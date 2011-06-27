Used 2009 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
Tons better than my 2008 Honda Accord
I bought an '08 Accord in March 2008. It was plagued with fault brakes and other electrical problems. So, buh-bye Accord. I know Mazda owners and test drove the '09 6. I had parked by Accord next to a 6 at the dealer's. The 6 made the Accord look like a dowdy Buick. The 6 has had zero problems. The interior is 10 times better than the Accord. The power seat is fantastic for my long legs. On the highway I get 30 mpg -- the Accord got 33, so it's a little less. I like a reliable car, and I do believe that I have found it. I've read some unfortunate things about the current Accords. The 6 might not hold its resale value as much as the Accord, but I won't have the car repairs that Accord needs.
Bought the car new.
I love the car and have no regrets buying it. There have been a few issues with the car. The battery went bad at two years. The rain sensing wipers are irritating. They will go into high speed in light rain. I bought nav but never use it, (I have Google Maps on my smart phone, much easier to use). I got locked in the car when my wife got out with the key and the doors locked when she walked away. I had to lay on the horn to get her to come back and let me out. The dealer had never heard of that. This wasn't a one time deal, it happens every time in the same situation. 63K on it now, replaced the tires and brakes. The power is great and the tranny is super smooth. Would buy again. Update: 93k on it now. Replaced the battery a second time. No other issues to report. Plan to keep the car until things start to break, could be a while. Update: 103k on it now. Drives as strong as it did day one. I was shocked that my trade in value is under $5k. I'm thinking about another new car but I won't be trading this one in. Mazda might be out of the running. Residual value is the only thing I can find wrong with the car. Update: 113,600 miles. Running flawlessly, no issues to report. Update: 116,800 miles. 1/10/2020 nothing new to report. I can see why Mazda has passed Toyota in build quality. The dealer where I bought it just offered me 4K on a trade in. I wouldn’t sell it for three times that. I’m looking at a CX9 but with no trade in, it’s holding me back.
This car saved my life
I bought this car used, 2009 mazda 6, i bought it 2010 with 38,000 miles, throughout the time it needed simple changtes like breaks n tires n oil but nothin g to big, in 2011 i was hit from the front and both sides and iw as able to walk away from it alive, when everyone including police and paramedics said they had no idea how that happened. GREAT CAR! go mazdaaaaaa :)
wifeys 2nd mazda 6
ive been reading reviews of suvs on here thinking of trading our 6. after reading about the issues with the arcadia i thought id check out reviews for the car i already own. these 6's rank high and i thought id put in my 2cents. our 6 has push button start, roof, all options but nav and leather. telescopic steering is nice. fastest 4cyl ive ever drove. 34mpg @65mph, city mid 20s. back seat room is largest and most leg room ive seen. fit and finish is nice but plastic on windsheild pillars starting to warp at just 36k miles, and we park in a garage. guess in the sun at work during the day is taking its toll. traded a hybrid civic on this, 6 has +pwr,+room, and almost same mpg
Good, good, good.
I purchased this car in October of 2013. I'm a younger guy, so personally I would want something faster, but when I was car shopping, I was in a hurry, I wanted a Mazda, and this popped up infront of me. I've had no problems at all with this car. Over 97,000 miles on it. Engine is fine. Tranny is fine (it's an auto, I wish it were a standard). Everything is fine. I do have a few minor mods to it, and I've had them on for most of the time I've had the car, exhaust, intake, upgraded springs, and it holds them up fine. I do take care of it. I only use top grade maintenance stuff. Full synthetic oil and lube and all that stuff. The only thing I dislike about this car is the weight. I am a person that likes a bigger, heavier sedan, but 170hp and 160trq in a 3,300+lb car is not very appealing at all. Its weight is also the reason why it gets poor fuel economy. I have about a 50/50 mixture of highway and city, and I get 20mpg on the dot. About 360miles per tank. Which, I don't have much of a problem with. My problem is the power. 170hp is fine. Especially for a family sized sedan, but 170hp in a 3,300lb is just stupid and unethical. It is rather quick in the 4cly family sedan category, but in an upper category, its falls very short. However, the handling is amazing. If you want something quick, I wouldn't completely reccomend this car, unless you're gonna shave some weight some how and/or forced induction. However, if you want everything a car can offer, this is the car. It's also great in the snow. I also over paid for my car, so don't let that price fool you. Be sure to check KBB and other consumers for a good price.
