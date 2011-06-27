Vehicle overview

Believe it or not, Mercedes-Benz offers more crossovers and SUVs than any other luxury automaker. The M-Class got the ball rolling more than a decade ago, and now in its second generation it represents a middle ground for Mercedes shoppers searching for more utility and an elevated ride height. If the GLK is too small, the GL too big, the R too minivan-like and the G too pricey and paramilitary, why not try the M-Class?

The M also has the most diverse selection of engines available both within the Benz family and in its class, with a gasoline-powered V6 and V8, a hypersonic AMG-spiced V8, a clean-burning turbodiesel and a new-for-2010 hybrid. Each model is similarly equipped, so opting for a smaller, more fuel-efficient powertrain doesn't come with a luxury penalty.

Obviously, the big news is the new hybrid. Mercedes says it offers V8 power with four-cylinder fuel economy. Well, that may be technically true, but there's been so much weight added that the acceleration is identical to that of the regular V6-powered M-Class, and its fuel economy is about what you'd expect a four-cylinder to achieve when saddled with 5,200 pounds of SUV. Considering that the M hybrid returns an estimated 21 mpg city/24 mpg highway while the Lexus RX 450h hybrid returns 30 city/28 highway, it seems Mercedes hasn't exactly raised the bar for hybrid SUV efficiency.

Outside of the hybrid, however, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is a compelling entry in the crowded midsize luxury SUV segment. It's a bit pricey, though, so you've got to be willing to pay for its high-class cabin, superior construction and that Mercedes-Benz name. If you're not, the cheaper Acura MDX and Lexus RX can be considered, along with smaller entries like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes' own GLK. Its similarly priced and sized rivals, the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne, both offer a bit more involvement for the driver. Overall, there are lots of options, and we suggest checking them out before choosing this middle-ground Benz.