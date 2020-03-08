Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,999$11,002 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Wheels: 21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke w/Black Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/45R21 Fr & 315/40R21 Rr. This Mercedes-Benz GLE has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43 Has Everything You Want *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers, Smartphone integration, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 6 month trial, Single DVD Player, Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Rear child safety locks, Radio: COMAND Navigation -inc: 8" color display, AMG eSound, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Music Register Internal Memory.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB4JA112587
Stock: TJA112587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 11,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,999$8,340 Below Market
RPT Sales and Leasing - Orlando / Florida
RPT Sales and Leasing is excited to offer this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43. This Mercedes-Benz includes: NIGHT PACKAGE ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Pass-Through Rear Seat WHEELS: 22 AMG MULTI-SPOKE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Automatic Parking Back-Up Camera BLACK 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C DESIGNO PORCELAIN/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER PKG Leather Seats ILLUMINATED STAR (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43. When the Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43 was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43. This Mercedes-Benz GLE offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. This Mercedes-Benz GLE is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Mercedes-Benz GLE is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXJA100475
Stock: JA100475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 11,917 miles
$51,200$8,722 Below Market
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 11601 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB4JA099842
Stock: JA099842
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 14,104 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,788$4,437 Below Market
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
Purchase luxury for less with the U 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE in SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA. Almost brand new, this SUV is the definition of contemporary design. It's a 6 cylinder Black SUV that can tackle many different terrains. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at INFINITI OF SAN JOSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXJA122220
Stock: JA122220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 45,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,999$6,717 Below Market
Landmark FIAT of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB7JA093047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$77,999$8,542 Below Market
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED7FB2JA102502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,141$1,408 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
P02 Premium 2 Package: 282 Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through 311 Heated and Cooled Cupholders 876 Multi-Color Ambient Lighting w/ Illuminated Doorsills 993 Lane Tracking Package: 22P Lane Tracking Package Code 234 Blind Spot Assist 476 Lane Keeping Assist 996 Parking Assist Package: P44 Parking Assist Package 235 Parking Pilot 501 Surround View System P64 Memory Package R01 High-Performance Summer Tires U08 MB-Tex Upper Dash 00A Illuminated Star 058 factory code 068 Wheel Locking Bolts 242 Passenger Seat w/ Memory & Lumbar Support 277 Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel 401 Heated and Ventilated Front Seats 51U Black Fabric Headliner 550 Trailer Hitch 6P5 Factory Code 667 22" AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels 729 Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim 810 harman/kardon Sound System w/ Dolby 5.1 866 Rear Seat Entertainment System Prewiring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EBXJA108964
Stock: 36T1195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 22,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$75,000
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
Certified. 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 AMG in Polar White, Premium 3 Package, Driver Assistance Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound System Pacakge, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Air Ionization w/Air Filter, BAS PLUS, CMS Pedestrian, Distance Pilot DISTRONIC & Steering Pilot, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, PRESAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRESAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist, 22" AMG Cross-Spoke Wheels. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED7FB8JA098150
Stock: J1616A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 14,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$76,590
Proctor Acura - Tallahassee / Florida
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 AMGÂ 4MATICÂ w/Navigation designo Diamond White Metallic 14/18 City/Highway MPG MPG Disclaimer: *Based on 2018 EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *FULL Vehicle Safety Inspection, *Oil and Filter Change, Porcelain/Black w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Genuine wood console insert, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear fog lights, Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through, Security system, Single DVD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Spoiler, Wheels: 22" AMG Cross-Spoke. View our entire Used Car Inventory at http://ProctorAcura.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED7FBXJA096786
Stock: AR2737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 23,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,500$2,935 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$78,430 ORIGINAL MSRP**SADDLE BROWN/BLACK LEATHER($1,620)**PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE($1,290)**22" AMG PREMIUM WHEELS($1,250)**PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE($650)**AMG NIGHT PACKAGE($650)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB2JA094493
Stock: P16249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 24,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,620$1,544 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Ambient Lighting, BAS PLUS, Brushed Aluminum Illuminated Running Boards, CMS Pedestrian, Distance Pilot DISTRONIC & Steering Pilot, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated & Cooled Front Cupholders, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Night Package, Night Package (P55), Parking Package, Parking Pilot, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium 3 Package, PRESAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRESAFE PLUS, Rear-Seat Center-Armrest Pass-Through, Speed Limit Assist, Surround View System, Wheels: 21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke w/Black Accents. Iridium Silver Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG® Coupe 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB4JA094284
Stock: 34809
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 19,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,995$606 Below Market
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
This Mercedes-Benz GLE has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" AMG Twin 5-Spoke w/Black Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Mercedes-Benz GLE Features the Following Options *Trip computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/45R21 Fr & 315/40R21 Rr, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers, Smartphone Integration, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 6 month trial.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mease Motors Auto Sales, 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 to claim your Mercedes-Benz GLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB8JA098841
Stock: W389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 26,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,800$676 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43 Coupe. Designo Diamond White Metallic/Saddle Brown/Black Leather. AMG enhanced 3.0L V6 Biturbo engine, 385 HP, 384lb ft torque, AMG enbhanced 9G-Tronic transmssion, AMG, sport suspension based on Airmatic, AMG performance 4matic all wheel drive system, AMG enhanced braking system, AMG dymanic select system. Comand system with navigation and touchpad, Harman/Kardon Logic7 surround sound system, Power tilt sliding panaroma roof, Heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Bluetooh connectivity, Apple carplay, Android auto, Active LED headlamps, Adaptive highbeam assist. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical ErrorsBUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner AMG GLE 43 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 26979 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Surround Sound, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Panoramic Roof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Panoramic Roof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB5JA098070
Stock: 46158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,544 miles
$56,599$1,362 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
Active Curve System Premium 3 Package Designo Diamond White Metallic Wheels: 22" Amg Multi-Spoke 3-Zone Climate Control Night Package Dual Moonroof Heated Rear Seats Trailer Hitch Navigation System Rear Side Air Bags Magic Vision Control Air Ionization W/Air Filter Heated Steering Wheel Laminated Acoustic Glass For 1St Row Special Order Option Charge Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Headliner Ginger Beige/Black; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim High-Performance Summer Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes Benz of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get "sport," "utility," and comfort. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43 features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB3JA101676
Stock: JA101676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 9,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,995
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB7JA122689
Stock: 3625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,950$2,452 Below Market
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB6JA104507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,995$1,859 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Premium 3 Package Ginger Beige/Black; Leather Seat Trim Wheels: 22" Amg Multi-Spoke Brushed Aluminum Illuminated Running Boards Dual Moonroof Trailer Hitch Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Soft-Close Doors Leather Seats Navigation System Passenger Seat W/Memory & Lumbar Support Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Natural Grain Brown Ash Wood Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive High-Performance Summer Tires Polar White Porcelain Headliner Sport Steering Wheel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB6JA100859
Stock: JA100859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 10,496 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,000$592 Below Market
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This GLE is equipped with the following options: Odometer is 17500 miles below market average! We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGED6EB1JA118802
Stock: PA1017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe searches:
Related Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Oklahoma City OK
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class Seattle WA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Frisco TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Fort Myers FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Chicago IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Katy TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Jacksonville FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Decatur GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Garland TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Garden Grove CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021