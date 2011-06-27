Vehicle overview

Acronyms and initials abound for automotive performance divisions. Think about it -- we have AMG, M, S, SVT, SRT, TRD, STI, JCW and so on. Last year saw the introduction of Lexus' foray into this arena with the F performance line. What does the "F" represent? Speculation abounds, but Lexus says it's derived from Toyota's initial "Circle-F" designation of 20 years ago for what would become the Lexus brand itself. It later morphed into Flagship One or F1, which in turn became the internal code for the first Lexus car, the LS 400.

Now that you're set for Automotive Jeopardy, all you really need to know is that the 2009 Lexus IS-F is one ferociously fast four-door. Based on the regular IS entry-level luxury sedan, the IS-F gains all the typical acronym-division performance upgrades, including a muscle-bound 5.0-liter V8, stronger brakes, stiffer suspension tuning, bigger wheels and stickier tires. Unfortunately, many will find the IS-F's fashion sense to be overly flashy considering the company's typical conservatism, and the car's uncompromising ride quality will have even the most dedicated driver considering a lifetime chiropractor membership.

For sure, fearlessly flicking the IS-F into turns is flat-out fun, and the profuse power put forth from the right foot is emphatically formidable. In its own right, the IS-F is a stunning performer. But when stacked up against competing models like the Audi RS4, BMW M3, Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, it comes up short in terms of real-world usability and overall satisfaction. As Lexus' initial attempt at an ultra-performance sedan, the IS-F is a promising start. But in the meantime, we advise skipping it in favor of one of its rivals.