Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

The vehicle is fun to drive -- it accelerates fast, handles fast, steers and brakes well, gets reasonable gas mileage, and is quiet and comfortable inside. Unfortunately several design details are pure nonsense and detract from enjoyment of this vehicle: (1) The exhaust outside the car sounds absolutely horrible, like a diesel truck except it's not a diesel (but thankfully it IS quiet inside the vehicle); (2) the blind-spot detection system cuts off below 20 mph (WHY???), so it's useless when you are in a slow-moving traffic jam; (3) the lane-keeping system is overly sensitive and frequently "jerks" the wheel back, which is scary and almost caused an accident because it so surprised my son when he drove the vehicle; (4) the memory seats aren't linked to your key and don't automatically move to the proper position, so you have to hold the memory button down for 30 seconds every time you change drivers (WHY???); and (5) the navigation system is the worst we have ever encountered (we've had four cars before this). It's incredibly hard to enter information -- the voice control gets confused; writing with your finger is hard; and the wheel keeps jumping back and forth between lines and lists. For example, the voice system simply refuses to recognize me saying "Las Vegas" no matter how many times I say it or how clearly I enunciate it. Really. There are so few towns here, how does it get "Reno" when I said "Las Vegas"? Oh, and once you enter the address, it asks you to "continue" and you think the route guidance has started ... WRONG! You still have to press "Start" and many times I've lost all my work by forgetting this and clicking something else. In short, by the time you get the address entered, you've already arrived. The map also doesn't display your next turn or the distance to the turn until you're practically on it, when it's too late. Using an iPhone is MUCH easier. And yes, we've been back to Mercedes on these issues, and that's just the way it's designed.

