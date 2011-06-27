  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS F
  4. Used 2013 Lexus IS F
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2013 Lexus IS F Review

Pros & Cons

  • Willing V8 power
  • sports-car handling
  • quiet cabin
  • high-quality interior.
  • No manual transmission option
  • cramped rear seat.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus IS F for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$27,641 - $40,927
Used IS F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Lexus IS F offers up impressive performance and tenacious road-holding grip. But we still find that other high-performance sport sedans hold a bit more appeal.

Vehicle overview

All it takes is one full-throttle run up through the gears for you to realize the 2013 Lexus IS F is light-years removed from your typical Lexus. The 5.0-liter V8 nearly bursts out of the hood with 416 horsepower, making an intoxicating roar as the tachometer sweeps through its range.

The IS F is a handler, too, with wide 19-inch high-performance tires and suitably stiff suspension to properly tackle twisty roads with sports-carlike precision. In short, this is the most special Lexus you can buy, short of the LFA supercar.

Criticized during its market arrival in 2008 for an overly stiff ride, Lexus has since addressed the car's suspension to make it more livable. Less easy to fix, however, is the car's tight interior room. Hard-core driving enthusiasts might also bemoan the lack of a manual transmission.

As such, the IS F isn't our top choice for a high-performance luxury sport sedan. The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG takes that title thanks to its all-around talents and more finely crafted interior. One might also look at the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V for a car with more rear seat room. But overall, this un-Lexus-like Lexus still earns our admiration.

2013 Lexus IS F models

The 2013 Lexus IS F is a high-performance luxury sport sedan based on the regular IS sedan. It's offered in a single well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, a sport-tuned suspension, bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, 10-way power heated leather front sport seats with memory settings, faux-suede seat inserts (black leather only), dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth (with audio streaming) and a 13-speaker audio system with a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack. A two-tone interior color scheme in either red or white with black is available at no additional cost.

A navigation system with a 7-inch display and a back-up camera is optional, and also includes automatic Bluetooth phonebook download capabilities, HD radio with iTunes tagging and Lexus Enform 2.0 smartphone app integration.

Also available are a 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system (requires purchase of the navigation system), front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Lexus IS F receives only minor interior changes, including the adoption of Lexus Enform 2.0 with App Suite on navigation-equipped models. Lexus has also retuned the suspension for slightly sharper handling.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2013 Lexus IS F is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 416 hp and 371 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic with a manual mode and shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel is the only transmission offered.

In Edmunds testing, the Lexus IS F accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in a brisk 4.7 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Lexus IS F include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A one-year complimentary subscription to Safety Connect, which provides collision notification, stolen vehicle recovery and an "SOS" emergency help button is included. A pre-collision system is also available with the optional adaptive radar cruise control that senses an impending collision and automatically adjusts seatbelt tension and braking force.

In Edmunds braking tests, an IS F came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 112 feet. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the structurally similar IS 250 and 350 its best score of "Good" for frontal and side impact protection, and a second-best score of "Acceptable" in roof strength tests.

Driving

In prior years, the IS F rode too stiffly even for this class of car, making it hard to justify for everyday driving. Suspension changes in 2011 were a welcome improvement, though, as the car became much more livable on city streets and freeways. More refinements for 2013 have focused on giving the car slightly better turn-in, and the steering feels more natural. But make no mistake, the 2013 Lexus IS F still has a firm ride, and notably the adaptive suspensions on the C63 and CTS-V give those cars a slight edge for dual-purpose use.

Without question, the 2013 Lexus IS F is exciting to drive. The powerful V8 roars when prodded and has no problem laying waste to the rear tires in a torrent of white smoke (with the traction control disabled, of course). Even when cruising, the baritone exhaust tempts you to feed in more and more throttle. The chassis is capable of complementing the abundant power, with precise steering and high levels of cornering grip. While the option of a manual transmission would be welcome, the eight-speed automatic proves worthy with quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. Unfortunately, eight gears sometimes seems like a couple too many, as the transmission occasionally hunts for the right one.

Ultimately, the IS F provides traditional Lexus quality and luxury along with an extremely non-traditional Lexus version of ultimate high performance. And plenty of fun.

Interior

Even though the 2013 Lexus IS F is considerably more serious compared to the supporting IS models, it still features a quiet cabin, well-placed controls and top-notch materials. Unfortunately, the IS F also suffers from the same drawbacks in the form of limited space. Headroom and rear legroom are at a premium, which might prove problematic for taller occupants. The trunk can only hold 13.3 cubic feet of luggage, which is just average for cars in this class.

The IS F differentiates its interior from its more sedate IS stablemates via sporty accents and features. The front sport seats are the most notable upgrade, with extra side bolstering and Alcantara (suedelike) inserts to help hold you in place. Despite the extra lateral support, these buckets are still plenty comfortable for long days. The IS F's rear seat is set up to only accommodate two passengers instead of the normal three. Other sporty touches include aluminum woven-composite trim (instead of wood) and cool blue ambient lighting.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lexus IS F.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great performance, lots of luxury
peleg,02/14/2013
I wanted one since the car came out in 2008. I bought a brand new 2013. I feel this car has everything one could want: V8 built by Yamaha, Brembo brakes, most advanced suspension (yet), 8 gears and a very nice interior. The trunk space is adaquate, but it's not huge. The gas mileage is somewhere around 21 average, better on the freeway. The car is very easy to drive, but if you put your foot down, it will wake up. The secondary intake roar comes around 3600 RPM's and the car just TAKES OFF and disappears. There is a lot of technology in the engine, which every performance gearhead will appreciate. Car is very comfortable as well, good road visibility, no blind spots.
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 Lexus IS F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
416 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2013 Lexus IS F features & specs
More about the 2013 Lexus IS F

Used 2013 Lexus IS F Overview

The Used 2013 Lexus IS F is offered in the following submodels: IS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Lexus IS F?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Lexus IS FS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Lexus IS F for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Lexus IS F.

Can't find a used 2013 Lexus IS Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS F for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,138.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,278.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS F for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,069.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Lexus IS F?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS F lease specials

Related Used 2013 Lexus IS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles