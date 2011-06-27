  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS F
  4. Used 2010 Lexus IS F
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2010 Lexus IS F Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gobs of tire-smoking power, sports-car-worthy handling, relatively quiet cabin, high-quality interior.
  • Bone-jarring suspension, no manual transmission option, boy-racer exterior styling, tiny cabin accommodations.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus IS F for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$28,995
Used IS F for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lexus IS-F is the black sheep of the Lexus family, with brash looks, a voracious appetite for curvy pavement and unforgiving ride quality.

Vehicle overview

Pour yourself (or your kid) a bowl of Alpha-Bits cereal and chances are you'll see almost every carmaker's ultra-performance division -- AMG, M, RS, V, SVT, SRT, JCW -- spelled out in your milk. A couple of years ago, Lexus joined the acronym club with the introduction of its F performance line. Though most car nuts can give you the meaning of the other brands' initials, one may wonder what the "F" stands for in regard to the 2010 Lexus IS-F. The official explanation relates to the company's internal code for its first flagship Lexus model, the LS 400. But all you really need to know is that this is one ferociously fast four-door.

Based on the regular IS entry-level luxury sport sedan, the IS-F is fortified with all the expected "performance division" upgrades, such as a tire-burning V8, bigger brakes, stiffer suspension tuning and stickier tires. You also get sport front seats out of the deal along with the IS's already high-quality cabin. Sadly, and out of character for typically conservative Lexus, the IS-F also sports somewhat juvenile styling tweaks and suspension calibrations that all but guarantee a professional relationship with a chiropractor.

Make no mistake, the IS-F is a serious machine that will quickly slice through a curvy road and pin you to the seat when you pin your right foot to the floor. In terms of numbers, there's no denying that the 2010 Lexus IS-F is a stunning performer. But when compared to models like the BMW M3, Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, it comes up short in terms of real-world usability and overall satisfaction. As Lexus' first attempt at an ultra-performance sedan, the IS-F is a promising start. But in the meantime, we'd rather have one of its more well-rounded rivals.

2010 Lexus IS F models

The 2010 Lexus IS-F high-performance luxury sport sedan is available in only one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels shod with sticky tires, Brembo brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, 10-way power heated front leather sport seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 13-speaker audio system with satellite radio, Bluetooth audio, a six-CD changer, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

Available options include a hard-drive-based navigation system with a back-up camera and real-time traffic and weather updates, a 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system (you can only get it by also ordering the navigation system), park assist and adaptive cruise control. Navigation-equipped vehicles come with a one-year subscription to Lexus' Enform, which provides on-call travel advisers who can help drivers with destinations (e.g., a movie theater or the closest gas station) and then send the info to the navigation system.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Lexus IS-F gets more standard features in the form of iPod integration, satellite radio, Bluetooth audio and a limited-slip differential. Lexus' new Safety Connect telematics feature is also standard.

Performance & mpg

The IS-F is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 generating 416 horsepower and 371 pound-feet of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic (with a paddle-shift manual mode), which is the only available transmission.

With the ability to rocket from zero to 60 mph in under 5 seconds (4.8, to be exact), the IS-F is indeed in rare company. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

The 2010 Lexus IS-F comes equipped with antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. There is also a one-year complimentary subscription to Safety Connect, which provides collision notification, stolen vehicle location and an "SOS" emergency help button. Optional is a pre-collision system paired with the adaptive radar cruise control that senses an impending collision and automatically adjusts seatbelt tension and braking force.

The IS-F has not been crash-tested, but in government testing, its IS 350 sibling was awarded four stars out of five for driver and front passenger protection in frontal impacts as well as rear side impacts. In front side impacts, it was awarded a perfect five out of five stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the IS 350 its top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side impact tests. Thanks to the massive Brembo brakes, stopping power and pedal feel are excellent, halting the IS-F in an eye-bulging 112 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Lexus IS-F is impressive and entertaining from behind the wheel. Halfway up to the 6,800-rpm redline, the throaty V8 unleashes a grin-inducing roar. Grip provided by the sticky tires is up to the task of handling the athleticism of the chassis. The steering is precise and confident when cornering near the limit, although the electric assist does lack a bit of feedback.

If prodded, the IS-F will lay down rubber in a torrent of billowing white smoke until the tires self-destruct, provided you turn off the electronic stability control. Although we'd still like to see an option for a traditional manual transmission, the eight-speed auto is definitely well suited for racetrack duty, thanks to its super-quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. Likewise, the super-stiff suspension is ideal for weekend track-day use.

On public roads at legal speeds, the IS-F shows its flaws. With so many gears, the transmission seems to be perpetually searching for the right ratio. The rock-hard suspension is too rough for everyday use, sending Richter-scale shock waves directly into the spines of the occupants.

Interior

Inside the IS-F's cabin you'll find top-quality materials, superb sound insulation, well-placed controls and a trunk pass-through -- much like in the IS 350. To its detriment, the IS-F also inherits the 350's limited headroom and rear-seat legroom, which proves problematic for adult passengers -- particularly taller ones. Setting the IS-F apart from its less exotic brethren are aluminum trim pieces, ambient lighting in a soothing blue hue, sport seats and a backseat built just for two rear passengers (as opposed to the three in the rest of the IS line).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus IS F.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

IS350 on steroids
Kona Man,03/17/2010
The ISF replaced my 09 IS350 which replaced my 06 IS350. Everyone likes something different... I like the second generation IS series. I've only had my F car for about two weeks but have logged enough to have an informed opinion on the vehicle. They're great. Power, handling, and looks with Toyota's reliability. (sorry, I'm not buying the media Toyotas feeding frenzy.) I savor the reported shortcomings of the F. I do not find the ride bad for a sports sedan nor does the lack of a u-shift it tranny concern me. These cars provide a wickedly quick ride, incredible handling, in a good locking wrapper. All the fun of an M3 without being on a first name basis with my service adviser,
2010 Lexus ISF Review
robenjake3,02/10/2011
The Lexus ISF is as good and maybe better than the BMW M3, it is an every day car, great handling and the gas mileage is great 21mpg, average, up to 26 hwy, The 8 speed transmission works well, and the car is tight, first tire change went to Mich AS all season, handles great in all weather
See all 2 reviews of the 2010 Lexus IS F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
416 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus IS F features & specs
More about the 2010 Lexus IS F

Used 2010 Lexus IS F Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus IS F is offered in the following submodels: IS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus IS F?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus IS F trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus IS F Base is priced between $28,995 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 123407 and123407 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus IS FS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus IS F for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 IS FS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,995 and mileage as low as 123407 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus IS F.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus IS Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS F for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,574.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS F for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,030.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,295.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus IS F?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS F lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lexus IS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles