least expensive vehicle in its class, it is one of the safest luxury utilities available, and its level of luxury doesn't come at the cost of performance, either. The model range contains not only a capable V6, a potent V8 or an unbelievably powerful AMG engine, it also has one of the only diesel options in this segment. This model sets itself apart with plenty of power from the V6s and V8, Exquisite engineering, fresh modern styling., and new diesel engine

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGBB75EX7A168650

Stock: XUZ7571C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020