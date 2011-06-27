Estimated values
2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,055
|$6,524
|$7,897
|Clean
|$3,604
|$5,809
|$7,026
|Average
|$2,701
|$4,380
|$5,285
|Rough
|$1,798
|$2,951
|$3,543
Estimated values
2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata SE 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$5,389
|$6,594
|Clean
|$2,862
|$4,799
|$5,867
|Average
|$2,144
|$3,618
|$4,413
|Rough
|$1,427
|$2,437
|$2,958
Estimated values
2002 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,462
|$6,747
|$8,561
|Clean
|$3,076
|$6,008
|$7,617
|Average
|$2,305
|$4,530
|$5,729
|Rough
|$1,534
|$3,052
|$3,841