Used 2014 Lexus IS F
Pros & Cons
- Willing V8 power
- sports-car handling
- quiet cabin
- high-quality interior.
- No manual transmission option
- cramped rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
This is an unusual year to be shopping for a high-performance luxury sport sedan, as most entries are in their final year or are on hiatus. Among these limited offerings, the 2014 Lexus IS F deserves to be on your short list.
Vehicle overview
Like any good "wolf in sheep's clothing" sport sedan, the 2014 Lexus IS F manages to keep a low profile. From a distance, only the car's 19-inch wheels, hunkered-down stance and muscularly flared fenders give the hint that this isn't your hair stylist's IS 250.
Yet, this is a Lexus with the potential to eat your average upscale sports car for lunch.
The heart of the beast is a 5.0-liter V8 engine that sends an impressive 416 horsepower to the car's rear wheels. No manual transmission is available, but the quick-shifting eight-speed automatic shifts very quickly, and it's good enough to earn a 0-60-mph time of just 4.7 seconds. While its straight-line performance is certainly exhilarating, the Lexus IS F also features suspension, brake and tire upgrades to make sure it's just as inspiring on a winding stretch of asphalt.
If you're shopping for an ultra-performance small luxury sedan like the IS F, it's worth noting that 2014 is an unusual year. The BMW M3 is on hiatus, and both the brawny 556-hp Cadillac CTS-V and the impressively crafted 451-hp Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG are likely in their last year before redesigns. The IS F is set for replacement next year, as well. Among this group, the CTS-V or C63 AMG might prove to be more appealing, but the 2014 Lexus IS F easily earns a place at the big kids' table.
Lexus IS F models
The 2014 Lexus IS F is a high-performance four-passenger luxury sport sedan based on the automaker's regular IS models. It's offered in a single well-appointed trim level.
Its list of standard features includes 19-inch alloy wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, bi-xenon headlights, LED foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (red interior includes black suedelike Alcantara inserts), heated 10-way power front sport seats with memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker audio system with a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input jack.
A navigation system that includes a 7-inch display, a rearview camera, HD radio and Lexus Enform 2.0 smartphone app integration is offered as an option. Also available are a 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system (requires purchase of the navigation system), adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. Deleting the sunroof is a no-cost option as well.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive 2014 Lexus IS F is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 416 hp and 371 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered.
In Edmunds testing, the Lexus IS F accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in a brisk 4.7 seconds. Both the CTS-V and the C63 AMG are quicker still, however. The EPA rates fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).
Safety
The 2014 Lexus IS F comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Safety Connect, which provides automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle recovery and emergency assistance. Bundled with the optional adaptive cruise control is a frontal collision warning system that uses the car's radar to detect an impending collision and then automatically adjusts seatbelt tension and braking force.
In Edmunds braking tests, an IS F came to a stop from 60 mph in 112 feet, which is a typical distance for a high-performance sedan with summer tires.
Driving
At rest, it would be easy to underestimate the performance potential of the 2014 Lexus IS F. Push the Start button, however, and the throaty rumble of the burly V8 is enough to make you question those initial assumptions. Slipping the eight-speed automatic transmission into gear and mashing down on the accelerator will easily send clouds of smoke billowing from the rear tires with the traction control switched off.
Although truly hard-core drivers might decry the IS F's lack of a manual transmission, the eight-speed automatic does a fine job, as it serves up quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts (controlled by the steering-wheel-mounted paddles). The automatic's only real weakness is its occasional tendency to hunt for the right gear when in fully automatic mode.
If you can live with the firm ride quality, the Lexus IS F's suspension -- combined with its precise steering, beefy cross-drilled Brembo brakes and sticky summer tires -- delivers a level of handling that should satisfy all but the most rabid gearhead. That said, rival sedans with adaptive suspensions have a slight edge in overall comfort during casual driving.
Interior
Even with its impressive performance potential, the 2014 Lexus IS F remains a relatively civilized sedan. The cabin is remarkably quiet in everyday driving, and the newly upgraded leather upholstery, distinctive aluminum trim and blue ambient lighting only add to the refined atmosphere.
Front sport seats strike an ideal balance of all-day comfort and good lateral support for aggressive driving. Unfortunately, limited headroom and legroom up front may make it difficult for taller drivers to get comfortable. The IS F's two-place rear seat is even tighter, making it best suited for kids or small adults. The trunk offers 13.3 cubic feet of space, an average number for this segment.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Lexus IS F.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the IS F
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 4
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|416 hp @ 6600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS F a good car?
Is the Lexus IS F reliable?
Is the 2014 Lexus IS F a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Lexus IS F?
The least-expensive 2014 Lexus IS F is the 2014 Lexus IS F 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,600.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $63,600
What are the different models of Lexus IS F?
More about the 2014 Lexus IS F
Used 2014 Lexus IS F Overview
The Used 2014 Lexus IS F is offered in the following submodels: IS F Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2014 Lexus IS F?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Lexus IS F and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 IS F.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Lexus IS F and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 IS F featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Lexus IS F?
Which 2014 Lexus IS FS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus IS F for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Lexus IS F.
Can't find a new 2014 Lexus IS Fs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus IS F for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,225.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,519.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus IS F?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2014 Lexus IS F info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles