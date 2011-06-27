Estimated values
2002 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,497
|$4,349
|$5,368
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,845
|$4,742
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,835
|$3,491
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,826
|$2,239
Estimated values
2002 Lexus IS 300 SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,796
|$6,042
|$7,282
|Clean
|$3,351
|$5,341
|$6,433
|Average
|$2,459
|$3,938
|$4,735
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,536
|$3,037
Estimated values
2002 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$5,746
|$7,282
|Clean
|$2,600
|$5,079
|$6,433
|Average
|$1,908
|$3,745
|$4,735
|Rough
|$1,217
|$2,412
|$3,037