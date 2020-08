Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 AMG is proudly offered by Mercedes Benz of Huntsville When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 AMG has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Mercedes-Benz GLE, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE: The GLE is a mid-sized luxury SUV that competes with vehicles such as the BMW X5 and the Audi Q7. Starting at around $52,000, the GLE comes in a large variety of different flavors, offering everything from a relatively fuel efficient diesel, to a 500+ horsepower. Quality lives up to the usual Mercedes high standards with doors that close with a satisfying clunk and a general feeling of vault-like security. It all goes towards giving the GLE the luxurious look and feel that Mercedes is well renowned for. Interesting features of this model are available coupe body style, ridiculous horsepower when properly optioned, available diesel engine, Attractive packaging, all-wheel drive, and luxurious amenities

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGED6EB3GA042024

Stock: K0705A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020