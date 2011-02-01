Used 2008 Lexus IS F for Sale Near Me

Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina

During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBP5C28C5010845

Stock: 2000643153

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020