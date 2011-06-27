Used 2002 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Solid as Gibraltar

Thrilled owner, 11/18/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought as a demo w/9k miles on it. Now has 188K and haven't had any unscheduled maintenance on it yet. Runs like new. Unbelievable reliability. Can't recommend enough. All the fun of a sports car in a sedan. 5-speed manual is a must for driving enthusiasts. My gas mileage is nearly identical to the window sticker rating, so I don't know why people gripe about the mileage. Besides, even though I might save $500/year in gas with a BMW 3-series, it would be offset by the several thousand per year extra I would have to spend on repairs. I'm willing to pay a tad extra for peace of mind.

Quarter Million Mile IS

woodworking101, 11/05/2014
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Can't believe it's been 11+ years w/my car. I still remember the rush of the test drive. I took an on-ramp aggressively w/the salesman next to me & we both smiled. I couldn't believe I was in a sedan, let alone a Lexus. It was better handling than my old Eclipse Turbo. Better road feel, more grip, similar body roll & much faster turn-in. After a little negotiating, she was mine. I've been a Toyota guy since '88, but even I can't believe how reliable this car's been. Oh, there've been the usual tires, brakes & oil changes along w/one timing belt & one clutch. My odo is @ 248K mi & the only unscheduled maintainence I've done is a set of o2 sensors, ball joints & a fuel pump.

Hats off to Lexus

Driver8, 06/28/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I'm closing in on 200,000 trouble-free miles. Every mile has been a delight. Wish I could give a vehicle score of 11 for the reliability and fun-to-drive categories.

Absolutely red :) 5M

oceanis361, 02/09/2014
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Have to agree on the fun-to-drive factor!! Whew! this car is a blast to drive! Love the orange interior lights at night! Guage package likened to a wrist watch face is an original touch. Shifting is solid quality feel. Love the sound of the engine. Handles like she's' on rails. Just bought a set of 18" rims (all black) with potenza s-04 pole positions, so the ride should be on fire soon. Im' driving a Subaru GT wagon in the winter but my life is changing so I'm selling Suby after 13 yrs of ownership. :( But Looking forward to buying a set of micheling Xi3, dedicated winters, to be mounted on the stock rims. Should handle the snow just fine and be a lot of fun in the drift too!

Everything and More

dpant00, 03/18/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought it new. It now has 110k hard driven miles. Never had an issue. The Eshift is awesome, I use it almost always. When it's in normal automatic, the shifts are super quick and clean- great for getting off fast and even. Interior is sweet with chrome details and comfortable leather. If I'm really nitpicking, the trunk is small, but it has a cool pass-through feature into the backseat that helps. I've never had a car this long, but I just can't bring myself to sell it because I feel that the value for this car is unsurpassed. Very satisfied, I highly recommend this car even if its used with alot of miles. I wish the rest of my life was this consistent...

