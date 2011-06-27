Vehicle overview

To some, the 2011 Lexus IS F represents the company's response to other carmakers' performance divisions. To others, it shows what might happen if your teenage son absconded with your Lexus IS and your platinum credit card. Either way, only the exotic Lexus LFA sports car sends a stronger high-performance message for Toyota's premium brand than the 2011 Lexus IS F.

Now in its fourth year of production, the IS F receives an array of high-performance hardware, including a potent 416-horsepower V8, bigger brakes, a suspension that's calibrated for aggressive driving and sticky performance tires on 19-inch wheels. Styling comes next, with a meaner front fascia, a bulging hood, wide fender flares, low-slung rocker-sill skirts, quad exhaust pipes and a rear spoiler. Needless to say, the IS F doesn't look like any other Lexus model.

Previously, this production tuner car lacked the type of refined ride quality that the luxury brand is known for. Unless you were driving on glass-smooth pavement, the IS F felt harsh and unyielding, even when compared to cars that offer similar performance. But the 2011 IS F receives some serious tweaks to take the edge off. Thoroughly revised suspension tuning has greatly reduced ride harshness, and last year's uncommunicative electronic-assist steering has been helped by retuning for 2011. There's also a new mechanical limited-slip rear differential that replaces the previous electronically controlled unit for improved traction.

A couple faults still remain, including a relatively cramped passenger compartment and the lack of a manual transmission option. But thanks to this year's changes, the 2011 IS F is now finally a worthy match to other super sport sedans like the 2011 BMW M3, 2011 Cadillac CTS-V and 2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.