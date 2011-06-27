Used 2012 Lexus IS F for Sale

  • $35,590

    2012 Lexus IS F Base

    52,860 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBP5C28C5010845
    Stock: 2000643153
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $38,988

    2011 Lexus IS F Base

    48,297 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Valley Lexus - Modesto / California

    LOW MILEAGE, HARD TO FIND! Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Package, 19" BBS Forged Alloy Wheels in Smoke Finish, Back-Up Camera, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Seat Inserts, 10-Way Power Heated Front Sport Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim w/Alcantara Seat Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 8-Speed Automatic with Direct ShiftDon't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBP5C26B5009322
    Stock: 6094P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $19,977

    2008 Lexus IS F Base

    118,756 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2008 Lexus IS F 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Matador Red Mica with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBP262185002085
    Stock: 20232
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-18-2020

