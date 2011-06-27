Vehicle overview

This isn't your typical Lexus. Where some of the brand's models get criticized for being bland to drive, the 2012 Lexus IS F is sporty and spicy. With inspiring performance and aggressive styling flourishes, it's poised to challenge the luxury sport sedan establishment. But this hasn't always been the case.

When the Lexus IS F was introduced five years ago, it suffered from overly harsh suspension tuning. Furthermore, this harshness failed to provide a performance advantage over its competitors. But thanks to numerous revisions last year, the IS F's suspension is much more compliant, and as a result, it gives you not only more comfort but also more confidence.

These improvements make the IS F worthy of your attention, although you're probably already intrigued by the 416-horsepower V8. But there are still some shortcomings to consider. Compared to its competition, the IS F lacks interior space, which taller drivers and passengers will no doubt find immediately distressing. There's also no available manual transmission to satisfy driving purists, though it's worth noting that the automatic in Manual mode is quite good.

Probably because it took so long for Lexus to address the suspension tuning issue, the IS F has probably dropped off a lot of people's radar. And of course, there are still other cars to consider. The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is our top choice for a luxury sport sedan given its all-around talents and superior interior. One might also look at the Cadillac CTS-V for a car with more rear-seat room. But overall, this un-Lexus-like Lexus earns our recommendation.