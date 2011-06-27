Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See MX-5 Miata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|254.0/330.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|142 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|2 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|49.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Front track
|55.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|155.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2387 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2943 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4 in.
|Height
|48.4 in.
|Wheel base
|89.2 in.
|Width
|66 in.
|Rear track
|56.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|15 x 6 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|P195/50R V tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,280
|Basic
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic