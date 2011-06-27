  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS F
  4. Used 2009 Lexus IS F
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2009 Lexus IS F Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gobs of tire-smoking power, sports-car-worthy handling, relatively quiet cabin, high-quality interior.
  • Bone-jarring suspension, no manual transmission option, boy-racer exterior styling, tiny cabin accommodations.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus IS F for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$11,972 - $21,916
Used IS F for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Lexus IS-F is the black sheep of the Lexus family, with brash looks, a voracious appetite for curvy pavement and unforgiving ride quality.

Vehicle overview

Acronyms and initials abound for automotive performance divisions. Think about it -- we have AMG, M, S, SVT, SRT, TRD, STI, JCW and so on. Last year saw the introduction of Lexus' foray into this arena with the F performance line. What does the "F" represent? Speculation abounds, but Lexus says it's derived from Toyota's initial "Circle-F" designation of 20 years ago for what would become the Lexus brand itself. It later morphed into Flagship One or F1, which in turn became the internal code for the first Lexus car, the LS 400.

Now that you're set for Automotive Jeopardy, all you really need to know is that the 2009 Lexus IS-F is one ferociously fast four-door. Based on the regular IS entry-level luxury sedan, the IS-F gains all the typical acronym-division performance upgrades, including a muscle-bound 5.0-liter V8, stronger brakes, stiffer suspension tuning, bigger wheels and stickier tires. Unfortunately, many will find the IS-F's fashion sense to be overly flashy considering the company's typical conservatism, and the car's uncompromising ride quality will have even the most dedicated driver considering a lifetime chiropractor membership.

For sure, fearlessly flicking the IS-F into turns is flat-out fun, and the profuse power put forth from the right foot is emphatically formidable. In its own right, the IS-F is a stunning performer. But when stacked up against competing models like the Audi RS4, BMW M3, Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, it comes up short in terms of real-world usability and overall satisfaction. As Lexus' initial attempt at an ultra-performance sedan, the IS-F is a promising start. But in the meantime, we advise skipping it in favor of one of its rivals.

2009 Lexus IS F models

The 2009 Lexus IS-F high-performance luxury sport sedan is available in only one well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels shod with sticky tires, Brembo brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, 10-way power/heated front leather sport seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 13-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack.

Available options include a 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system, satellite radio, park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a navigation system with a rearview camera and Bluetooth.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Lexus IS-F remains unchanged from the previous year except for a revised instrument panel, interior trim enhancements and minor changes to feature availability.

Performance & mpg

Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 generating 416 horsepower and 371 pound-feet of torque, the 2009 Lexus IS-F rockets to 60 mph in a mere 4.8 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic with a paddle-shift manual mode.

Safety

The IS-F comes equipped with antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional safety equipment includes a pre-collision system paired with the adaptive radar cruise control that senses an impending collision and automatically adjusts seatbelt tension and braking force.

The IS-F has not been crash tested, but in government testing its IS 350 sibling was awarded four stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts as well as rear side impacts. In front side impacts, it was awarded a perfect five out of five stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the IS 350 its top rating of "Good" in its frontal offset and side impact tests.

Driving

The 2009 Lexus IS-F is impressive and entertaining behind the wheel. Halfway up to the 6,800-rpm redline, the throaty V8 unleashes a grin-inducing roar. Grip provided by the sticky tires is up to the task. The steering is precise and confident when cornering near the limit, although the electric assist does lack a bit of feedback. Thanks to the massive Brembo brakes, stopping power and feel are excellent, halting the IS-F in an eye-bulging 112 feet.

If prodded, the IS-F will lay down rubber in a torrent of billowing white smoke until the tires self-destruct, provided you turn off the electronic stability control. Although we'd still like to see an option for a traditional manual transmission, the eight-speed auto is definitely well-suited for racetrack duty, thanks to its super-quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. Likewise, the super-stiff suspension is ideal for weekend track-day use.

On public roads at legal speeds, the IS-F shows its flaws. With so many gears, the transmission seems to be perpetually searching for the right ratio. The rock-hard suspension is too rough for everyday use, sending Richter-scale shock waves directly into the spines of the occupants. Competitors are more fun and refined.

Interior

Inside the cabin you'll find top-quality materials, superb sound insulation, well-placed controls and a trunk pass-through -- much like in the IS 350. To its detriment, the IS-F also inherits the 350's limited headroom and rear-seat legroom, which proves problematic for adult passengers -- particularly taller ones. Setting the IS-F apart from its less exotic brethren are aluminum trim pieces, ambient lighting in a soothing blue hue, sport seats and room for only two rear passengers (as opposed to three seats in the rest of the IS line).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lexus IS F.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Beast!
afpharmacy,05/09/2009
Just traded my 08 GS 350 awd for something more fun. And this thing is fun! It wants to go fast. The ride is firm but is expected and the seats are very supportive. I drive about 40miles a day and this car keeps me awake. I'm averaging 19mpg the same as my GS. Wanted something unique with reliability. Design is very subtle and most people are not sure what the "F" means. I usually don't get attached to cars but this one is special.
Flaws are few and far between
mkovalsky,08/09/2011
Yes the ride is firm and yes its competitors have more pedigree, but the ISF is what the old BMW M cars used to be - discreet. This car really is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The V8 is absolutely intoxicating, especially above 3500 rpms. The steering is good and the brakes are fantastic. The exhaust is louder than god and the gearbox is loads of fun when you're really hammering it. My favorite thing about this car is that you get the ballistic performance with the Lexus reliability, couldn't ask for much more.
See all 2 reviews of the 2009 Lexus IS F
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
416 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lexus IS F features & specs
More about the 2009 Lexus IS F

Used 2009 Lexus IS F Overview

The Used 2009 Lexus IS F is offered in the following submodels: IS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lexus IS F?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Lexus IS FS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Lexus IS F for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Lexus IS F.

Can't find a used 2009 Lexus IS Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS F for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,392.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS F for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,120.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,933.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Lexus IS F?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS F lease specials

Related Used 2009 Lexus IS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles