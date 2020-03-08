Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

234 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GLE-Class Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 234 listings
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    29,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,999

    $11,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    11,887 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $58,999

    $8,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    11,917 miles

    $51,200

    $8,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    14,104 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,788

    $4,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    45,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,999

    $6,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    8,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $77,999

    $8,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    11,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,141

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    22,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC®

    14,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $76,590

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    23,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,500

    $2,935 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    24,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,620

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    19,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,995

    $606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    26,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,800

    $676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    35,544 miles

    $56,599

    $1,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    9,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    25,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,950

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    35,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,995

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG® GLE 43 4MATIC®

    10,496 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,000

    $592 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 234 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings