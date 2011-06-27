Used 2009 Mazda 6 i SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,550
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Sangria Red Mica
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
