Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

234 listings
GLE-Class Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 234 listings
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    65,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,977

    $3,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in Red
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    32,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,998

    $2,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    36,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,898

    $4,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    21,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $66,593

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    45,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $48,888

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    18,639 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $47,700

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    75,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,991

    $2,572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    70,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,995

    $292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    65,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,775

    $282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    33,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,991

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    53,555 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,988

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    16,713 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $67,888

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    37,273 miles

    $48,795

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG® 4MATIC®

    23,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,888

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in Red
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    32,195 miles

    $64,900

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Red
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    17,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,495

    $7,778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    46,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,477

    $11,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    36,791 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    $4,247 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.56 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Nice Vehicle But Many Annoyances
John S.,10/18/2016
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
The vehicle is fun to drive -- it accelerates fast, handles fast, steers and brakes well, gets reasonable gas mileage, and is quiet and comfortable inside. Unfortunately several design details are pure nonsense and detract from enjoyment of this vehicle: (1) The exhaust outside the car sounds absolutely horrible, like a diesel truck except it's not a diesel (but thankfully it IS quiet inside the vehicle); (2) the blind-spot detection system cuts off below 20 mph (WHY???), so it's useless when you are in a slow-moving traffic jam; (3) the lane-keeping system is overly sensitive and frequently "jerks" the wheel back, which is scary and almost caused an accident because it so surprised my son when he drove the vehicle; (4) the memory seats aren't linked to your key and don't automatically move to the proper position, so you have to hold the memory button down for 30 seconds every time you change drivers (WHY???); and (5) the navigation system is the worst we have ever encountered (we've had four cars before this). It's incredibly hard to enter information -- the voice control gets confused; writing with your finger is hard; and the wheel keeps jumping back and forth between lines and lists. For example, the voice system simply refuses to recognize me saying "Las Vegas" no matter how many times I say it or how clearly I enunciate it. Really. There are so few towns here, how does it get "Reno" when I said "Las Vegas"? Oh, and once you enter the address, it asks you to "continue" and you think the route guidance has started ... WRONG! You still have to press "Start" and many times I've lost all my work by forgetting this and clicking something else. In short, by the time you get the address entered, you've already arrived. The map also doesn't display your next turn or the distance to the turn until you're practically on it, when it's too late. Using an iPhone is MUCH easier. And yes, we've been back to Mercedes on these issues, and that's just the way it's designed.
