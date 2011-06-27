2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
MSRP range: $73,550
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class videos
Genesis GV80 vs. BMW X5 vs. Mercedes GLE-450 | Full-Size Luxury SUV Comparison
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GLE-Class gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLE-Class has 33.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLE-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,550.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $73,550
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, the next question is, which GLE-Class model is right for you? GLE-Class variants include AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
