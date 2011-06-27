During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP5C28C5010845 Stock: 2000643153 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 08-19-2020
LOW MILEAGE, HARD TO FIND! Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, 19" BBS Forged Alloy Wheels in Smoke Finish, Back-Up Camera, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Seat Inserts, 10-Way Power Heated Front Sport Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Seat Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 8-Speed Automatic with Direct ShiftDon't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP5C26B5009322 Stock: 6094P Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 08-17-2020
This 2008 Lexus IS F 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Matador Red Mica with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBP262185002085 Stock: 20232 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 04-18-2020
