Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me
- $41,900Great Deal | $4,170 below market
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base20,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byford Buick GMC - Chickasha / Oklahoma
Oil Changes for Life! NOBODY TREATS YOU BETTER THAN BYFORD! - Chickasha Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP7E0110706
Stock: R2100A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $47,994
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base12,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Feast your eyes on our Accident Free 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan in Black Raven. Our athletic sedan is powered by a 6.2 Liter Super Charged V8 that produces 556hp and is perfectly matched with a quick-shifting 6 Speed Manual transmission. You'll be thrilled with its ability to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 3.9 seconds! This Rear Wheel Drive boasts astounding performance capabilities with upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential and sophisticated magnetic suspension dampers that allow a smooth, quiet ride even around city potholes or country back roads all while scoring near 19mpg. The exterior of our CTS-V Sedan is undeniably beautiful with 19-inch wheels and performance tires. Its sweeping lines, low stance and distinctive Cadillac grille will turn heads everywhere you go. The interior of our CTS-V is intuitively designed with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Premium leather and faux suede on heated or cooled front sport seats feel great as you take in the upscale elements and sophisticated technology. You'll enjoy the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system with a prominent touchscreen display while staying in touch via Bluetooth, being guided by navigation, or listening to a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Cadillac CTS-V Sedan includes an incredible array of safety feature like ABS, traction/stability control, airbags, and OnStar emergency communications system. With incredible handling and amazing creature comforts, this luxurious muscle car is calling your name. Print this Page and Call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP4E0111232
Stock: 320209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $38,997Good Deal | $3,205 below market
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base69,994 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2014 CADILLAC CTS-V ONE SUPER METICULOUS OWNER!! RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS!! SUPERCHARGED!! POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED SUNROOF!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING RED OBSESSIONTINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! 24 SERVICE RECORD SHOWN ON CARFAX!! GORGEOUS FACTORY POLISHED WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 19 HIGH POLISHED WHEELS $800 RED OBSESSION TINTCOAT $995 RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $3400 EBONY/EBONY LEATHER SUEDE INTERIOR WOOD TRIM PACKAGE $600 RED BREMBO CALIPERS $595 WHEEL LOCKS CPO $115 SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING $1150 HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM, AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB $300 STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS PEDALS, SPORT ALLOY REMOTE VEHICLE START BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE RED OBSESSION TINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY HIGH POLISHED WHEELS - MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - HEATED/COOLED SEATS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - BOSE AUDIO - POWER ULRAVIEW SUNROOF - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP2E0100262
Stock: CM6885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $45,900Fair Deal
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base10,433 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Vehicle Exchange - Carrollton / Texas
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP6E0109174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,900Fair Deal
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base43,455 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sparks Toyota - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
SUPERCHARGED - V8 - UNDER 44K MILES - PANORAMIC SUN ROOF - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/SUEDE MEMORY SEATS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND - SPARKS VALUE WARRANTY: Price includes a 1 Month or 1,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty! Take advantage of special buy before the auction pricing here at Sparks Toyota! Call 888-272-5869 for complete details. *** This Cadillac CTS V is well equipped with a strong Supercharged V8, Under 44K miles, Parking sensors, Power Heated and Cooled Leather and Suede Memory Seats, a Panoramic Sun Roof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Garage opener, Performance pedals, Locking glove box, Sport suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Flash-to-pass headlamps, Power heated mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, CD and DVD player, Bose Surround Sound, Traffic and Weather, SIRIUSXM, Bluetooth, Power leather memory steering wheel, Keyless start, Dual zone automatic climate, On Star and much more! *** Expressive design, impressive dynamic qualities and polished Cadillac character make all versions of the CTS appealing, but the all-new Sedan raises those benchmark qualities to new levels in all three areas. - KBB *** Call 888-272-5869 for complete details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP5E0105973
Stock: 201984B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$41,610Good Deal
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base56,787 milesDelivery available*
Classic Buick GMC - Beaumont / Texas
Recent Arrival! **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LIKE NEW**, **LOCALTRADE**, **LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL**, **NON SMOKER**, **PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **REMOTE START**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **LOW MILES**, **CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**. Custom 1 Classic Chevrolet Cadillac Buick Gmc is pumped up to offer this stunning 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black Diamond Tricoat with Ebony interior.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP7E0109345
Stock: CU109345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $44,641
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base57,771 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Recent Arrival! This 2014 Radiant Silver Metallic Cadillac CTS-V RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 1SV Equipment Group, Wood Trim Package, 10 Speakers, 19'' x 9'' Fr & 19'' x 9.5'' Rr High Polished Wheels, 19'' x 9'' Fr & 19'' x 9.5'' Rr Painted Alum. Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Slot CD/DVD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Larson Automotive Group has been serving members of the community since 1953 and would love to make you a part of the family: Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty $1,000 Additional Trade in Guarantee Lifetime Free Car Washes 5 Day Exchange Policy Free Loaner Car with Service.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP8E0110889
Stock: CP1906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$46,464
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Base46,240 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Auto Wholesale - Tacoma / Washington
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXE0100848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,822Great Deal | $3,062 below market
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base67,418 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ohio Auto Warehouse - Canton / Ohio
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP3C0128052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,495Great Deal | $2,247 below market
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base92,658 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP8C0108122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $62,800
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Base12,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paramount Volkswagen of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
LOW MILES, RARE, Cadillac CTS-V Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Leather Seats, Push Button Start, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Sport steering wheel, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 19 x 9.5 Front & 19 x 10 Rear. Clean CARFAX.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S67G0109150
Stock: W8536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$38,999Fair Deal | $862 below market
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base43,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP5C0134824
Stock: 134824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,241
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Base26,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
David McDavid's Plano Lincoln - Plano / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac CTS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Awards:* Car and Driver 10 Best CarsCar and Driver, January 2017.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S65G0191248
Stock: G0191248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $37,995Fair Deal
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base47,179 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
Low Miles ** Sirius XM Included ** Free Car Fax Report ** Great Value ** A Must See ** Pano Moon-Roof ** Recaro Leather Seats ** Black Diamond Tricoat Paint ** Yellow Calipers ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXC0150369
Stock: INV1752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$56,998
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Base37,623 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S62G0179011
Stock: 19109303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,990
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base32,249 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP1C0149062
Stock: 2000663411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $41,900Fair Deal
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Base29,989 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan! Equipped with a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine, 556+hp, 6-speed automatic transmission, Corsa exhaust Air Raid cold air intake, staggered 19-inch high polished wheels, power panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front leather power Recaro Performance seats w/driver memory, navigation, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, SiriusXM Radio, BOSE premium sound, Bluetooth, keyless entry/start, remote start, heated power mirrors, universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control and more! ONLY 29,989 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXC0106954
Stock: 106954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $58,498
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Base44,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Buerkle Hyundai - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! CRYSTAL WHITE FROST LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, 2SV EQUIPMENT GROUP, SUPERCHARGED, 640 HP, VERY RARE - MATTE WHITE, Clean CARFAX. CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, SPORT PACKAGE, WON'T LAST LONG, TOP OF THE LINE, BACKUP CAMERA,, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, Crystal White Frost, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, 110V Power Receptacle, 2SV Equipment Group, Advanced Security Package, Carbon Fiber Package, Crystal White Frost Limited Edition Package, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Laminated Glass Rear Door Windows, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Lock Control Steering Column, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Wheels: 19 x 9.5 Fr 19 x 10 Rr. Crystal White Frost 2016 Cadillac CTS-V 4D Sedan RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 Supercharged COMPETITIVE PRICES: We price-check dozens of similar vehicles --- SAFETY: If it doesn't pass our safety inspection, we won't sell it to you. --- WARRANTY: 60-Day, 2,500-mile powertrain warranty 30-Day, 1,000-mile vehicle bumper-to-bumper warranty -- EXCHANGE POLICY: 3-day, 300-mile exchange policy -- INSPECTION REPORT -- CARFAX REPORT -- 2 free OIL CHANGES -- 2 free TIRE ROTATIONS -- $200 LOYALTY BONUS -- $100 PDR CREDIT //*Warranty excludes as-is vehicles. Limitations and exclusions apply. These benefits may be used only at participating Buerkle dealerships. See dealer to confirm eligibility for warranty and for full details.// Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars Car and Driver, January 2017. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES: 60-Day, 2,500-mile powertrain warranty - 30-Day, 1,000-mile vehicle bumper-to-bumper warranty - 3-day, 300-mile exchange policy - Detailed inspection - CarFax(R) report - 2 FREE oil changes - 2 FREE tire rotations - $200 loyalty bonus - $100 PDR credit - Referral program //*Warranty excludes â as-isâ vehicles. Limitations and exclusions apply. These benefits may be used only at participating Buerkle dealerships. See dealer to confirm eligibility for warranty and for full details.//
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S61G0115705
Stock: P49037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
