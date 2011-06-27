Vehicle overview

All it takes is one full-throttle run up through the gears for you to realize the 2013 Lexus IS F is light-years removed from your typical Lexus. The 5.0-liter V8 nearly bursts out of the hood with 416 horsepower, making an intoxicating roar as the tachometer sweeps through its range.

The IS F is a handler, too, with wide 19-inch high-performance tires and suitably stiff suspension to properly tackle twisty roads with sports-carlike precision. In short, this is the most special Lexus you can buy, short of the LFA supercar.

Criticized during its market arrival in 2008 for an overly stiff ride, Lexus has since addressed the car's suspension to make it more livable. Less easy to fix, however, is the car's tight interior room. Hard-core driving enthusiasts might also bemoan the lack of a manual transmission.

As such, the IS F isn't our top choice for a high-performance luxury sport sedan. The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG takes that title thanks to its all-around talents and more finely crafted interior. One might also look at the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V for a car with more rear seat room. But overall, this un-Lexus-like Lexus still earns our admiration.