Vehicle overview

Pour yourself (or your kid) a bowl of Alpha-Bits cereal and chances are you'll see almost every carmaker's ultra-performance division -- AMG, M, RS, V, SVT, SRT, JCW -- spelled out in your milk. A couple of years ago, Lexus joined the acronym club with the introduction of its F performance line. Though most car nuts can give you the meaning of the other brands' initials, one may wonder what the "F" stands for in regard to the 2010 Lexus IS-F. The official explanation relates to the company's internal code for its first flagship Lexus model, the LS 400. But all you really need to know is that this is one ferociously fast four-door.

Based on the regular IS entry-level luxury sport sedan, the IS-F is fortified with all the expected "performance division" upgrades, such as a tire-burning V8, bigger brakes, stiffer suspension tuning and stickier tires. You also get sport front seats out of the deal along with the IS's already high-quality cabin. Sadly, and out of character for typically conservative Lexus, the IS-F also sports somewhat juvenile styling tweaks and suspension calibrations that all but guarantee a professional relationship with a chiropractor.

Make no mistake, the IS-F is a serious machine that will quickly slice through a curvy road and pin you to the seat when you pin your right foot to the floor. In terms of numbers, there's no denying that the 2010 Lexus IS-F is a stunning performer. But when compared to models like the BMW M3, Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, it comes up short in terms of real-world usability and overall satisfaction. As Lexus' first attempt at an ultra-performance sedan, the IS-F is a promising start. But in the meantime, we'd rather have one of its more well-rounded rivals.