Used 2009 Lexus IS F for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2008 Lexus IS F118,756 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,977
- used
2011 Lexus IS F48,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$38,988
- used
2012 Lexus IS F52,860 milesDelivery Available*
$35,590
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS F searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS F
Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS F
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
afpharmacy,05/09/2009
Just traded my 08 GS 350 awd for something more fun. And this thing is fun! It wants to go fast. The ride is firm but is expected and the seats are very supportive. I drive about 40miles a day and this car keeps me awake. I'm averaging 19mpg the same as my GS. Wanted something unique with reliability. Design is very subtle and most people are not sure what the "F" means. I usually don't get attached to cars but this one is special.
Related Lexus IS F info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2015
- Used Honda Crosstour 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2016
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2014
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2018
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2010
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2010
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2011
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus GS 300 Marietta GA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Lexus NX 300 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Lexus GS F Newark NJ
- Used Lexus GX 460 Woodbridge VA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Minneapolis MN
- Used Lexus RC 300 Rockville MD
- Used Lexus RC 350 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Hampton VA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017 Milwaukee WI
- Used Lexus RX 350 2016 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018 Washington DC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.