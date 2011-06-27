Vehicle overview

Like any good "wolf in sheep's clothing" sport sedan, the 2014 Lexus IS F manages to keep a low profile. From a distance, only the car's 19-inch wheels, hunkered-down stance and muscularly flared fenders give the hint that this isn't your hair stylist's IS 250.

Yet, this is a Lexus with the potential to eat your average upscale sports car for lunch.

The heart of the beast is a 5.0-liter V8 engine that sends an impressive 416 horsepower to the car's rear wheels. No manual transmission is available, but the quick-shifting eight-speed automatic shifts very quickly, and it's good enough to earn a 0-60-mph time of just 4.7 seconds. While its straight-line performance is certainly exhilarating, the Lexus IS F also features suspension, brake and tire upgrades to make sure it's just as inspiring on a winding stretch of asphalt.

If you're shopping for an ultra-performance small luxury sedan like the IS F, it's worth noting that 2014 is an unusual year. The BMW M3 is on hiatus, and both the brawny 556-hp Cadillac CTS-V and the impressively crafted 451-hp Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG are likely in their last year before redesigns. The IS F is set for replacement next year, as well. Among this group, the CTS-V or C63 AMG might prove to be more appealing, but the 2014 Lexus IS F easily earns a place at the big kids' table.